The 2022 A-List, Junior List: Ranking the top rising seniors, and looking at their college football offers

Each year, in collaboration with college recruiters, high school coaches and local media, The Times-Dispatch names The A-List, the top high school football recruits in the area.

Recruiters were promised anonymity to allow for candid responses. Here is this year's Junior List, a look at the top rising seniors, along with where they have verbally committed to play college football.

1. Kaveion Keys

Varina, linebacker / tight end / edge, 6-3, 205

North Carolina, Penn State and Virginia Tech are the leaders to get Keys according to 247Sports, though Virginia offered him in the fall and a recent Florida offer added another intriguing school to a growing list of suitors for a player that flashed all kinds of talent during the Blue Devils' run to the Class 4 championship.

Recruiters are enamored with Keys' versatility. He can rush the passer and drop into coverage, block on the perimeter and stretch the field as a tight end or big receiver, as evidenced by a 63-yard touchdown reception in Varina's title-game victory over Broad Run. One recruiter said he's likely a linebacker / edge rusher at the next level, and should get significantly bigger once he gets in a college weight room and on a nutrition plan.

In the state title with Broad Run's five-star (247Sports) offensive lineman Alex Berchmeier (Penn State) on the other side of the ball, Keys showed he belonged against elite talent, said Gary Criswell, a high school football analyst and former college coach.

"This kid could literally play three positions on offense and seven positions on defense," Criswell said of Keys. "In a group of really good playmakers [at Varina], he showed up in a lot of different places. ... Versatility is always a great quality."

2. Joel Starlings (North Carolina)

Benedictine, defensive lineman, 6-4, 310

A four-star recruit (247Sports) whose recruitment profile blew up quite early in the process, Starlings verbally committed to Michigan in November before reopening his recruitment in January after Wolverines defensive line coach Shaun Nua left to take the same position at USC.

He verbally committed to UNC in May. Rivals.com ranks Starlings as the No. 27 defensive tackle in the country for his class, and No. 8 overall recruit for his class in Virginia. He held offers from a bevvy of top programs including Auburn, Georgia, Michigan State, Penn State, Florida State, Oregon, Virginia and West Virginia.

"Starlings imposes his will on offensive linemen," said Brandon Tyson, an All-Metro (2013) lineman at Clover Hill who played at Old Dominion (2015-18) and the founder of the Virginia Sports Network.

"He's a massive body who's also very athletic. He has to be accounted for by the offense at all times."

One recruiter joked that he's heard upsetting Starlings in a game is a bad idea because "once he gets going, nobody can block him." And once he gets in top shape in a college weight room, "he's going to be a force."

"Benedictine has been consistently successful with sending kids to the next level at the first two levels of the defense," Criswell said. "The guys they've sent to the next level have translated really well."

3. Kaleb Spencer (Oklahoma)

Life Christian, defensive back, 6-3, 200

A three-star recruit with tons of top offers including Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State and LSU, Spencer committed to OU in May.

In a game against Milton (Georgia), this past season, he laid out a running back in the backfield just past the mesh point, grabbed the ball from him in the same motion and ran it into the end zone for a touchdown.

A hard-hitting safety who moves great in space, especially for his size, he could be a gem for Sooners head coach and former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables' new defense in Norman, Okla.

"Spencer is an old-school safety, and reminds me much of [Washington Redskins legend] Sean Taylor," Tyson said.

"He's a big body that flies around and hits anything in sight. I think he's big enough that he'll be moved to linebacker playing in Brent Venables' system at Oklahoma."

That Sooners defensive unit already includes 2020 All-Metro player of the year Kelvin Gilliam (Highland Springs), a lineman, and fellow All-Metro first-teamer Damond Harmon (Highland Springs), a cornerback.

"Oklahoma does a great job of evaluating talent, and it's hard to argue 6-3, 200," Criswell said.

Life Christian coach Charles Scott said Spencer's a great fit for OU because he'll play a "rover" role (think former Clemson standout Isaiah Simmons, now with the Arizona Cardinals, when Venables was in Death Valley) specialized to players with his skillset.

