Ten Richmond area wrestlers take home state titles this weekend

“They’ve been doing it for the last couple years and were finally able to finish on top. It was good that they were able to succeed and to do it together. It’s definitely a bright point for the program.”

Atlee’s Harris, a senior, and Frowert, a junior, are close friends who train together in the offseason. Harris said it was gratifying for them to see their labors come to fruition together.

“It was such a special moment for both Alex and I to be state champs,” said Harris, who missed two years because of injuries.

“This was one of the best moments of my life. Years of sitting on the sideline ... all lead up to this moment.”

Two wrestlers in Class 4 — Caroline’s James Dosado (152 pounds) and Hanover’s Aden Halsey (220) — took home top individual honors.

Dosado, who placed second in state meets the past two years, edged Hanover’s Luke Hart 3-2 to become the Cavaliers’ first state wrestling champion.

“Falling short two years in a row, taking second, then second, and finally winning it — it means everything,” Dosado said.