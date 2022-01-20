T-D Top 10 for girls basketball: Powhatan ascends to No. 4, Monacan jumps to No. 2

And Faith Henderson was key defensively in guarding Lancers standout freshman guard Rayne Wright, particularly as part of a collectively strong defensive showing in the second half after the Lancers led 26-25 at halftime.

The younger Henderson, who is her coach's daughter, played in the post frequently during her first few years of high school. But the 5-foot-11 guard has developed her perimeter game to become a more complete player.

She scored the 1,000th point of her career in a Dec. 7 win over Midlothian.

"I was super proud of her, she had no idea, which was exciting in a way because she couldn't believe it," Coach Henderson said of her daughter's milestone moment.

"We had a great fanbase come to the away game. ... She knew how many points she needed, started scoring a lot in the fourth quarter, it was great. Those are those mommy moments, those memories you're so glad you get to be a part of as mom and coach."

Early-season defeats to Manchester (58-56) and Monacan (73-38), as well as the Bird loss, were all "teachable moments," Coach Henderson said. Her Indians, with just nine players on the roster, used the setbacks to grow over the course of the season and find their rhythm.