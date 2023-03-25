Overview

Goochland's Evan Bernstine made it two consecutive undefeated runs to the Class 3 singles title.

St. Christopher's ran the table for the third-straight year en route to another VISAA Division I crown.

And Deep Run made it two consecutive Class 5 titles behind returning No. 1 Zach Fleishman, while Maggie Walker defeated Wilson Memorial 5-2 in the Class 3 final.

Those accomplishments highlighted the 2022 boys high school tennis season around the Richmond area, one that also saw a freshman All-Metro player of the year nominated for USA Today's national high school player of the year award.

On the girls side, Douglas Freeman captured its second consecutive Class 5 championship behind a standout sophomore class now primed to do further damage as juniors.

Maggie Walker went 18-1 on its way to a Class 3 team title. And Cosby finished as the Class 6 runner-up behind JMU recruit Hayley Glen.

As the 2023 high school tennis season begins, here's a look around the 804 at who's positioned to make headlines on the court this spring.

NOTE: Private schools play girls tennis in the fall, and those players will be considered for All-Metro teams at the conclusion of the spring public school season. Collegiate won its second consecutive VISAA championship in November behind junior No. 1 Elizabeth Mendoza, a first-team All-Metro honoree last year.

Meet the 2022 All-Metro tennis teams, led by Trinity Episcopal's Roman Sancilio and Clover Hill's Sia Chaudry From chasing down Novak Djokovic to a chance meeting with Billie Jean King, the 2022 All-Metro tennis players of the year have already encountered their fair shares of stardom while excelling in the sport they've grown up loving.

BOYS

Returning first- or second-team All-Metro players

Roman Sancilio, sophomore, Trinity Episcopal; Evan Bernstine, senior, Goochland; Daniel Lim, junior, Douglas Freeman; Dylan Chou, sophomore, Douglas Freeman; Matthew Faraci, sophomore, Benedictine; Zach Fleishman, junior, Deep Run

Class 6

Second-year coach Bruce Sibley said an inexperienced Cosby group has a ton of room for growth, particularly in terms of match toughness. Sibley said his Titans could struggle to close out matches early in the year, but they're hungry to carve their own path and not rest on the success of the past two years in which Cosby reached the state final. Coming off a 20-3 season, the Titans graduated five of their top six players. Senior No. 1 Joseph Braud is the only returning singles starter, he went 14-2 in 2022. Junior Zach Laramore went 5-2 at the No. 6 spot, he moves up to No. 2. Seniors Nico Villar May and Robert Teverovskyi, in addition to junior Peter Monstello, step into key spots.

James River finished 16-5 and reached the state semifinals in 2022. Eighth-year coach Christopher Calfee enters the 2023 slate with four key returners to build around -- junior No. 1 Andrew Kim, senior No. 2 David Cho, senior No. 5 Allen Shepherd and junior No. 3 Peter Le. Sophomore No. 4 Ryan Eckenrode and senior No. 6 Parker Landegran will assume newly featured roles.

Three key returners will lead the way for a Manchester program that finished fourth in Region 6A and now enters coach Charlie Krausse's fifth year at the helm. Senior No. 1 Evan Holzmacher headlines; he's committed to play at Randolph-Macon. Newcomer Ryan Bumbalo steps into the No. 2 spot, while fellow junior Hayden Driscoll has solidified the No. 3 singles position. Krausse said his squad is a little top-heavy, so vital to team victories will be depth in the form of new faces Aiden Dawson, Jacob Munson and Matteo Perriotto.

Second-year Thomas Dale coach VyDel Travis leads a Knights program that went 1-9 in 2022. Two key returners, sophomore No. 1 Sawyer Muldoon and junior No. 2 DJ Sydnor, will play featured roles. Senior No. 3 Mohammed Al-Tamimy, junior No. 4 Levi James, freshman No. 5 Arnav Sinha and sophomore No. 6 Grayson Schaak fill out Dale's starting six.

Class 5

First-year coach Greet France takes the helm at Clover Hill as the Cavaliers return four key players. Junior Tyler Gittleman is set to take on the No. 1 singles spot. He's followed by senior Ohm Tripathi at No. 2, junior Joseph Lipanovich, senior Nicholas Lyall and freshmen Alexander Cabral and Andrew Haskin.

