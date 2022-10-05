T-D 🏈 Top 10 for Week 7: Blue Devils escape Hawks; Springers, Knights, Generals, Trojans, Mavericks keep rolling

RTD Sports reporter Zach Joachim compiles votes from area sports writers to assemble the weekly TD Top 10 High School Football poll.
Ranking. Team (Record, previous ranking)
1. Highland Springs (6-0, 1)
5. Trinity Episcopal (5-0, 4)
7. Douglas Freeman (5-0, 7)
Also receiving votes: Hermitage (4-2), Thomas Jefferson (6-0)
Dinwiddie, Bird, Hopewell, Powhatan, Manchester, Midlothian, Petersburg, Thomas Dale all roll. Varina survives scare at Hanover. Benedictine comes from behind to beat St. Chris, Trinity Episcopal comes back to win in Maryland. Plus scores from around the state and next week's schedule.
Week 7 local schedule
Woodberry Forest at Collegiate, 4
Benedictine at Georgetown Prep, 7
King William at I.C. Norcom, 7
Thomas Dale at Henrico, 7
Mechanicsville at Hanover, 7
Patrick Henry at Highland Springs, 7
Goochland at Charlottesville, 7
Colonial Heights at Prince George, 7
Lake Taylor at Hermitage, 7
Douglas Freeman at Deep Run, 7
J.R. Tucker at Glen Allen, 7
George Wythe at Clover Hill, 7
Powhatan at James River, 7
Manchester at L.C. Bird, 7
Huguenot at Midlothian, 7
Life Christian at McCallie (Tenn.) 7:30
St. Christopher’s at Fork Union, 1
St. Michael at Trinity Episcopal, 1
John Marshall at Charles City County, 7
PHOTOS: Benedictine at St. Christopher's football game
St. Christopher's students cheer for the team against Benedictine during the first half at St. Christopher's in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
St. Christopher's Kahlil Nash(7) is tackled by Benedictine's Jacob Moore during the first half at St. Christopher's in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Benedictine's Wes Buleza(10) is tackled by St. Christopher's Henry Omohundro during the first half at St. Christopher's in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Benedictine's Khamari Veney(2) celebrates with Nic Land(3) after recovering a fumble by St. Christopher's during the first half at St. Christopher's in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Benedictine's David Ngendakuriyo(5) is tackled by St. Christopher's Deacon Begley during the first half at St. Christopher's in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
St. Christopher's Kahlil Nash(7) runs the ball against Benedictine during the first half at St. Christopher's in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
St. Christopher's Sonny Bridges, right, recovers a fumble against Benedictine's Leo Boehling during the first half at St. Christopher's in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
PHOTOS: Varina at Hanover High School football
Hanover's students cheer for the team against Varina at Hanover High School, Hanover County, Va., on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Beau Sahnow, left, tries to dodge a tackle from Varina’s Michael Long-Okosun during the first half at Hanover High School, Hanover County, Va., on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Varina senior quarterback Myles Derricott accounted for 230 of the Blue Devils’ 257 total yards in Thursday night’s win at Hanover. He was 13 of 17 passing for 150 yards, and he also ran for 80 yards and another touchdown as Varina moved to 5-0.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Peyton Seelmann, center, runs a ball against Varina during the first half at Hanover High School, Hanover County, Va., on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Cole Elrod is stopped by Varina’s Malakiah Moore at Hanover High School, Hanover County, Va., on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Varina’s Eric Smith(7) receives a pass and then runs short yards for a touchdown against Hanover during the first half at Hanover High School, Hanover County, Va., on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Varina’s Eric Smith (right) celebrates a touchdown with Jordan Edwards(left) on Thursday night at Hanover. Smith caught three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for a touchdown to help the Blue Devils to a 21-12 win.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH