Tatum Walsh of St. Catherine's is the third female to be named All-Metro golfer of the year

Said Salisbury Country Club director of golf Mike Hott, Walsh’s swing coach: “She has a lot of God-given talent. She’s fast, naturally strong, works all the right ways. She will work on her body, her strength, her balance. We made some swing changes a couple of years ago. She just absorbed it, worked at it, got through it. The ultimate student.”

Walsh won a tournament on the Peggy Kirk Bell Golf Tour, a girls-only national tour based in North Carolina, when she was an eighth-grader. She was runner-up in the Richmond Women’s Golf Association Amateur as a 14-year-old to 15-year-old friend Caroline Curtis.

Walsh, 17 at the time, claimed her most significant victory last summer in the Virginia State Golf Association Women’s Amateur at Roanoke Country Club. She was the No. 2 seed based on qualifying scores, won three matches to advance to the final and defeated No. 1 seed Julie Shin 5 and 3.

“That was really fun. I love that course. I’m honored to have my name on that trophy,” said the personable Walsh, whose victory came a year after former St. Catherine’s teammate Rory Weinfurther won the tournament in 2019.

“She’s been one of my best friends in golf since forever,” Walsh said. “She texted me after my win last year, and I was like, ‘I’ve got your trophy protected; I’ve got it covered.'"