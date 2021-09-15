The 804 Varsity player of the week: Douglas Freeman's Bradley Perkins

By the numbers: A senior running back and safety, Bradley Perkins posted 14 carries for 189 yards with two touchdowns Friday in Freeman’s 21-6 win over Mechanicsville (1-2). He added two catches for 19 yards, and even pulled in an interception against the Mustangs. His 80-yard touchdown run got the No. 10 Mavericks (3-0) on the board in the first quarter, and his second score came from 33 yards out in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

On the 80-yarder: Perkins saw one defender to his right and lowered his shoulder. Another came at him from his left side, and both hit him at the same time. They bounced off, and the speedy Perkins, who’s run a good deal of track in his life, “just took off.” Once he got past the safety, he went untouched to the end zone.

“I was just ready. I felt like, before too long, I was going to bust one of those runs,” Perkins said. “I’ve been running the ball pretty well, just haven’t been able to bust a big run. I felt like, as soon as I hit that hole, I was gone.”