Reigning unbeaten state champ Deep Run lost four big contributors but return three starters who've never lost a team match in No. 1 Zach Fleishman (15-1), No. 2 Andrew Lee (16-0), both juniors, plus senior No. 4 Aidan Jun (16-0). Sophomore Grant Kroodsma, junior Kaushik Narasimhan and freshman Andy Liu are projected to start in coach Elliot Wegman's fifth year at the helm. Kroodsma transfered from Illinois; he and Liu add some exciting new talent to the Wildcats' squad that Wegman said should give his team a legitimate shot to defend its championship. The coach added that his returners' experience having never lost a team match gives Deep Run a mental edge and aura of invincibility.

Jeffress Given enters his 24th year as the coach of Douglas Freeman following an 11-7 season. The Mavericks return five key players from that team, namely sophomore No. 1 Dylan Chou and junior No. 2 Daniel Lim. That duo is the reigning Class 5 doubles champion. Chou also won the Region 5C singles title and reached the state semifinal. Given said his five returners have all improved from last year. Sophomores Meade Anderson and Sam Thorpe join junior Jake Johnson to fill out the starting six, with the final singles spot still undecided.

Freshman No. 1 Jahi Shah joins a J.R. Tucker squad that went 7-8 in 2022. The Tigers enter coach Eric Adamczyk's third year with four key returners in the Nos. 2 through 5 spots -- junior Viktor Vaniakin, senior Jai Keskar, sophomore Ethan Snow and junior Parthiv Ketha. Freshman Sai Valipireddy is primed to slot into the No. 6 singles spot.

Returning senior No. 1 Preston Edmonds leads the lineup for Mechanicsville. First-year coach Cameron Taylor called Edmonds one of the best players in the conference. The coach added that his Mustangs have a solid top four that also includes returners Jack Kahn and Nick Farmer, both sophomores, as well as senior Justin Whitley. Sophomore Marshall Miller and junior Caleb Lazear are set to take on the Nos. 5 and 6 spots, respectively.

Mills Godwin returns 15 players after losing just one starter. Sophomore No. 1 Eli Campbell went 13-4 as a freshman; he's among the area's top underclassmen. Seniors Carson Le (12-3 in 2022), Rohan Kurup (13-4), Nick Hoelting (13-3) and Mark Chen add valuable experience. Fourth-year coach Jane Evans expects Raymond Wen, Jackson Haught and Daniel Vaughan to be major contributors. Evans said her Eagles are deep in talent from top to bottom, and hopes to improve on last year's second-place finish at regionals which capped a 14-3 season.

Prince George went 7-6 in the 2022 regular season, and in coach Kindall Stevenson's second year, a bevy of returning upperclassmen dot the Royals' roster. Junior Dawson Sykora looks primed to take on the No. 1 singles spot. He's followed by seniors Owen Tarnaski, Christopher Wilkins and Bradon Meeks at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, respectively. Juniors Owen Johnson and Laine Woodcock complete the projected starting six.

Class 4

Last year's Capital District runner-up Atlee has a deep roster and is looking to replace two top players in coach Kyle Bowles' second year. Senior No. 1 Eric Ludwig headlines, followed by five upperclassmen who all gained experience last season -- juniors Jeffrey Francis (14-3 at the No. 5 spot in 2022), Thomas Felimond (12-5 at No. 3), Carter Zavitz (5-3 at No. 6) and Jack McGann (2-1 at No. 6) plus senior No. 5 Zach Edelman (4-4 at No. 6).

Coach Rodney Cole enters his second year leading a Hanover program that went 18-4 and finished as Region 4B champs and state runners-up. The Hawks are pretty young with four sophomores and two juniors in the starting lineup, but Cole said his group hopes to repeat as regional champs and make a run a state crown. Sophomore No. 1 Will Hart leads the charge; he's coming off a 19-5 year. Junior Jay Blaser slots in at No. 2 after a 15-5 campaign, and junior Teagan Cole is set to play at No. 4 after going 16-4. Sophomore No. 3 Riley Butler and sophomore No. 5 Landon Mezzenga are new to the squad, and the No. 6 singles spot is still up for grabs.

Coach Joe Allred expects improvement on a 3-13 mark in his 15th year at Henrico. The Warriors didn't have a full team last season but have filled out the roster this time around, Allred said. Freshman No. 1 Rishi Vellampalli will feature, as will two sophomores at Nos. 2 and 3, Advik Kovuru and Krishna Argarwal. Junior Maunin Shah, senior Nirmay Patel and junior Karthik Rathinasabathy occupy the Nos. 4 through 6 slots in that order.

