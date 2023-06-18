The traditional Father’s Day finish of the RGA City Amateur was additionally special for this year’s winner Talon Dingledine, having his father, Ray, caddy as Talon played in the final match against Steve Serrao.

“It’s fun to have him on the bag,” Dingledine said of his father caddying.

Dingledine, a rising junior at Monacan High School who was representing Stonehenge, came into the event playing well, having posted a round of even-par 71 at Lakeside Park Club on Wednesday, to qualify for the VSGA Amateur and Virginia State Open, respectively.

Dingledine, the youngest player in the Championship flight, posted a Thursday round in the City Am of 74 to put himself in the 27th position, forcing him to play his way through several of the city’s top players, a challenge he was up to. He defeated six-seeded Ryan Bishop (Hermitage) three and two which put him on course to play two of the best players in the state, Brandon Ramsuer (Lakeside Park Club) and Joey Jordan (Willow Oaks), respectively.

Ramsuer, the three seed, held a three up lead thru nine holes of the match only to see Dingledine win 10, 11 and 12 to square the match. The pair tied their holes through 16, Dingledine then made birdie on the par 3 17th hole and the pair tied 18 for Dingledine to win the match one up.

Against the second-seeded Jordan, who split medalist honors with Ramsuer, the match stood all square at the halfway way mark and then again through 15 holes only for Dingledine to win the 16th with par and hold the one up lead through 18.

The final with Serrao (Willow Oaks) was more of the same with Dingledine trailing at the halfway point of the match. Untimely bogeys from Serrao on 12 and 13 squared the match. Dingledine then stiffed an 8-iron on the par 5 15th hole to solidify eagle and take a one up lead. Dingledine then made a bogey of his on 16 which squared the match but came back on 17 with another stiff 8-iron to four feet to make birdie and take a one up lead down the 18th, which is how the match ended after the two halved the hole.

“I knew I could score on the back, I just needed to go out and do it,” Dingledine said. “To win this just really feels great. I’ve played in this a few years and haven’t played my best, this just really feels amazing.”

Rising James Madison sophomore Garrett Kuhla (Willow Oaks) won the first flight, Adam Houck (Federal Club) won the second flight and Dan Snyder (The First Tee) won the third flight.

The next event on the RGA schedule is the Junior Championship on July 24 and 25 at Dingledine’s home course of Stonehenge Golf & Country Club.