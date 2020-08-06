20200313_SPO_JAYEM_AWE24

John Marshall coach Ty White

Team Loaded, the grassroots basketball program headed by John Marshall coach Ty White, is offering a community food drive Saturday at noon at John Marshall High School on Old Brook Road.

The event will offer food, essential items during the pandemic and it will give guests the opportunity to register to vote. A car will be given away, too. White said the winner of the car will receive gas cards and a year of paid car insurance.

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

@EricKolenich

Eric Kolenich

