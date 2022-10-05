 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
T-D 🏈 Top 10 for Week 7: Blue Devils escape Hawks; Springers, Knights, Generals, Trojans, Mavericks keep rolling

RTD Sports reporter Zach Joachim compiles votes from area sports writers to assemble the weekly TD Top 10 High School Football poll.

Ranking. Team (Record, previous ranking)

1. Highland Springs (6-0, 1)

2. Varina (5-0, 2)

3. Thomas Dale (5-0, 3)

4. Dinwiddie (5-0, 5)

5. Trinity Episcopal (5-0, 4)

6. Midlothian (5-0, 6)

7. Douglas Freeman (5-0, 7)

8. Hanover (4-1, 8)

9. Manchester (4-1, 10)

10. Benedictine (4-1, 9)

Also receiving votes: Hermitage (4-2), Thomas Jefferson (6-0)

Week 7 local schedule

Oct. 6

New Kent at Yorktown, 7

Oct. 7

Woodberry Forest at Collegiate, 4

Benedictine at Georgetown Prep, 7

King William at I.C. Norcom, 7

Thomas Dale at Henrico, 7

Varina at Armstrong, 7

Mechanicsville at Hanover, 7

Patrick Henry at Highland Springs, 7

Goochland at Charlottesville, 7

Dinwiddie at Hopewell, 7

Matoaca at Petersburg, 7

Colonial Heights at Prince George, 7

Lake Taylor at Hermitage, 7

Douglas Freeman at Deep Run, 7

J.R. Tucker at Glen Allen, 7

George Wythe at Clover Hill, 7

Monacan at Cosby, 7

Powhatan at James River, 7

Manchester at L.C. Bird, 7

Huguenot at Midlothian, 7

Life Christian at McCallie (Tenn.) 7:30

Oct. 8

St. Christopher’s at Fork Union, 1

St. Michael at Trinity Episcopal, 1

Oct. 10

John Marshall at Charles City County, 7

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