"He's a safety / linebacker, he'll get to play a little of both of those, they have a position for him where all of his skillset can be used," Scott said, calling Spencer a "late bloomer" who only recently began realizing his full potential.

"Really explosive kid, super hard-hitter, a leader. For me personally, I think he's the best player in his position in the country."

4. Joshua Miller (Georgia)

Life Christian, offensive lineman, 6-6, 323

Recruiters lauded Life Christian's development of interior linemen, and Miller is another example.

Rated as a three-star recruit (247Sports), Miller verbally committed to the Penn State in December before flipping to Georgia in June.

He had offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan State and UNC, among other top programs. The Colonial Heights native is the 11th-ranked player in Virginia and the No. 43 interior offensive lineman in the country for the class of 2023 (247Sports composite).

"Miller is an extremely athletic offensive lineman," said Tyson, who played both sides of the line at Clover Hill.

"He has outstanding feet and can play any position on the O-line."

Scott credited his program's development of interior linemen to a staff led by O-line coach William Massenburg.

"He knows the position very well, develops those guys and has a great relationship with them off the field," Scott said.

"They're always together, always doing things as a unit, which helps them trust him in their development."

Of Miller, Scott said: "Smart kid, also played basketball so there's your athleticism. Strong kid. Also great in the classroom, 4.0 [GPA] kid, so again, he can pick up any offensive system. He's versatile, he can play every position on the offensive line, which will help him play earlier in college. And he's a natural-born leader. Kids like to follow him."

5. Antonio Cotman

Life Christian, defensive back, 6-3, 190

Criswell had Cotman, a four-star prospect, as his No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2023.

Another physical Eagles DB, Cotman's footwork and nose for contact stand out on film. He regularly erases ball carriers once they get to the second level, and has the instincts to jump routes and pick off passes.

"If you are 6-3 and have the feet, speed and ball skills to play corner, you're always going to get a consideration," Criswell said. "If you're long and you're mobile, you're always going to get that consideration at that next level."

One recruiter said Cotman has the highest ceiling in this class outside of Keys. Criswell said he's heard plenty of buzz around the long DB, and he's confident, with the national schedule Life Christian plays, that he's seen college-level wide receivers.

"Cotman has the prototypical body frame that coaches want to see out of a cornerback," Tyson said of Cotman, adding that he also excels at safety. "He's long, fast, and plays with a chip on his shoulder."

Scott said that though he grew up playing linebacker, Cotman is definitely a corner at the next level.

"A big corner that can run, he's physical, he can tackle - everybody wants a DB that can tackle," Scott said, adding that Cotman is a passionate competitor with an infectious spirit who wants to win at everything whether it be football, chess or a video game.

"Attacks the ball well, he's going to be a special kid. Four-star that I personally think is a five-star. He's one of those guys that we should see playing on Sundays."

6. Takye Heath (Virginia Tech)

Highland Springs, athlete, 5-9, 155

Toughness and versatility are the standout traits for Heath, recruiters said. His commitment to Tech spoke volumes to Criswell about the recruiting strategy of Brent Pry's staff.

"Heath just seemed to be the guy that, if [Highland Springs] needed a play, they found a way to get him the ball, even if it was kicking it to him," Criswell said.

"The fact that Tech took a kid that's undersized and gave him a scholarship told me that the evaluation, the standards of their coaching staff is going to be 'We're going to recruit our players.'"

Highland Springs last season employed Heath in a variety of roles. He proved explosive whenever he got a chance to touch the ball, carrying 12 times for 56 yards and four touchdowns, and caught 22 passes for 414 yards five touchdowns (a wild 18.82 yards per reception).

He'll be a featured weapon for the Springers this fall.

"Heath is a very shifty player. All he needs is a sliver of space, and he's gone," Tyson said.

"He's probably the best route runner that I have ever seen at the high school level. He's also an exceptional corner and returner."

7. Miles Greene (Virginia)

Highland Springs, defensive lineman, 6-3, 240

The Virginia recruit had 56 tackles (30 solo, 26 assists, nine for losses), five sacks and two pass breakups for the Class 5 semifinalists this past fall en route to first-team all-region and second-team All-Metro honors.

