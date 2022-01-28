T-D Top 10 for girls basketball: Webb-Wilson duo leading No. 6 Thomas Dale

T-D Top 10 for girls basketball
Record, Previous Ranking
1. James River 11-2, 1
2. Manchester 10-3, 5
3. Monacan 10-5, 2
4. Saint Gertrude 12-4, 3
5. Powhatan 11-3, 4
6. Thomas Dale 8-3, 9
7. Glen Allen 12-2, 8
8. L.C. Bird 8-5, --
9. Cosby 7-6, 6
10. Steward 13-2, 7
*NOTE: Records through Wednesday's games
On the cusp: Highland Springs (9-3), St. Catherine's (9-5), John Marshall (9-1), Hanover (11-3), Patrick Henry (7-3), Mechanicsville (12-2).
Recent key results: James River 54, Cosby 38; Manchester 76, Monacan 71; Saint Gertrude 62, St. Catherine's 41; Powhatan 58, Midlothian 53; L.C. Bird 41, Cosby 34; Catholic 57, Steward 37.
Upcoming key games: James River at Powhatan, Tuesday 2/1, 7:15 p.m.; Monacan at Cosby, Thursday 2/3, 7:15 p.m.; Saint Gertrude at Steward, Saturday 1/29, 6 p.m.
Young Thomas Dale team spearheaded by Webb, Wilson duo
Coach Leon Gholson's Thomas Dale outfit has been ranked much of the season after opening its schedule with a 46-41 victory over Highland Springs, and the Knights have kept the momentum rolling behind junior forward Tamyah Webb and freshman guard Nylah Wilson.
Webb, at 6 feet tall, has been a double-double machine in points and rebounds. She had 20 points and 10 rebounds in Dale's 71-15 victory over Petersburg this week.
"We look for her inside," Gholson said, adding that Webb's also a strong defensive presence down low. "We try to use her strength. She's definitely an inside presence, getting rebounds and putbacks. We run a few plays for her to get her open. She definitely hits the boards hard and has been working on her offensive game in the post."
Gholson said the biggest challenge with Wilson has been getting her to slow down.
"Nylah wants to go and constantly go; she just brings tremendous energy to the floor," he said with a chuckle, adding that Wilson had three-straight 20-plus point games before scoring 18 against Petersburg.
"We try and get her to understand that sometimes you've got to slow down to get better opportunities. And she's learning that. But she's a tremendous ballplayer."
Wilson asked Gholson before the game the other night about passing the ball more, and he encouraged her to spread it around to her teammates more often as the underclassman learns to be a floor general. The Knights are quite young with only one senior.
Sophomore forward Zoe Foster has played a key role as well, and her twin, Aniyah Foster, will be an important contributor once she returns from a knee injury, Gholson said. Junior 6-foot center Janiyah Jackson has been another key rebounding presence. And sophomore guard Mycah McDowney has been out since the Knights' Christmas tournament. Gholson said they've missed her defensive presence and outside shooting. Junior guard Ayanni Madison has been another prominent figure in the backcourt.
Gholson said he's been working to get his group to mesh around its two leading scorers, though a 13-day pause in their schedule caused my inclement weather in the middle of January didn't help.
The Knights "shocked themselves" with the early win over Highland Springs, Gholson said. That victory gave them a confidence they've ridden throughout the season despite losses to Massaponax and Franklin County during a Christmas tournament in which Dale was missing a handful of starters.
"That Highland Springs win was a good springboard for us, and we're just trying to build back off of that and get everybody back," Gholson said prior to the Knights' game against rival Hopewell (6-2) Thursday night.
"We definitely haven't reached our ceiling."
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim