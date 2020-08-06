Team Loaded, the grassroots basketball program headed by John Marshall coach Ty White, is offering a community food drive Saturday at noon at John Marshall High School on Old Brook Road.
The event will offer food, essential items during the pandemic and it will give guests the opportunity to register to vote. A car will be given away, too. White said the winner of the car will receive gas cards and a year of paid car insurance.
