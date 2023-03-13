T-D Top 10 for girls high school hoops

Ranking. Team (record, previous ranking)

1. Manchester (22-6, 2)

2. Thomas Dale (24-3, 1)

3. James River (18-4, 3)

4. L.C. Bird (23-5, 5)

5. Glen Allen (23-3, 4)

6. Saint Gertrude (25-8, 6)

7. Steward (23-10, 9)

8. Highland Springs (17-5, 7)

9. Hopewell (18-3, 8)

10. John Marshall (20-7, N/R)

On the cusp: Hanover (19-9, N/R), Matoaca (18-7, N/R), Monacan (16-7, 10)

Rankings breakdown

East Carolina recruit and Sports Backers Scholar-Athlete Jaedyn Cook led No. 10 John Marshall to a Region 2A title and Class 2 semifinal appearance.

The Edmonds sisters Erin and Alexis proved one of the area’s most formidable scoring duos all year, their Hopewell Blue Devils come in at No. 9.

The backcourt duo of Ah’Kiya Pye and Morgan Boyd fueled No. 8 Highland Springs all year. Freshman phenom Sanai Green and coach Kara Bacile led No. 7 Steward to the VISAA Division II semifinals, and senior Purdue Fort-Wayne recruit Erin Woodson was the catalyst for No. 6 Saint Gertrude as Robyn D’Onofrio’s Gators reached the VISAA Division I quarterfinals.

Glen Allen spent time at the very top of our rankings this season, and Rick Brennan’s Jaguars finish a stellar season at No. 5 after Cierra McGinlay and Sydney Worsham propelled them to the Class 5 semifinals, where Chevette Waller’s No. 4-ranked L.C. Bird squad got the best of them behind Naval Academy recruit Kyah Smith, who led the Skyhawks to a state runner-up finish.

And as it has been most of the year, it’s a trio of Class 6 adversaries at the top of our final rankings.

Sophomore North Carolina recruit Lanie Grant and senior guard Arshae Jackson paced No. 3 James River, as Henry Schechter’s Rapids lost only to two teams all year, both of which played for state championships this past weekend.

Sophomore guard Nylah Wilson and senior forward Tamyah Webb helped No. 2 Thomas Dale carve up area opposition all year, as coach Pamela Walker’s Knights made it all the way to the state semifinals.

That’s where Dale ran into our top-ranked team, as Mia Woolfolk, Rayne Wright, Leah Hampton and Co. put together a resounding second-half performance to help No. 1 Manchester earn a dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Knights in the Class 6 semifinals.

Coach Rasheed Wright has over the past few years built an elite contender in the Lancers, which narrowly missed out on the program’s first-ever state title with a 3-point loss to James Madison in Friday’s Class 6 championship.

