T-D Top 10 for girls high school basketball

Ranking. Team (record, previous ranking)

1. Thomas Dale (20-2, 2)

2. Manchester (18-4, 3)

3. James River (18-3, 4)

4. Glen Allen (20-1, 1)

5. L.C. Bird (18-4, 7)

6. Saint Gertrude (23-6, 5)

7. Highland Springs (16-4, 6)

8. Hopewell (17-2, 8)

9. Steward (19-8, 9)

10. Monacan (16-6, 10)

Also under consideration: John Marshall (16-6), Hanover (16-7)

Rankings breakdown

Standout sophomore guard Nylah Wilson poured in 25 points to help Thomas Dale take down previous No. 1 Glen Allen 56-37 on Monday. Coach Pamela Walker’s Knights are our new No. 1 team and the top seed in a stacked Region 6A field.

Dale will have to contend with both our No. 2 and No. 3-ranked teams for a berth in the Class 6 state tournament, as Mia Woolfolk’s Manchester outfit and Lanie Grant’s James River squad have spent all season near the top of the local pecking order.

The Jaguars’ loss to the Knights was No. 4 Glen Allen’s only defeat of the season. Cierra McGinlay and Lindsey Shoulders will lead coach Rick Brennan’s Jags into the Region 5C bracket as the top seed.

Chevette Waller’s always tenacious, No. 5-ranked L.C. Bird team took down Manchester 54-51 last week behind a combined 41 points from Kyah Smith and Trinity Dale to close their regular season on a high note.

Saint Gertrude comes in at No. 6 after senior guard Erin Woodson put up 29 points and 14 rebounds to help the Gators cap their regular season with a win over Central Virginia Homeschool.

No. 7 Highland Springs and the backcourt duo of Ah’Kiyah Pye and Morgan Boyd will lock horns with the Skyhawks and Jaguars atop Region 5C.

The dynamic sister scoring duo of Erin and Alexis Edmonds lead No. 8 Hopewell atop the Region 3A bracket. Freshman top recruit Sanai Green and No. 9 Steward will have high hopes in VISAA Division II, as will No. 10 Monacan and versatile sophomore Trinity Jones in Region 4B.

Also under consideration were ECU recruit Jaedyn Cook’s John Marshall Justices, and 5-11 junior combo guard Hali Harris’s Hanover Hawks.

Look for coverage of regional basketball action and all your winter sports playoff news at https://richmond.com/sports/high-school/.

Local region brackets

(play-in games, quarterfinals pairings)

Class 3, Region A

No. 1 Hopewell (bye)

No. 9 Phoebus at No. 8 Booker T. Washington, Feb. 20, 6 p.m.; winner plays at Hopewell in quarterfinals

No. 13 Southampton at No. 4 Lakeland, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Petersburg at No. 5 Lake Taylor, Feb. 20, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Lafayette (bye)

No. 10 New Kent at No. 7 Tabb, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.; winner plays at Lafayette in quarterfinals

No. 3 I.C. Norcom (bye)

No. 11 York at No. 6 Colonial Heights, Feb. 20, 5:45 p.m.; winner plays at Norcom in quarterfinals

Quarterfinals: Feb. 22

Semifinals: Feb. 25 (at Norfolk Scope)

Region final: Feb. 28 (at Norfolk Scope)

Class 3, Region B

No. 8 Skyline at No. 1 Meridian, Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 5 James Monroe at No. 4 William Monroe, Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Maggie Walker at No. 3 Brentsville District, Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Caroline at No. 2 Culpeper County, Friday, 6 p.m.

Semifinals: TBD

Finals: TBD

Class 4, Region B

No. 1 Eastern View (bye)

No. 9 Dinwiddie at No. 8 Varina, Friday, 6 p.m.; winner plays at Eastern View in quarterfinals

No. 4 Monacan (bye)

No. 12 Atlee at No. 5 Hanover, Friday, 6 p.m.; winner plays at Monacan in quarterfinals

No. 3 Matoaca (bye)

No. 11 Powhatan at No. 6 Mechanicsville, Friday, 6 p.m.; winner plays at Matoaca in quarterfinals

No. 2 Chancellor (bye)

No. 10 King George at No. 7 Henrico, Friday, 6 p.m.; winner plays at Chancellor in quarterfinals

Quarterfinals: Feb. 21

Semifinals: Feb. 24 (at higher seed)

Region final: Feb. 27 (at higher seed)

Class 5, Region C

No. 1 Glen Allen (bye)

No. 9 Prince George at No. 8 Douglas Freeman, Friday, 6 p.m.; winner plays at Glen Allen in quarterfinals

No. 2 L.C. Bird (bye)

No. 10 Clover Hill at No. 7 Midlothian, Friday, 6 p.m.; winner plays at Bird in quarterfinals

No. 3 Highland Springs (bye)

No. 11 J.R. Tucker at No. 6 Deep Run, Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Mills Godwin at No. 4 Hermitage, Feb. 21, 6 p.m.; winner to semifinals

Quarterfinals: Feb. 21

Semifinals: Feb. 23 (at Glen Allen)

Region final: Feb. 27 (at Midlothian)

Class 6, Region A

No. 1E Kellam (bye)

No. 5E Ocean Lakes at No. 4E Landstown, Friday, 6 p.m.; winner plays at Kellam in quarterfinals

No. 1W Thomas Dale (bye)

No. 5W Cosby at No. 4W Franklin County, Friday, 5:30 p.m.; winner plays at Dale in quarterfinals

No. 2E Grassfield (bye)

No. 6E. Oscar Smith at No. 3E Western Branch, Friday, 5:30 p.m.; winner plays at Grassfield in quarterfinals

No. 3W Manchester at No. 2W James River, Feb. 20, 6 p.m.; winner to semifinals

Quarterfinals: Feb. 20

Semifinals: Feb. 22 (at Norfolk Scope)

Region final: Feb. 27 (at Norfolk Scope)

