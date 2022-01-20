T-D Top 10 for girls basketball: Powhatan ascends to No. 4, Monacan jumps to No. 2

T-D Top 10 for girls basketball
Record, Previous Ranking
1. James River 9-2, 1
2. Monacan 9-4, 5
3. Saint Gertrude 10-4, 2
4. Powhatan 9-3, --
5. Manchester 8-3, 3
6. Cosby 7-4, 4
7. Steward 13-1, 6
8. Glen Allen 10-2, 7
9. Thomas Dale 6-3, 8
10. Highland Springs 8-3, 9
On the cusp: L.C. Bird (7-5), St. Catherine's (7-3), Mechanicsville (11-1), John Marshall (8-1), Hanover (10-2), Patrick Henry (5-3).
Recent key results: Monacan 54, James River 53; Powhatan 60, Cosby 45; Powhatan 63, Manchester 42; Monacan 66, Saint Gertrude 51.
Upcoming key games: Powhatan at James River, Friday 1/21, 7:15 p.m.; Cosby at James River, Monday 1/24, 7:15 p.m.; Manchester at Monacan, Monday 1/24, 7:15 p.m.; St. Catherine's at Saint Gertrude, Tuesday 1/25, 6 p.m.; Cosby at L.C. Bird, Tuesday 1/25, 6:30 p.m.
Powhatan ascends to No. 4 after wins over Cosby, Manchester in vaunted Dominion District
Coach Kristy Henderson's Powhatan team jumped into the Top 10 at No. 4 this week after back-to-back impressive wins over No. 6 Cosby (60-45) and No. 5 Manchester (63-42), part of another standout week for girls basketball in the Dominion District.
Against the Titans, Henderson said her Indians were happy to be playing back at home after a stint of Christmas tournament games and energized by a 34-24 loss in their previous contest against L.C. Bird.
"Energy was high, everybody was there and it was an exciting game for us," Henderson said Wednesday.
In the Manchester game, Lancers star big Mia Woolfolk had 30 points. But she was matched by Indians leading senior guard Faith Henderson with 30 points of her own.
Senior point guard Kayla Terry, junior guard Sam Flippo and sophomore forward Katherine Cerullo all had key offensive contributions, Coach Henderson said.
And Faith Henderson was key defensively in guarding Lancers standout freshman guard Rayne Wright, particularly as part of a collectively strong defensive showing in the second half after the Lancers led 26-25 at halftime.
The younger Henderson, who is her coach's daughter, played in the post frequently during her first few years of high school. But the 5-foot-11 guard has developed her perimeter game to become a more complete player.
She scored the 1,000th point of her career in a Dec. 7 win over Midlothian.
"I was super proud of her, she had no idea, which was exciting in a way because she couldn't believe it," Coach Henderson said of her daughter's milestone moment.
"We had a great fanbase come to the away game. ... She knew how many points she needed, started scoring a lot in the fourth quarter, it was great. Those are those mommy moments, those memories you're so glad you get to be a part of as mom and coach."
Early-season defeats to Manchester (58-56) and Monacan (73-38), as well as the Bird loss, were all "teachable moments," Coach Henderson said. Her Indians, with just nine players on the roster, used the setbacks to grow over the course of the season and find their rhythm.
The coaching staff calls the team their "mighty nine."
"They're a great bunch of kids. They actually named themselves mighty nine. We love our mighty nine," Coach Henderson said.
Terry is a four-year starter who has become a floor general and guiding force in the backcourt, plus she can shoot it from outside when given the opportunity.
Flippo was a junior varsity player last year who's brought tenacious defense and high energy. Cerullo and sophomore guard Corynn Lampman have had to grow up fast and step into key roles as underclassmen starters, Coach Henderson said.
The Dominion District this week accounts for every team in the Top 6 (James River, Monacan, Powhatan, Manchester, Cosby) outside of Saint Gertrude, and that doesn't even include reigning 5B champions L.C. Bird.
"There's a lot of talent in that district," Coach Henderson said, adding that the tough competition has helped her Indians hit their stride mid-season ahead of Friday's road showdown with top-ranked James River.
