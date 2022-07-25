The 2022 A-List: Names to watch in the classes of 2024 and 2025

Each year, in collaboration with college recruiters, high school coaches and local media, The Times-Dispatch names The A-List, the top high school football recruits in the area. Recruiters were promised anonymity to allow for candid responses.

Part 1: Graduating seniors

Part 2: Rising seniors

Names to watch, Class of 2024

Kesean Henderson, RB, Hopewell: The younger brother of former All-Metro player of the year and current college football star at Ohio State, Trevyon Henderson, Kesean, already a four-star recruit, clearly has some of his older brother's athletic dynamism. He has played running back and linebacker for the Blue Devils and, at 6-0, 180, lists himself as an athlete on Twitter. His recruitment has already taken off with offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, South Carolina, West Virginia and Pitt, among many others.

Luca Puccinelli, TE, Benedictine: One recruiter said Puccinelli could be one of the top recruits in the state for his class by season's end. He's hyper athletic and can catch the ball at 6-7, 225. 247Sports lists offers for Puccinelli, a three-star recruit, from South Carolina, Virginia Tech, ODU and Liberty, among others.

Makai Byerson, DL, Manchester: Duke, East Carolina, Marshall and Virginia Tech have offered the 6-5, 220-pound, three-star edge rusher (247Sports) that Lancers coach Tom Hall raves about.

"He's what every college looks for -- he's got size, length, fantastic athlete, great kid," said Hall, adding that Byerson's father played basketball at West Virginia, so he comes from rich athletic stock.

"He's just 15 [years old]. This kid's going to keep growing. He's got multiple offers already, and his recruitment is just going to explode this next year."

Hall added that the Lancers plan to employ Byerson on offense this year, so he'll get opportunities to showcase his many athletic gifts as a tight end.

"He's just going to create matchup nightmares for a lot of defenders," Hall said, adding a comparison to former Manchester standout Hakeem Beamon, now a junior D-lineman at Penn State.

Kenny Walz, OL, Manchester: Hall said Walz, who's coming off a standout sophomore season, is one of the best offensive linemen in the state. At 6-5, 285, he's fielded several offers and next in line in a succession of elite O-linemen the Lancers program -- Hall played offensive line at Virginia Tech.

"He checks all the boxes -- toughness, work ethic, great student, great leader, great person, great footwork," Hall said, adding that Walz plays left tackle for Manchester and played virtually every snap last season.

"He's a young man whose recruitment is just going to explode this year."

Khristian Martin, QB, Highland Springs: Pocket awareness and decision making beyond his years standout for the Springers signal caller who's already got a year of starting experience under his belt.

Ethan Minter, QB, Thomas Dale: Recruiters aren't sure yet if Minter will be a quarterback at the next level, but the lefty signal caller has standout athleticism and toughness. Recruiting sites list offers from Maryland, Virginia, Old Dominion and Marshall.

Zahir Rainer, DB, Trinity Episcopal: Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Minnesota, South Carolina, Wake Forest, JMU and Penn State have offered Rainer, per 247Sports.

Mickens said Rainer is a vocal competitor who's spoke about helping the Titans program reach greater heights since stepping on campus.

Lamar Booker Jr., ATH, Collegiate/Varina: An All-Prep and All-State wide receiver, the 6-2, 185-pound Booker on June 1 released a "first five" list of prospective suitors -- Duke, Old Dominion, Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech. He announced on June 17 that he would transfer to Varina for his senior season.

Cornell Allen II, DB, Trinity Episcopal: JMU, Central Michigan and ODU are among the schools that have offered Allen, another standout DB in a loaded Titans secondary.

Terrance "Deuce" Edwards, ATH, Trinity Episcopal: West Virginia, Maryland, Ole Miss, Boston College, Colorado and Indiana are among the programs that have offered Edwards, primarily a cornerback who also runs track for the Titans.

Cole Varner, RB/Slot, Life Christian: A transfer from Mechanicsville, coach Charles Scott said Varner "can fly" with a 4.4 40-yard dash and will touch the ball early and often for the Eagles this season.

Kyree Richardson, ATH, Manchester: An all-region receiver for the Lancers, Hall said Richardson's a great student with ample college interest who made business cards with QR codes to hand out to college coaches. He'll play slot and return kicks for a Lancers program that plans to find creative ways to get the ball in his hands.

Underclassmen to watch

Taegan Logan, QB, Trinity Episcopal (Class of 2025): One recruiter said Logan has a chance to be special, and he already got some experience for the Titans filling in for inured starter Jack Toscano for a couple games this past fall.

"He has an innate ability to slow things down," said Mickens, who coached Logan in baseball as well. "He's a gifted athlete that comes from a family of gifted athletes."

Isaiah Robinson, WR/ATH, Trinity Episcopal (2025): The 6-4, 175-pound dual-sport athlete has already been offered by Virginia Tech.

Trinity coach Sam Mickens exclaimed "Jiminy Crickets" when asked about Robinson.

"I don't know where his upside ends," Mickens said. "He is the determinant of how far he can go. You're talking 6-4, shoulders the size of a doorframe, in that 4.5 40[-yard dash] range as a sophomore? My gosh."

Landen Abernethy, QB, Manchester (2026): Hall chuckled when asked about Abernethy.

He stressed that the Lancers will have an open competition at quarterback this summer. But it's possible Abernethy will step right into a starting role under center as a freshman.

Hall said that 2018 All-Metro player of the year Brendon Clark, who recently transferred from Notre Dame to Old Dominion, said Abernethy throws the ball better than any kid he's ever seen, including himself.

Clark and Abernethy are both disciples of Malcolm Bell's Undefeated Quarterback Training, which produces many of the area's top young signal callers.

"Brendon Clark said that Landen Abernethy will be better than he ever was," Hall said, adding that Abernethy's a standout baseball player as well.

"It's like watching the reincarnation of Brendon Clark with how he is with his teammates. ... This kid is special in every way. He's fun to be around, fun to watch. He's gonna be the guy."

Davion Brown, WR, Trinity Episcopal (2026): Mickens said Brown has run a sub-4.5 40-yard dash and already turned heads with his athleticism.

Markel Dabney, ATH, Life Christian (2026): One of the top recruits in the country in his class, Scott said, Dabney will start at linebacker for the Eagles this season and already has six offers on the table.

"He's a special kid, he looks the part, intelligent kid, picked up the defense really fast, we'll be asking a lot of him," Scott said.

Andre Clarke Jr., WR/DB, Hermitage (2026): The top defensive back in Virginia for his class (Rivals), Clarke in early July released a first seven that included South Carolina, Washington, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss and Duke.

Darius Gray, OL/DL, St. Christopher's (2026): Already 6-4, 280-pounds, Gray has turned heads at the junior varsity level and at camps. Also a standout on the basketball court, he received his first offer from Virginia Tech at the end of May.