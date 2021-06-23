Taylor Norton tosses perfect game, unbeaten Cosby softball cruises to 7-0 win in Class 6 semis

“I was like, ‘Ooh, OK, haven’t seen anyone on base, so far this is pretty good,’” she said with a laugh.

Norton’s mother, Christy, looked on through the fence from her folding chair behind the backstop with baited breath as her daughter toed the rubber in the final frame. In the sixth and seventh innings, tension built and voices were hushed between Norton’s pitches as onlookers realized the feat playing out before them.

“Come back Taylor, you always do, nobody better!” Christy Norton yelled anytime her daughter fell behind in a count.

Norton and catcher Leah Butts, also a senior and the Titans’ field general, have been battery mates much of their lives. Their bond is a pillar of Cosby’s success.

“She makes sure everyone knows where the play is, and makes me feel more confident,” Norton said. “She trusts in me, and I trust in her.”

At the beginning of the game, Cosby’s offensive plan was simple — swing at strikes, Jeter said. Cosby totaled 12 hits and put pressure on the Yellow Jackets’ defense all afternoon with aggressive baserunning and hard-hit balls.

“It seems like everyone contributed somehow,” Jeter said. “When you’re hitting the ball hard like that, it’s tough to defend.”