Taylor Norton tosses perfect game, unbeaten Cosby softball cruises to 7-0 win in Class 6 semis

Calm and collected as ever, Taylor Norton’s celebration was subdued after tossing the final strike of her perfect game in Cosby softball’s 7-0 win over visiting Osbourn Park (Manassas) in Wednesday’s Class 6 semifinal.
Norton, a senior Villanova recruit who rarely displays much emotion in the circle, slid her mask off and allowed herself only a wry smile amid her onrushing, joyous teammates.
“I just want to get the outs, not worry about having a perfect game and help my team,” Norton said of her stoic demeanor.
“It’s not about myself.”
Titans coach Ray Jeter called Norton a “next pitch” pitcher.
“She just wants to work,” he said with a strong note of pride. “That’s one thing I love about Taylor. She’s trusted in me for four years now, calling pitches, and when it’s on, it’s really good.”
In front of about 75 to 100 attendees and under pristine sunny-and-75 conditions, Cosby (16-0) jumped out to a 3-0 lead with a two-run third inning keyed by RBI-singles from Cyann McDaniel and Norton. That lead held until the Titans broke the game open with a four-run sixth, highlighted by Lauryn Richardson’s two-run single.
Norton remembers a couple other perfect games in her life in travel ball. She started thinking about the possibility of perfection about halfway through the contest.
“I was like, ‘Ooh, OK, haven’t seen anyone on base, so far this is pretty good,’” she said with a laugh.
Norton’s mother, Christy, looked on through the fence from her folding chair behind the backstop with baited breath as her daughter toed the rubber in the final frame. In the sixth and seventh innings, tension built and voices were hushed between Norton’s pitches as onlookers realized the feat playing out before them.
“Come back Taylor, you always do, nobody better!” Christy Norton yelled anytime her daughter fell behind in a count.
Norton and catcher Leah Butts, also a senior and the Titans’ field general, have been battery mates much of their lives. Their bond is a pillar of Cosby’s success.
“She makes sure everyone knows where the play is, and makes me feel more confident,” Norton said. “She trusts in me, and I trust in her.”
At the beginning of the game, Cosby’s offensive plan was simple — swing at strikes, Jeter said. Cosby totaled 12 hits and put pressure on the Yellow Jackets’ defense all afternoon with aggressive baserunning and hard-hit balls.
“It seems like everyone contributed somehow,” Jeter said. “When you’re hitting the ball hard like that, it’s tough to defend.”
McDaniel finished with a pair of hits, Norton led the way with three knocks and Richardson, a UNC-Wilmington recruit, added a run scored. Alexandra DiNardo had two hits, and Jordan Wise scored two and drove in a run. Norton struck out 15, but needed a handful of plus defensive plays to keep Osbourn Park out of the hit column.
Jeter, who earned his 250th career win earlier this season in a victory over Clover Hill, was presented with a plaque after the game by Titans AD Mickey Swartz to commemorate the milestone.
Cosby softball has not lost since the 2019 Class 6 state final, a 17-inning marathon affair in which Norton, then a sophomore, threw more than 200 pitches in a 1-0 defeat to South County (Fairfax).
That game was played at RF&P Park in Glen Allen. This time, Cosby will host the state championship Saturday. And who should await them on the other side of the bracket?
You guessed it.
South County.
