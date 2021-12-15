T-D Top 10 for girls basketball: Manchester breaks in at No. 3, Powhatan joins party at No. 9

While the Rapids, Lancers, Knights and Patriots haven’t dropped a game, early-season defeats are holding a few other strong programs’ records down. But those losses have largely come against each other. Highland Springs was sitting at .500 at the end of Week 2, but its two losses to Thomas Dale and Monacan were both by 5 points.

Manchester hosts Cosby Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in a top-five matchup that could shake up the top half of the Top 10.

Knocking at the door

L.C. Bird has dropped out of the Top 10 after two losses to Monacan (62-41) and Cosby (62-32) but followed it up with a 41-28 win over the reigning Class 4 state champion, Louisa. Matoaca faces a similar fate, with two losses to Glen Allen (67-57) and Powhatan.

Hanover (6-0) and John Marshall (4-0) are both undefeated but haven’t been tested much so far. Eighth-grader Sanai Green has been on a tear for Steward (5-1), whose only loss was a single-point decision to St. Catherine’s. Green is averaging 24.2 points through those six games.