Virginia Tech, JMU and West Virginia all offered Greene, who comes from a Springers family with ample pedigree -- brother Malcolm is a cornerback at Clemson, and Mike is a D-lineman at James Madison.

"I was impressed with him," said broadcaster Gary Hess, noting the same Highland Springs penchant for producing defensive talent that translates well to the next level.

8. Cameren Fleming

Trinity Episcopal, defensive back, 6-1, 185

Fleming in early June released a Top 8 of Ole Miss, North Carolina, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Florida State and Tennessee.

"Fleming's film will blow you away," Tyson said.

"He's an absolute ball hawk, but by no means is afraid to come downhill to make a tackle. From the wide receiver position, he goes up to get the ball. Fleming has a lot of "Honey Badger" traits [a reference to NFL safety Tyrann Mathieu, who gained the nickname at LSU on account of his ferociousness and fearlessness]."

Trinity Episcopal coach Sam Mickens said he's been a cornerstone of the Titans ascension as a program, and everything clicked for him after returning from the pandemic.

"Cam is explosive," Mickens said, adding that the Titans employ Fleming as a receiver and some colleges looked at him as a safety, some as a corner.

"He's twitchy, and every day in practice he does something where you're just like 'That's awesome. Can I see a replay?' One-handed catches, how he's covering folks, how he comes up and hits someone. He's a good one. He's another one that I think could be a lot of things in college."

9. Braylon Johnson (Virginia Tech)

Highland Springs, defensive back, 6-1, 170

A "tremendous kid," according to one recruiter, Johnson is the son of Springers coach Loren Johnson and held offers from UVA, JMU, West Virginia, Oklahoma, UNC and Penn State, among other top programs, per 247Sports.

Johnson, who has a 3.8 GPA, said he will have 62 credits going into college. Intelligence and knowledge of the game are among his strengths, along with his physical tools and length in coverage as a cornerback.

Johnson said staying in state was a factor. He liked Tech’s defensive scheme — coaches told him they’ll play man coverage — its history of developing cornerbacks and his relationship with cornerbacks coach Derek Jones and defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

He and Fleming could form an exciting 804-duo in coverage in Blacksburg for years to come.

10. Jeremiah Coney (Appalachian State)

Hermitage, running back / linebacker, 6-1, 190

Recruiters think Coney could be an outside linebacker as much as a running back, as he lowers his shoulder and seeks out contact with a rugged style while carrying the ball.

“He got a lot of recognition as a running back,” Hermitage coach Timothy Jean-Pierre said after Coney committed to App State this month.

“For us, he’s a very dominant athlete. I just think his topside is on defense. He is a [great] prospect on defense, and just because he didn’t get that exposure a lot of teams didn’t necessarily have film because he kind of caught fire at that tailback position. People are going to be very surprised this year to see that he’s just as dominant, if not more dominant, on defense than he is on offense.”

Recruiting sites listed offers from JMU, UVA and Maryland, among other Power Five programs, for the second team All-Metro back and Region 5C offensive player of the year who racked up 1,200 yards and 23 touchdowns while also earning all-region all-purpose defensive honors.

"I love him, I just don't know how he translates," Criswell said of Coney.

Tyson called Coney one of the most underrated local prospects.

"He's a big back who doesn't shy away from contact, but has breakaway speed once he hits the open field," Tyson said. "He's an every down back who can catch it out of the backfield as well."

11. Mason Cumbie

Hopewell, quarterback / kicker, 6-2, 190

One recruiter thinks Cumbie's recruitment "may blow up" in the foreseeable future, and lots of recruiters have come in to watch him throw.

A Class 3 champion in the 55-meter hurdles, he's a threat with his feet and recruiters are interested to see how he develops as a passer.

"Cumbie is a QB that can hurt you with his arm and legs. He has great presence in the pocket, but also is an exceptional passer on the run," Tyson said.

"He's my dark horse for All-Metro player of the year."

12. Jason Abbey (Virginia Tech)

Douglas Freeman, edge, 6-4, 215

Abbey's still raw and has a big upside, one recruiter said. The second team all-region honoree and All-Metro honorable mention is a hybrid D-end / outside linebacker who compiled 89 tackles (57 solo, 18 for losses) and seven sacks for the region semifinalist Mavericks.