Fifth-year coach Stuart McCroskey is looking to replace a pair of graduated key players at Patrick Henry. The Patriots will be led by sophomore No. 1 Michael Causey. An assortment of upperclassmen follow the talented underclassman in the singles lineup. Junior Harrison Woodbridge is slated to slot in at No. 2, followed by junior Alex Jordan, senior Maxwell Morphis, junior Brandon Norton and senior Matthew Gailey.

Powhatan finished 7-8 in 2022 and will lean on three key returners: sophomore Jamison Wallace, junior Isaac Kelley and senior Noah Lawson. In his fifth year in charge, Indians coach Lee Kelley said Wallace's experience at the No. 1 singles spot will be a boon but added that Powhatan is inexperienced elsewhere. Isaac Kelley looks slated for the No. 2 spot, with Lawson playing at No. 3. Newcomers to keep an eye on include freshmen Maxwell Pestka and John D'Jardine, as well as sophomore Darryl Sanders Jr.

Class 3

Tommy Webb enters his fifth year leading a Goochland program that went 7-7 and reached the Region 3B quarterfinal in 2022. Five returning seniors headline for the Bulldogs, led by two-time reigning Class 3 singles champ Evan Bernstine at the No. 1 singles spot. Seniors Alex Peskin, Ryan Bowers and Charlie Alston fill out the Nos. 2 through 4 spots in that order. Junior Elijah Isom and sophomore Owen Walton are set to play at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. Sophomore Conner Coppedge and freshman Brody Lamb could also compete for time. Bernstine is nationally ranked and is the younger brother of Virginia Tech standouts and former state singles and doubles champions Chase and Ryan Bernstine.

Reigning state champs Maggie Walker went 6-7 in the 2022 regular season then reeled off six straight postseason wins to capture the title and finish 12-7. In coach Jennifer Todd's ninth year, the Green Dragons will lean on its top four players, all returners -- juniors Alex Percey and Ethan Choe, plus seniors Akshay Pappu and Carson Wang. Todd said all four have improved since last season. Senior returner Christian Walsh will likely move into the No. 5 singles spot and is a strong doubles player. Todd is excited about freshman No. 6 Peter Yanovitch. And fellow newcomer Colston Wisotzki has a chance to compete for time as the season goes on, Todd said. Returners Franklin Heyming and Davis Voelzke could also see time as the season goes on, Todd said.

VISAA

Nationally ranked sophomore No. 1 Matthew Faraci has added an elite presence at the top of Benedictine's lineup as the Cadets enter coach Bill Doran's 20th year following a 7-4 campaign. The program is quite young with no seniors on the roster. But Doran said expectations are high for the team's returning starters, and new assistant Rafa Lugo offers strong player development. Three juniors -- Cristian Lugo, Antonio Schoenborn and Jac Bergeron -- slot in behind Faraci, in addition to sophomore Charlie Miller and freshman Mieshko Schoenborn.

Collegiate is fairly young but has strong depth in coach Karin Whitt's 19th year at the school and ninth in charge of the program. The Cougars went 11-4 last year with three of those losses coming at the hands of St. Chris, including the Division I title match. Five key players return, including captains George Simonton, Graham Bor and Drew Atiyeh, set to occupy the Nos. 1, 2 and 4 singles spots, respectively. Talented eighth-grader Karson Crosthwaite could step into the No. 3 spot. Junior Michael Karjavine slots in at No. 5, with three players competing for the final starting singles role -- eighth-grader Avi Soin, sophomore Dorian Colina and freshman Preston Green.

Richard Peyton begins his 18th year at the helm of a traditionally elite St. Christopher's program looking to continue a high bar of success for a group that has become accustomed to unbeaten state-title runs. Top players Will Thompson and Mason King graduated to leave behind sizeable voids. But two newcomers, Sterling Burke and Bo Barbour, are primed for strong seasons, Peyton said. They'll augment a group of returners that enjoyed success in 2022. Senior No. 1 Brandon Engel is coming off a 14-1 singles campaign, while senior No. 2 Evan Fisher finished last season 15-0. Burke and Barbour may slot in a Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. While senior Jake Kuhlen (12-3 last year) and sophomore Cade Collingwood (15-0) fill out the starting lineup. Fisher and Burke will form the No. 1 doubles team, with Engel and Barbour slotting in at No. 2, and Kuhlen teaming up with Collingwood at No. 3.

