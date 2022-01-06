T-D Top 10 for girls basketball: Rebuilt Steward hitting stride behind eighth-grader Sanai Green

Steward only played six games last season, so although West was a key contributor, she didn’t get much of an opportunity to gain experience, and the rest of the Spartans roster has virtually none at the varsity level.

West had 16 points and five steals in Steward’s 45-35 win over Central Virginia Homeschool Dec. 28. Fox had 8 points and eight rebounds, and Green scored 15 and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Green, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, put up 14 points and 11 rebounds in a 43-40 win over Henrico in the 804 Coaches for Change Community Classic. Bacile called the 5-foot-11 Green “unbelievable,” adding she could have started on the varsity as a seventh-grader.

“In the next few years you’re going to be hearing a lot about Sanai Green,” Bacile said, adding that she’s already picked up a couple Division I offers, including interest from the University of Richmond.

“The best thing about her is the person she is, an incredible teammate, great leader, your hardest worker. Everything you want your star player to be.”

Green’s got standout size and strength for her age, Bacile said, and her body control is “unbelievable.”