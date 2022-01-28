T-D Top 10 for girls basketball: Webb-Wilson duo leading No. 6 Thomas Dale

Wilson asked Gholson before the game the other night about passing the ball more, and he encouraged her to spread it around to her teammates more often as the underclassman learns to be a floor general. The Knights are quite young with only one senior.

Sophomore forward Zoe Foster has played a key role as well, and her twin, Aniyah Foster, will be an important contributor once she returns from a knee injury, Gholson said. Junior 6-foot center Janiyah Jackson has been another key rebounding presence. And sophomore guard Mycah McDowney has been out since the Knights' Christmas tournament. Gholson said they've missed her defensive presence and outside shooting. Junior guard Ayanni Madison has been another prominent figure in the backcourt.

Gholson said he's been working to get his group to mesh around its two leading scorers, though a 13-day pause in their schedule caused my inclement weather in the middle of January didn't help.

The Knights "shocked themselves" with the early win over Highland Springs, Gholson said. That victory gave them a confidence they've ridden throughout the season despite losses to Massaponax and Franklin County during a Christmas tournament in which Dale was missing a handful of starters.