The VISAA's new force to be reckoned with, Trinity Episcopal, finished third in the Prep League and state in 2022 and returns six key contributors while adding a huge piece. Senior No. 2 Damian Sancilio missed last season with a back injury. He's back to compete near the top of the Titans' lineup behind reigning All-Metro player of the year and VISAA singles champ Roman Sancilio, now a sophomore. Coach Damian Sancilio said his Titans are powerful in the top four spots, with senior Gus Mitchell and sophomore Sam Nedeff slotting in behind the Sancilio brothers, though Coach Sancilio said Damian and Mitchell might compete at Nos. 2/3.

GIRLS

Returning first- or second-team All-Metro players

Naadia Rashid, senior, Maggie Walker; Armelle Worrel, senior, Midlothian; Ellie Wood, junior, Douglas Freeman; Anne Douglas Council, junior, Douglas Freeman

Class 6

Chris Hartman enters his 10th year at the helm of a strong Cosby program that went 19-3 and won a Region 6A title in 2022, the second straight year the Titans have earned a region crown and finished second in the state. Seniors Meghan Moore, Renee Kozlowski and Ellie Key will lead the way with lots of experience. Fellow senior Isabela Roa joins them to form a formidable top four, and freshman Zoe Hornung will look to enter a lineup that Hartman said will be deeper than in years past.

Region 6A runner-up James River will look to replace four starters in coach Bennett Hightower's third year. Sophomore No. 1 Charlotte Eakes is coming off a 10-2 singles and 8-4 doubles season. She's followed by junior No. 2 Carly Bigger (8-0 singles, 11-3 doubles) and senior No. 3 and captain Skyler Brown (10-2, 3-0). Junior Prithika Kundur and freshman Elizabeth Cho didn't play last season but are projected to earn the Nos. 4 and 5 spots. Junior Chloe Wolf had limited competition last year and is set to compete at No. 6 singles. Hightower is excited about Bigger's development. She's moved up the lineup quick and will play alongside Eakes at No. 1 doubles.

Class 5

Eric Perkins takes over a Deep Run group that went 14-6 in 2022 with its only losses coming against eventual state champions Douglas Freeman and Maggie Walker. The Wildcats finished as Region 5C runners-up. Four of last year's top six return, lead by new No. 1 Rosalyn Kara, a junior. Fellow juniors Jocelynn Ginsberg and Caroline Nam are set to compete for the No. 2 spot, with sophomore Jadyn Fleishman positioned to move up to No. 4 in the singles lineup. Perkins is excited about his team's depth, with six players in the mix for the Nos. 5 and 6 spots. Since 2016, Deep Run has won 93% of its matches, including three team state titles and 11 individual singles or doubles championships.

Longtime coach Larry Parpart and two-time reigning state champ Douglas Freeman lost seven seniors, including its top three singles players. But Parpart is confident in a young group that's comprised of seven returners and eight freshmen. Three returning starters -- Anne Douglas Council, Caroline Frank and Ellie Wood -- are competing for a top-four spot along with newcomer Paige Suter. Returners Katherine Pollard, Dabney Ransone, Lily Brooks and Caroline Verdery are vying for the last two singles spots and doubles positions along with new players Caroline Avery and Madison Gerecke. Parpart added that a group that's relatively new to one another is developing chemistry fast.

After hosting and winning its first regional match in "recent memory," according to seventh-year coach Jesse Gauthier, J.R. Tucker is led by captains Esha Kidambi and Elli Michalopoulou. Kidambi, a junior, is looking to build off a strong sophomore campaign in which she went 11-4 in the Nos. 1 and 2 spots and helped win a regional doubles title. The Tigers graduated five players who started last year. But due to injuries, many of this year's new starters gained valuable experience in 2022, Gauthier said. Michalopoulou is one of two seniors on the roster, along with projected No. 4 Isabella Sun. Sophomore No. 3 Jahnavi Hareesh went 7-6 last season, and sophomore No. 6 Evie O'Brien finished 5-4. Freshman Mehar Brar is positioned to take over the No. 5 spot.

Janet Conner begins her fourth season leading Meadowbrook following a 7-4 campaign. Conner said she's got lots of players who are new to the sport, but they've got the determination to improve rapidly as they learn. Freshman No. 1 Sydney Lin, junior No. 2 Johnnae Davis, junior No. 5 Ava McCallister and junior No. 6 Maria Alverado are all newcomers. Senior No. 3 Vicky Moore and junior No. 4 Imari Taylor are the only key returners.

