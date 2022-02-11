T-D Top 10 for girls basketball: Trinity Dale leading L.C. Bird through rugged schedule

T-D Top 10 for girls basketball

Record, Previous Ranking

1. James River 16-2, 1

2. Manchester 12-4, 2

3. Monacan 14-6, 3

4. Saint Gertrude 19-5, 4

5. Glen Allen 16-2, 7

6. Cosby 12-6, 9

7. Powhatan 12-6, 5

8. L.C. Bird 10-7, 8

9. Steward 19-3, 10

10. Thomas Dale 13-4, 6

*NOTE: Records current through Wednesday night's games.

Trinity Dale leading L.C. Bird through rugged schedule

Teams who've played a tougher schedule this season than coach Chevette Waller's L.C. Bird program are few and far between.

The No. 8 Skyhawks have played eight games against teams currently ranked in the Times-Dispatch Top 10.

Waller said the rugged slate synonymous with Dominion District play is something her program is used to, but that hasn't made it any easier to manage amid absences brought on by COVID and injuries.

"The teams are just kind of beating up on everybody day in and day out," said Waller, one of the area's most accomplished coaches with more than 300 wins over 17 seasons.

"You've got to be strategic about who you play outside the district because our district is so competitive."

Sophomore guard Trinity Dale has been the catalyst for the Skyhawks this season, Waller said she's averaging about 19 points, and scored 30 to go along with 10 rebounds in a 60-53 loss to No. 2 Manchester this week.

Standout sophomore forward Aliyah Elliott is out for the season with an ankle injury. So much responsibility has fallen on Waller's star underclassman guard.

"She was a key for us last year as a freshman," Waller said of Dale.

"Trinity has to put on the shoes this year and kind of does it all. Without Aliyah, we're missing rebounding, defense and scoring. She [Dale] is our primary ball handler. She's done really well evolving from last year. She was a scorer last year, but this year, we look to her to put up the points, we need her to score in the 20s. She has the green light this year and has had to carry this team through a lot."

Junior forward Justice Hicks and sophomore center R'Mia Crutchfield have been key pieces in replacing Elliott's production. Waller, who's always had a knack for getting her Skyhawks to play their best basketball come playoff time, said she's looking for her group to improve on the small details as they prepare to defend their regional crown.

"Turnovers, making easy buckets, because at this point I would say we're finally getting comfortable in different positions with Aliyah gone," Waller said.

"It's just kind of adjusting to everything and making sure we do the little things that can put us in a situation to win a basketball game."