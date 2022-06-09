The 10th seed in the regional playoffs, the Monacan baseball team finds itself in the state semifinals

The Monacan High baseball team went into the Class 4, Region B playoffs as the 10th seed (out of 12) after a 9-11 regular season.

The Chiefs became the region runners-up, earned a berth in the state tournament — and now, entrenched in the fun-long-shot-to-follow category, find themselves in the state semifinals.

Monacan (13-12) will take on Region C champion James Wood from Winchester (22-4) in the semis Friday at 10 a.m. at Riverbend High in Fredericksburg.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a surprising run,” Monacan coach Bryan Miltenberger said. “It’s more of a surprising run for everybody else but not us internally as far as a team and as a coaching staff. We’ve got some talent, and I think a lot of it goes back to the schedule we played.”

Monacan played a lot of close games in the rugged Dominion District. The Chiefs split with Manchester, Midlothian and Clover Hill and lost some tight games with Cosby and James River — all among the better teams in the area.

“Some of our games we just didn’t catch a break or didn’t get the hit when we needed it,” Miltenberger said.

Miltenberger saw things start to turn as Cole Macomson threw a complete game in a 2-1 victory over Clover Hill late in the season. Monacan had lost six of its previous seven games.

“That game was pretty important to win,” Miltenberger said. “Entering that game we were kind of teetering on whether we were even going to make the playoffs. We were in that 11-, 12-seed range. When we won that game, [we] were like, ‘I think we’re in now.’ ”

Monacan followed by losing to Cosby and Atlee in close games, but Miltenberger said “you could see the kids gaining confidence.”

In the regional, the Chiefs beat Varina 7-0, took out No. 2 seed King George 6-3 and beat No. 3 seed Mechanicsville 14-8 before losing to top-seeded Hanover 4-0.

Hanover (21-2), ranked 30th nationally by Perfect Game with losses only to nationally ranked or previously ranked teams, has outscored its opponents 33-0 in its four playoff wins. The Hawks have yielded five runs total in 12 of their past 13 games. Hanover takes on Region D champ Jefferson Forest (21-4) in the other semifinal at Riverbend at 1 p.m.

Miltenberger said Monacan’s senior leadership “has been phenomenal.” Macomson, a senior, has been a workhorse on the mound. The second-team all-region pick, headed for Lynchburg, is 7-6 with a 3.80 ERA but is 3-0 in the playoffs with a shutout.

He pitched a complete game in a 5-3 state quarterfinal win over Grafton, allowing five hits and three unearned runs. He walked one and struck out six and, after Monacan took the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh, turned back a Grafton rally in the bottom of the inning.

“He’s the reason we are where we are,” Miltenberger said. “He’s logged [78] innings this year, but he hasn’t been taxed as far as pitch count. He’s always in the 80-pitch range”

Monacan has twins in senior center fielder and first-team all-region pick Jalen Greenidge (.345, 8 doubles, 17 stolen bases) and shortstop Jaden Greenidge (.316, 2 HRs, 15 RBIs). Other standouts include senior first baseman Jake Williams (.333, 2 HRs, 15 RBIs, 25 walks, .534 on-base); and senior catcher Christian Estes.

The Chiefs have something else working for them: lots of experience on the coaching staff. Miltenberger’s assistants since he took over three years ago have been Tim Lowery, Don Vossler and Matt Murphy. Lowery won 470 games at Clover Hill and Cosby, along with a state title at Clover Hill in 1994. Miltenberger’s and Vossler’s sons played for Lowery, and Murphy was an assistant for Lowery.

“It’s kind of funny,” Miltenberger said. “Each level we go to, we get a few more texts from people or a phone call, ‘Hey, keep the run alive.’

“It’s really neat for the kids. They’ve worked so hard.”