"He's a beast," Criswell said.

Abbey had offers from Marshall, East Carolina, JMU, Kent State, Richmond and Akron, among others.

"Jason has been getting a whole lot of interest ... I think he can do a little bit of everything" said Freeman coach George Bland, adding that Abbey will be utilized as a receiver / tight end this fall.

"[His commitment to Tech is] incredibly exciting for Jason, the program, the school, for everybody. Couldn't happen to a more well-deserving young man that has worked really hard and meant so much to us, not only by the way he is on the football field but how he carries himself off the field as well. He leads by example, an incredibly humble young man."

13. Krystian Williams (Virginia Tech)

Collegiate, athlete, 6-1, 175

A three-star recruit, Williams was an All-VISAA honoree as a junior after accruing 26 receptions for 604 yards and seven touchdowns on offense plus 46 tackles, a sack and two interceptions as a safety.

He was voted the Cougars' team MVP, and verbally committed to Tech in July.

"Krystian would start on both sides of the ball for any team in the area," said Collegiate coach Mark Palyo.

"He is a dynamic athlete with game changing ability for both offense and defense. Krystian returned kicks as well but in a limited role so he could have a break in a game. He is fast and explosive and is also one of the top track and field athletes in the area."

14. Elijah Rainer

Trinity Episcopal, DB, 6-1, 215

Richmond, Hampton, Central Michigan and ECU are among Rainer's suitors. Mickens said he's a quiet, steady presence who the Titans utilize on offense as a blocker and mismatch in the passing game.

"Our whole defense is based on him. Freshman and sophomore years, he was our best pass rusher and led the team in sacks. Then we stand him up and he leads the team in tackles at linebacker," Mickens said.

"He can cover, he's an outside or inside linebacker, calls our defenses, calls protections on offense. He's going to be a tremendous college football player."

15. Mario Thompson (Old Dominion)

Trinity Episcopal, athlete, 6-1, 205

Army, Navy, Air Force, Richmond and JMU were all in for Thompson, who Titans coach Sam Mickens said has played safety and running back for his team and will be a versatile linebacker at the next level.

“He’s tenacious on the field,” Mickens said after Thompson committed to the Monarchs.

“He’s a relentless worker, but he’s also a cerebral student of the game. It kind of all comes together. When you think of these kind of new-age linebackers that could be a safety, could be a linebacker, that’s that hybrid-type kid.

“There won’t be an ounce of football left in him when he’s done. He’s going to leave everything. He’s going to run it until the wheels fall off. That’s going to be academically. That’s going to be on the field. That’s going to be in the offseason. They got a good one.”

Tyson said Thompson's film blew him away.

"He comes downhill and strikes, but also has great feet and body control to make tackles in the open field as well," Tyson said.

16. Dorian Fleming

Life Christian, athlete, 6-4, 225

Scott said Fleming, the brother of Cam Fleming, is "the ultimate team guy."

He's played linebacker, tight end and D-end for LC, though Scott said his natural position is TE and he's set to catch plenty of passes this season while also rushing the passer effectively on the other side of the ball.

"He's a phenomenal guy, one of the team captains, catches everything, just a natural-born leader," Scott said. "All of our kids gravitate toward him."

17. Ty'ee Stephens

Manchester, WR, 6-2, 180

A first team All-Region honoree last season, Hall said Stephens is one of the better receivers in the 804. Maryland, South Carolina, Old Dominion, JMU and Richmond are all recruiting him, Hall said.

"He's a tall, long, athletic kid who's got great grades," Hall said. "Fantastic work ethic."

OTHER 2023 NOTABLES

Jashaun Amin, ATH, L.C. Bird

Trai Ferguson, WR, Trinity Episcopal, Navy

Robbie Dunn, DL; Trinity Episcopal, VMI

Carlos Moore, OL, Trinity Episcopal

Stephon Hicks, DB, Thomas Dale

Ashby Berry, RB/LB, Midlothian

Maxx Lawton, K, Midlothian

John Davis, K/P, Manchester

Will Harris, OL, Manchester