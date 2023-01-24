T-D Top 10 for girls high school basketball: Jaguars ascending. Lancers, Rapids, Knights battle for region supremacy

T-D Top 10 for girls high school basketball

Ranking. Team (record, previous ranking)

1. Glen Allen (13-0, 8)

2. Thomas Dale (13-1, 2)

3. Manchester (13-3, 3)

4. James River (13-2, 1)

5. Saint Gertrude (16-4, 4)

6. Highland Springs (12-4, 6)

7. L.C. Bird (12-3, N/R)

8. Hopewell (11-1, 7)

9. Steward (14-6, 5)

10. Monacan (10-6, N/R)

On the cusp: Cosby (9-6), John Marshall (13-5), Hermitage (10-3), Mills Godwin (10-6), Mechanicsville (14-2), Hanover (10-6), Henrico (9-6)

Note: Records current as of Monday 1/23

Top 10 breakdown

It’s Leslie Bacile’s Monacan outfit coming in at No. 10 behind leading scorers Amirah Washington, Lila Donnelly and Trinity Jones.

Kara Bacile’s Steward Spartans are your No. 9 team in the land, they’re led by all-world recruit Sanai Green.

The Edmonds sisters, Erin and Alexis, form one of the area’s most formidable scoring duos, their Hopewell team comes in at No. 8.

The Blue Devils are followed by coach Chevette Waller’s always gritty L.C. Bird program at No. 7. Led by senior Naval Academy recruit Kyah Smith, the Skyhawks have posted a slew of impressive wins over some of the area’s top teams.

Nobody likes to play against the suffocating defense synonymous with coach Franklin Harris’ Highland Springs teams, and his Springers are your No. 6 team in the 804.

Sports Backers Scholar-Athlete of the month for December Erin Woodson leads Saint Gertrude into the No. 5 spot, the Purdue Fort-Wayne recruit is averaging close to 30 points for coach Robyn D’Onofrio’s Gators.

No. 4 James River boasts one of the area’s best duos in sophomore North Carolina recruit and point guard Lanie Grant, the reigning All-Metro player of the year, and senior wing Arshae Jackson, who passed the 1,000-point threshold for her career last week.

But the Dominion District is elite at the top, and the Rapids will have to contend with two of the area’s top teams for Region 6A supremacy this year in No. 3 Manchester, led by imposing forward Mia Woolfolk and savvy guard Rayne Wright, as well as No. 2 Thomas Dale and first-team All-Metro sophomore guard Nylah Wilson.

But it’s unbeaten Glen Allen, led by the backcourt duo of senior Cierra McGinlay and sophomore Lindsey Shoulders, who jump all the way to the top spot in our rankings after the Jags earned a huge win over perennial Class 5 powerhouse Princess Anne of Virginia Beach on January 14th.