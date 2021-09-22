The 804 Varsity player of the week: Douglas Freeman's Owen Fallen

By the numbers: Douglas Freeman is off to a 4-0 start, and a combination of stellar play and fan support has a Maverick as the 804 Varsity player of the week for the second straight time. Owen Fallen, a senior quarterback and safety, led Freeman to a 38-6 throttling of then-unbeaten Atlee on Friday, completing 11 of 17 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He also totaled 38 yards and found the end zone as a runner, playing a part in four consecutive scores for the surging Mavs. Fallen and fellow player-of-the-week honoree Bradley Perkins have Freeman up to No. 8 in the most recent T-D Top 10.
On the victory over Atlee: "We heard it was the game of the week, so we wanted to live up to that. Everybody was locked in the whole week. Every practice was a battle. It was really intense. We came out there, showed no mercy and came out with a great team win. I’m really proud of our guys."
Along with crediting his entire team, he gave a special shoutout to the work ethic and performance of sophomore wide receiver Cole Chizuk, who hauled in a 49-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. "He’d ride his bike up here [to the field] during the summer by himself, doing cone drills, receiver work.”
On chemistry and spreading the ball around: Chizuk was one of three different Mavericks - along with Jahrell Horne and Karik Bullock - to catch a touchdown pass from Fallen in the win. The QB credited extra work throughout the pandemic to get in sync with his offense. "Me and a couple of our receivers would come out to this field almost every single day and throw for about an hour, hour and a half. And that really built our chemistry. When it comes to the game, it’s just natural. We’ve been doing it over and over. … Our team has really jelled, all of us are really good friends. We built a chemistry over COVID, just working over and over again."
On pressures of staying undefeated: The Mavericks have a chance to start 5-0 for the first time since 2016, but Fallen is unfazed by the challenge. “I think it does put a target on our back, but us as a team, we don’t feel any pressure. We’re gonna treat every week the same, we’re gonna prepare the same way. We have great players all around. We’ve got a really special thing going on here. We’ve been good in the past, but we can do even better. We’ve already taken it to a hot start, but I think we have a lot of room to improve. It’s just really cool going 4-0 and having the whole school behind us."
His attention is fully on Friday's rivalry matchup against the team he would only refer to as "Pump Road" and the team "that wears red and white" - the Mills Godwin Eagles (0-3).
On fan support and voting: "It’s really cool. All my friends love to come out on Friday nights in the student section. Our fan base, it’s just awesome. ... When I got nominated, the first thing I saw was, instead of me being nominated, I saw somebody else putting on their Instagram, saying “go vote for him, go vote for him,” before I even saw that I was nominated.”
On his gameday playlist: "A lot of the time, our team plays a lot of rap. Me personally, I’m a huge, huge Grateful Dad fan. I also listen to Steely Dan a lot." He's good with rap to get pumped before games, but The Dead and others are his outlet to "sit back and relax."
Hobbies: “I like to read sometimes. I’m a big econ guy, so I like the stock market and all that stuff." A recent favorite of his is "The Richest Man in Babylon," a 1926 book by George S. Clason. It uses historical stories to convey concepts of financial literacy. "I’ve always told myself it’s good to start early, about saving money and all that stuff, so I’m better prepared in the future."
He's also into video games, fishing and his favorite classic rock tunes, but his biggest athletic interest off the gridiron is boxing. "I’ve always told myself that if I didn’t play football, I’d probably start boxing.”
Favorite teachers and classes: His interest in economics led him to his macroeconomics teacher and lacrosse coach, William Seegar. "Great guy, really good teacher." He also enjoys his early-bird class with Ben Fabian, who teaches AP government. "He’s really engaging. I learn a lot from that class. ... They're all really supportive"
On who he models his game after: “My biggest is Tom Brady. That’s solely the reason I wear No. 12. He’s just a killer. He prepares for every game to the best of his ability, he’s always super uplifting, he’s a winner and in crunch time, he always gets it done. So I really model myself after him. I really appreciate he’s everything done for football.”
Readers vote for the player of the week on 804Varsity.com. Here are this week’s results:
Owen Fallen, Douglas Freeman 953
Tae’mon Brown, Varina, 469
Nazir Coley, Cosby, 425
Joshua Powell, St. Christopher's, 168
Donovan Williams, Collegiate, 108
Cody Shelton, Manchester, 38
Mason Cumbie, Hopewell, 30