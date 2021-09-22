The 804 Varsity player of the week: Douglas Freeman's Owen Fallen

By the numbers: Douglas Freeman is off to a 4-0 start, and a combination of stellar play and fan support has a Maverick as the 804 Varsity player of the week for the second straight time. Owen Fallen, a senior quarterback and safety, led Freeman to a 38-6 throttling of then-unbeaten Atlee on Friday, completing 11 of 17 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He also totaled 38 yards and found the end zone as a runner, playing a part in four consecutive scores for the surging Mavs. Fallen and fellow player-of-the-week honoree Bradley Perkins have Freeman up to No. 8 in the most recent T-D Top 10.

On the victory over Atlee: "We heard it was the game of the week, so we wanted to live up to that. Everybody was locked in the whole week. Every practice was a battle. It was really intense. We came out there, showed no mercy and came out with a great team win. I’m really proud of our guys."

Along with crediting his entire team, he gave a special shoutout to the work ethic and performance of sophomore wide receiver Cole Chizuk, who hauled in a 49-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. "He’d ride his bike up here [to the field] during the summer by himself, doing cone drills, receiver work.”