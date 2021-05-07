Wright's leadership key for Deep Run girls tennis

Winners of three of the past four Class 5 state titles, a young Deep Run girls tennis team is learning to play with high expectations behind the leadership of senior No. 1 Olivia Wright.

Wright, a Providence recruit, is a two-time doubles state champion and 2019 first team All-Metro honoree. Her Wildcats (5-0) are continuing their winning ways in 2021, albeit with a couple close calls in 5-4 wins over Mills Godwin and Maggie Walker.

“She’s been a great leader by calming the girls down and showing them that with hard work and dedication, that we can do it and act as a team and try and achieve our goal this year,” Deep Run head coach Maria Sorkin said of Wright.

The Wildcats’ state championship run was interrupted only by a runner-up finish to George Marshall in 2017. Sorkin said she tries to help her players focus on individual goals and improving their style of play, rather than worrying about team accomplishments and what the program has achieved in the past.

“Just trying to keep them grounded and to improve on themselves instead of just focusing on winning,” Sorkin said.