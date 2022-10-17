T-D 🏈 Top 10 for Week 9: Lancers, Panthers ascending; Teejay making history; updated playoff glance

T-D Top 10 for Week 9

Ranking. Team (Record, previous ranking)

1. Highland Springs (8-0, 1)

2. Varina (7-0, 2)

3. Thomas Dale (7-0, 3)

4. Dinwiddie (7-0, 5*)

5. Trinity Episcopal (7-0, 4*)

6. Manchester (6-1, 8*)

7. Midlothian (6-1, 6*)

8. Hermitage (5-3, --*)

9. Douglas Freeman (6-1, 7*)

10. Thomas Jefferson (7-0, --*)

Also receiving votes: Powhatan (6-1, --), Benedictine (5-2, 10), L.C. Bird (5-2, --), Hanover (5-2, 9)

Week 8 stories, summaries, scores

Lancers, Panthers ascending

No. 6 Manchester and No. 8 Hermitage are the big movers this week after handing No. 7 Midlothian and No. 9 Douglas Freeman their first losses of the season, respectively.

Sophomore quarterback Jason Wright provided the Lancers offense with a vital spark in their 31-30, double-overtime win over the Trojans. Kyree Richardson and Ty'ee Stephens caught key touchdowns, and Makai Byerson had the game-winning pass breakup on a do-or-die 2-point try as Tom Hall's young, talented Manchester outfit continued to grow up before our eyes.

High school 🏈: No. 8 Manchester edges No. 6 Midlothian in double-overtime thriller After what could be remembered as the game of the year across the Richmond area's high school football scene, Manchester coach Tom Hall joked that he's getting too old for all this excitement.

Karon Burton ran rampant on the Mavericks defense, accumulating 230 yards of offense and four touchdowns as his Panthers recovered from a halftime deficit to take down Freeman 28-14. Herm is back in the Top 10, and perhaps never should have dropped out with its three losses coming against No. 2 Varina, No. 3 Thomas Dale and Class 3 power Lake Taylor (Norfolk).

Burton leads Hermitage to come-from-behind win over previously unbeaten Douglas Freeman “See what we can get. Trust my coaches with their play-calling. Trust my teammates to execute. They have my back. I have their back.”

Thomas Jefferson making history

Thomas Jefferson has garnered Top 10 votes for a few weeks now, and finally broke into our rankings after a 21-0 win over J.R. Tucker moved the Vikings to 7-0 for the first time since 1953 behind three interceptions from fast-rising recruit Aziah Johnson. Teejay will be seeking its first 8-0 start to a season in program history Saturday when it hosts Glen Allen (3-4).

Top 5 holds serve

Highland Springs, Varina, Thomas Dale, Trinity Episcopal and Dinwiddie have occupied the Top 5 for the vast majority of the season, and those powerhouses remained unbeaten this week, all in blowout victories, to solidify their standing atop the local hierarchy as a pair of marquee, season-ending clashes draw nearer.

Though challenging games against St. Christopher's (5-2) and Woodberry Forest (5-1) are left on the schedule the next two weeks, reigning state champ Trinity looks well on its way to the top seed in the four-team VISAA Division I playoff field.

For the Springers, Blue Devils, Knights and Generals though, there remains one big mountain to climb in the form of one another.

Dale hosts Petersburg (4-3) next week before traveling to L.C. Bird for the always fiery Battle of Chester Oct. 28. Dinwiddie has an easier path remaining, with winnable games against Prince George and Meadowbrook the next two weeks. Those paths will lead the Knights and Generals on a collision course for their regular-season finale at Dinwiddie on Nov. 4, the final Friday of the regular season.

The Springers are on bye before hosting Atlee (2-5) Oct. 28. The Blue Devils have a couple road tests at Henrico and a tricky one at Patrick Henry left on the docket. Then comes the big one, when Highland Springs takes a short trip across the East End to James E. Dawkins Stadium for a date with Varina on Thursday, November 3.

Updated VHSL region ratings

REGION 3A

1. Phoebus 29.14 2. Lake Taylor 28.14 3. Lafayette 25.43 4. I.C. Norcom 23.38 5. Southampton 22.71 6. York 22.14 7. Hopewell 21.57 8. Colonial Heights 21.29

*Playoff cut*

9. New Kent 20.43 10. Petersburg 20 11. Booker T. Washington 16.86 12. Tabb 15.29 13. Lakeland 14.75

REGION 4B

1. Dinwiddie 29.14 2. Varina 28.86 3. King George 27.3 4. Eastern View 25.13 5. Hanover 25 6. Powhatan 24.57 7. Patrick Henry-Ashland 24.43 8. Matoaca 23.86

*Playoff cut*

9. Courtland 19.86 10. Monacan 19.29 11. Spotsylvania 19 12. Henrico 18.63 13. Atlee 18.14 14. Mechanicsville 16.71 15. Huguenot 16.57 16. George Wythe 15.17 17. Chancellor 15.14

REGION 5C

1. Highland Springs 33 2. Midlothian 27.43 3. Douglas Freeman 26.14 4. Hermitage 25.75 5. L.C. Bird 25.14 6. Glen Allen 23 7. Mills Godwin 21.86 8. Clover Hill 19.57

*Playoff cut*

9. Prince George 19.29 10. J.R. Tucker 19.14 11. Meadowbrook 18.57 12. Deep Run 17.13

REGION 6A

1. Oscar Smith 32 2. Manchester 31.43 3. Thomas Dale 31.43 4. Franklin County 29.57 5. Western Branch 29.5 6. Kellam 24.57 7. Cosby 23.14 8. Landstown 22.86

*Playoff cut*

9. James River-Chesterfield 21.86 10. Grassfield 20 11. Ocean Lakes 19.75

Next week's schedule

Oct. 20

Varina at Henrico, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21

Collegiate at Fork Union, 3 p.m.

King William at Mechanicsville, 7

Armstrong at Atlee, 7

Patrick Henry at Hanover, 7

New Kent at Tabb, 7

Colonial Heights at Matoaca, 7

Hopewell at Meadowbrook, 7

Dinwiddie at Prince George, 7

Petersburg at Thomas Dale, 7

Goochland at Albemarle, 7

Hermitage at Mills Godwin, 7

John Marshall at Charlottesville, 7

J.R. Tucker at Douglas Freeman, 7

James River at Clover Hill, 7

Manchester at Cosby, 7

Powhatan at L.C. Bird, 7

George Wythe at Midlothian, 7

Huguenot at Monacan, 7

Life Christian at St. Xavier (Oh.) 7

Oct. 22

Glen Allen at Thomas Jefferson, Noon

Mt. Zion at Benedictine, 1 p.m.

St. Christopher’s at Trinity Episcopal, 1