T-D Top 10: Freeman in at No. 10, Dale up to No. 3, plus news and notes

After a stacked Week 1 around the 804, here's the new T-D Top 10 for high school football as the calendar turns to September.

Ranking. Team (Record, previous ranking)

1. Varina (1-0, 1)

2. Highland Springs (1-0, 2)

3. Thomas Dale (1-0, 4)

4. Trinity Episcopal (1-0, 3)

5. Hermitage (1-0, 6)

6. Dinwiddie (1-0, 7)

7. Manchester (0-0, 8)

8. Hopewell (0-1, 4)

9. Patrick Henry (0-0, 10)

10. Douglas Freeman (1-0, -)

Also receiving votes: Matoaca (1-0), Benedictine (0-1), L.C. Bird (1-0), Midlothian (0-0), Powhatan (0-0)

East End statements

Varina and Highland Springs further separated themselves from the pack with resounding season-opening victories.

Kaveion Keys caught two touchdowns for Varina in their 35-0 victory over Hopewell in the first Battle of the Blue Devils since 2006. It was Varina's third consecutive shutout in the series. D-linemen Marquis Vincent and JaySean Richardson spent all night in the Hopewell backfield, and Malachi Cosby returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Highland Springs earned a comeback win on the road over a nationally ranked opponent in North Carolina power Chambers. After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, back Aziz Foster-Powell (two TDs) and quarterback Khristian Martin (9 of 22 passing for 167 yards and two TDs, 18 carries for 135 yards) led the Springers to victory.

The Blue Devils of Varina are at Glen Allen (0-1) on Thursday, while the Springers travel to Manchester for the Lancers' season opener, also on Thursday.

Knights, Panthers, Generals roll, move up

Brandon Rose broke Ken Oxendine's Thomas Dale record for rushing touchdowns in a game with six, he rumbled 16 times for 147 yards, and quarterback Ethan Minter added 10 carries for 137 yards as the Knights rolled past Cosby 47-12. Stephon Hicks added 13 tackles for the Dale defense.

Reigning Region 5C offensive player of the year Jeremiah Coney, an Appalachian State recruit, carried 13 times for 120 yards to lead Hermitage past Meadowbrook 53-0.

Dinwiddie downed George Washington-Danville 55-3 behind four touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Harry Dalton. Trey McBride and Chris Drumgoole had standout defensive performances for the Generals, who jumped up a spot along with Dale and Hermitage.

The Knights have a bye week before hosting Hermitage Sept. 9. The Panthers next host Henrico (1-0) Friday. The Generals play at Heritage (Lynchburg) Friday.

What can Brown do for you?

Get to know the name Davion Brown. The Trinity Episcopal freshman receiver caught three second-half touchdowns to held the Titans pull away from Benedictine late on the road after the Cadets went toe-to-toe with the reigning VISAA champs for three quarters.

Mavericks jump to No. 10

After receiving votes in the preseason poll, Douglas Freeman took advantage of Benedictine's loss to move into the No. 10 spot after routing Prince George 44-6 behind a standout defensive performance from Max Vest (two sacks, INT) and 204 yards of offense plus three touchdowns from quarterback Ryan Bland. Freeman plays at James River (0-1) Thursday.

Warriors, Skyhawks knocking on the door

Matoaca and L.C. Bird impressed in Week 1 victories and were a tick behind Freeman in the voting for that No. 10 spot.

The Warriors beat a good Glen Allen team 21-14 on the strength of an 80-yard TD reception and 101-yard interception return for a score from Bryce Yates. And the Skyhawks trounced James River 27-6 behind touchdown runs from Brad Hurt and Jaivon Williams and interceptions returned for TDs by Naseric Copeland and Xavier Carpenter.

Week 2 schedule

THURSDAY

King William at Nandua, 6 p.m.

Deep Run at Atlee, 7

Patrick Henry at Mills Godwin, 7

Highland Springs at Manchester, 7

Varina at Glen Allen, 7

Hanover at Monacan, 7

Thomas Jefferson at Meadowbrook, 6

Prince George at Midlothian, 7

Matoaca at Clover Hill, 7

Douglas Freeman at James River, 7

FRIDAY

North Cross at St. Christopher’s, 4 p.m.

Friendship Collegiate at Benedictine, 4:30

Life Christian at Calvert Hall (Md.) 7

Collegiate at Goochland, 7

Petersburg at Armstrong, 7

Henrico at Hermitage, 7

Dinwiddie at Heritage (Lynchburg), 7

Colonial Heights at New Kent, 7

Indian River at J.R. Tucker, 7

John Marshall at Brunswick, 7