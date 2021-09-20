T-D Top 10 for high school football: Varina up to No. 5, Douglas Freeman climbs to No. 8

The top-ranked Springers hadn't lost multiple games in a season since 2013, but their 26-25 loss to West Virginia power Martinsburg does nothing to knock them off their perch. Manchester had perhaps the weekend's most impressive result, thrashing Powhatan (2-1) 38-6 on the road. Thomas Dale was still paused amid COVID concerns, but the Knights could be back this week as they're slated to host No. 10 Matoaca in a marquee Central District showdown after the Warriors, who've been impressive in their three decisive victories, were idle last week. Varina picked up a signature road win at previous No. 5 Hermitage (more on that later) to round out a Top 5 that our voters agreed upon unanimously.