Dave Coppage takes over a Mills Godwin program that went 7-11 last year and advanced to the second round of regionals. Senior returners Kate Dwyer and Gwyneth Liu lead the way at the Nos. 1 and 2 singles spots. Coppage is excited to see how his returners grow into leadership roles, but he said there may be a steep learning curve for some of the younger players. Juniors Libbie Betz and Ella DiStanlo, plus seniors Audrey Erdman and Shriya Das, are set to play key roles.

Eighth-year coach Kenya Grissett returns her entire top six at Prince George and is looking forward to their experience leading the way in 2022. Seniors Savannah Johnson, Janelle Majadzic, Natalia Ramirez-Rodriguez and Kaitlyn Rogers hold the Nos. 1 through 4 singles spots in that order. with junior Kayla Callahan and sophomore Makayla Frazier set to play at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.

Class 4

In coach Theresa Hughes' first year, Atlee went 12-2 and reached the Region 4B semifinals. Hughes begins her second year in charge with two returners, headlined by senior No. 1 Elizabeth Hughes, who's coming off a 14-0 regular season in singles competition. Freshman Marina Le and junior Allie France are set to fill the second and third singles spots.

Region 4B winner Hanover went 15-7 and reached the Class 4 semifinals. The Hawks enter coach Lindsey Wyeth Hein's 11th year with five returners and high hopes of improving on that state-semifinal finish. Senior Jordan Wood is projected to play at No. 1, with sophomore Claire Watkinson, senior Juliann Webster, senior Jamison Poythress and junior Kate Tunstall filling out the Nos. 2 through 5 spots in that order. Junior Carrie Lynn Stephens and senior Reece Loinette may compete for the final singles spot.

Henrico made its first regionals appearance in eight years in coach Angela Loughridge's first year. Loughridge has most of that team back. Seniors Rutuja Gorane and Ishani Patel lead the charge, followed by junior Sanjana Anem and sophomores Kristine Rogatnik, Olivia Brooks-Giles and Ella Chandler.

Monacan reached the Region 4B semifinals last year, and 11th-year coach Scott Thackston hopes a tough Dominion District schedule will help his Chiefs prepare to face tougher competition. Sophomore Maylee Yang and juniors Samantha Labrecque and Claire LaFors push one another at practice, Thackston said, and form a strong core at the top of the singles lineup for a program that returns four starters from a team that finished 11-8.

Fourth-year coach Anne Maliff said excitement surrounding girls tennis at Powhatan is on the rise with 18 players on the roster. Returning sophomore No. 1 Emma Carter leads the charge for the Indians. She went 7-6 last year and Maliff expects improvement on that front. Carter is Powhatan's only competitor who has played a lot of tennis, and Maliff said her commitment to the game has raised the levels of those around her. Junior Carter Quinn, senior Polly Overboe, juniors Zoé Lucas and Gianna LaRaffa plus senior Amanda Seaman will all feature, with freshman Caris Grell positioned to take on a key role. Powhatan returns five starters from a team that went 6-9.

Class 3

In coach Hillary Gawne's second year, reigning state champ Maggie Walker will be tasked with replacing graduated No. 1 Kirby Westerfield. But five key returners lead the way for the Green Dragons, in addition to talented freshmen Ella Wiatt and Sunjana Finn. Sophomore returner Martina Ribera went 10-0 in singles last year. She's projected to take over the No. 1 spot. Junior Sruthi Vegunta (10-1 in 2022), junior Anna Newell (11-1), senior Naadia Rashid (13-5) and sophomore Anusha Algappan (13-1) fill out the Nos. 3 through 6 spots in that order, with Wiatt positioned to play at No. 2.

First-year coach Nick Davis takes over a Colonial Heights team that has six freshmen who Davis said are hungry for success. He's focusing on fundamentals with a group led by senior No. 1 Jennifer Buenaventura and senior Grabryela Wolfe.

Fourth-year Goochland coach Brett Alvis said his Bulldogs have grown very close and will look to improve their net game, serves and power this year while playing with a more offensive doubles strategy. Five juniors -- Anna Stamey, Genevieve Williamson, Hadley Peskin, Amber Robertson and Mariel Grebe -- project to join senior Kamryn Harris in the singles lineup.

Brian Davis enters his first year as coach of last year's Region 3A runner-up New Kent. The Trojans lost three of their stop six players to graduation. But seniors Katie Ross and Ellie Davis and junior Allie Smith have worked hard in the offseason to prepare to face tougher competition, Davis said. Freshman Sophie Vincent is primed to step into a big role, and juniors Gracie Seeterlin and Amelia Wathan fill out the top six.

NOTE: Teams included reflect preview forms returned to the Times-Dispatch.

