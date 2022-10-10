T-D 🏈 Top 10 for Week 8: Updated VHSL region ratings; Springers, Blue Devils, Knights, Titans, Generals, Trojans, Mavericks still unbeaten

T-D Top 10 for Week 8

Ranking. Team (Record, previous ranking)

1. Highland Springs (7-0, 1)

2. Varina (6-0, 2)

3. Thomas Dale (6-0, 3)

4. Trinity Episcopal (6-0, 5)

5. Dinwiddie (6-0, 4)

6. Midlothian (6-0, 6)

7. Douglas Freeman (6-0, 7)

8. Manchester (5-1, 9)

9. Hanover (5-1, 8)

10. Benedictine (4-2, 10)

Also receiving votes: Thomas Jefferson (6-0), Powhatan (5-1), Hermitage (4-3), L.C. Bird (4-2)

Week 7 stories, summaries, scores

Taking stock with four weeks left

This week's rankings are largely unchanged, as a definitive Top 7 has taken form with seven programs still unbeaten.

Highland Springs, Varina, Thomas Dale, Trinity Episcopal, Dinwiddie, Midlothian and Douglas Freeman all enter Week 8 with unblemished records and their spots in the local hierarchy solidified.

The Springers and Blue Devils were once again unanimous at Nos. 1 and 2, they're in a tier of their own at the top of the pack, and at this point it would take a major upset for the East End powerhouses to not both be unbeaten for their annual end-of-season clash, this year on Nov. 3 at Varina's James E. Dawkins Stadium.

The Blue Devils face Atlee, Henrico and Patrick Henry in the next three weeks with the latter two matchups on the road, so an Oct. 28 trip to Ashland could be a potential trap game. The Springers host No. 9 Hanover Friday before a bye week and Oct. 28 home game against Atlee. Varina beat Highland Springs 7-6 at Victor W. Kreiter Stadium last year.

Voters remained split on how to evaluate the next tier of unbeatens at Nos. 3-5. Every voter had Dale at 3 or 4, but Trinity and Dinwiddie ranged from 3 to 5 on ballots.

The Knights have a couple tough road tests coming up at Hopewell this week and at county rival Bird in The Battle of Chester Oct. 28. Dinwiddie has yet to be tested and probably won't be against Petersburg, Prince George or Meadowbrook in the next three weeks, a relatively clear path to be undefeated ahead of a marquee showdown on the final Friday of the regular season Nov. 4 when the Generals host the Knights.

The Titans are hurtling toward an undefeated regular season and top seed in the VISAA Division I playoffs. Trinity should be heavily favored Saturday at Fork Union and in its final regular-season game at Woodberry Forest, with the final test coming Saturday, Oct. 22 at home against St. Christopher's.

Voters ranked both Freeman and Midlo as high as No. 6 and no lower than No. 8. Both face probably their toughest tests to date on Friday. The Mavericks travel to a strong Hermitage team that might be getting snubbed in the rankings right now with its three losses coming to No. 3 Dale (42-21), No. 2 Varina (13-0) and Class 3 power Lake Taylor (28-27) of Norfolk.

And the Trojans are at No. 8 Manchester in a game coaches are describing as the biggest contest Midlothian football has played in some time.

Local region ratings after Week 7

Region 3A

1. Phoebus 27.67 2. Lake Taylor 26 3. Lafayette 23.67 4. Norcom 22.71 5. York 21.3 6. Hopewell 20.83 7. Southampton 20.67 8. New Kent 20.5 T9. Petersburg 20 T9. Colonial Heights 20 11. Booker T. Washington 16.67 12. Lakeland 14.3 13. Tabb 12.83

Region 4B

1. Varina 28.67 2. Dinwiddie 27.3 3. King George 27 4. Hanover 24.3 5. Eastern View 23.71 6. Patrick Henry-Ashland 23.3 T7. Powhatan 23.17 T7. Matoaca 23.17 9. Courtland 20.5 10. Spotsylvania 19.3 11. Henrico 19.14 12. Atlee 17.67 13. Monacan 17 14. Huguenot 16 T15. Chancellor 14.83 T15. Mechanicsville 14.83 17. George Wythe 14

Region 5C

1. Highland Springs 31.71 2. Midlothian 27.67 3. Douglas Freeman 27 4. L.C. Bird 24.5 5. Hermitage 23.86 6. Glen Allen 22.83 7. Mills Godwin 21 T8. Clover Hill 19.3 T8. Prince George 19.3 T10. J.R. Tucker 18.5 T10. Meadowbrook 18.5 12. Deep Run 16.86

Region 6A

1. Thomas Dale 30.3 2. Oscar Smith 30 3. Manchester 29.5 4. Western Branch 28.86 5. Franklin County 28.3 6. Kellam 25 7. Landstown 22.67 T8. James River-Chesterfield 22 T8. Cosby 22 10. Ocean Lakes 19.29 11. Grassfield 18.14

Week 8 schedule

Oct. 13

Prince George at Matoaca, 6

George Wythe at L.C. Bird, 7

Oct. 14

Collegiate at Benedictine, 4

Patrick Henry at Armstrong, 7

Hanover at Highland Springs, 7

King William at Lafayette, 7

Henrico at Mechanicsville, 7

Grafton at New Kent, 7

Atlee at Varina, 7

Meadowbrook at Colonial Heights, 7

Petersburg at Dinwiddie, 7

Thomas Dale at Hopewell, 7

Douglas Freeman at Hermitage, 7 (Radio: 101.3 FM)

Monticello at Goochland, 7

Glen Allen at Potomac, 7

Thomas Jefferson at J.R. Tucker, 7

Deep Run at Mills Godwin, 7

Cosby at Huguenot, 7

Midlothian at Manchester, 7 (Radio: 910 The Fan Game of the Week)

James River at Monacan, 7

Clover Hill at Powhatan, 7

Oct. 15

Trinity Episcopal at Fork Union, 1:30

St. Christopher’s at Woodberry Forest, 2

Life Christian at Rock Creek Christian Academy (Md.) 7