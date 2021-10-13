The 804 Varsity player of the week: James River's Chris Seward

“I think that puts me in the best situation to have success because even if I’m not getting the ball, I can still be that threat over the top with how fast I am to get everyone else open.”

On his exciting season: “It‘s really special. I’ve been here four years, and we haven’t had a whole lot of success, and I’ve always felt like I should be doing the things that I’m doing this year. I should be making these plays. So I hold myself to a high standard. It’s a really special feeling to be able to do that and then be able to directly contribute to our success and be a part of a program that’s having as much success as we are now that hadn’t seen that in a long time.”

Gameday superstitions: Before every game, Seward runs to the far goalpost, kneels and says a prayer. He prays for both teams’ health as well as success for himself and his team.

On who he models his game after: He studies how to run routes from NFL players like Devante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Jarvis Landry. “They’re not necessarily the fastest guys or shiftiest guys, but everything they do is so precise. It’s meticulous, in a way. They’re able to manipulate defensive backs in a way nobody else is able to do.” He also looks at deep threats like Deandre Hopkins and Mike Evans to develop that part of his game.