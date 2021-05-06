After lost season, Deep Run boys tennis looking for another championship opportunity

The window of opportunity remains open for the Deep Run boys tennis team, although it closed a little bit with last year’s shut down of high school spring sports.

Deep Run finished as the Class 5 state runner-up to nemesis Thomas Jefferson S&T of Alexandria in 2019 with a squad mostly comprising freshmen and a sophomore.

The Wildcats weren’t able to get another shot after spring sports were shuttered last season because of the pandemic.

“It was awful,” Deep Run coach Elliot Wegman said. “I remember the Deep Run girls had sort of like this golden era of this big group of freshmen that came in and they dominated for four years. I was like, that could be us.

“We lost a year of the timeline, which was really sad. But we’re back. We look really strong. I’m optimistic.”

Deep Run’s girls won three state titles in four years from 2016-2019, a run that was interrupted only with a runner-up finish to George Marshall in 2017.

The boys bring back five of their top six: junior Siddharth Pande at No. 1; junior Aden Bashir, who moves up to No. 2; junior Hatcher Butterworth at No. 4; junior Vyas Narasimhan at No. 5; and senior Braxton Fagan at No. 6. Pande was a first-team All-Metro pick as a freshman.