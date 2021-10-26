The 804 Varsity player of the week: James River's Griffin Newsome

By the numbers: After three years as a defender for James River, senior Griffin Newsome began to play running back for the first time this year. He hasn’t wasted the opportunity. After solidifying himself as an offensive force with some big games, he broke out in a big way last Friday in a 40-20 victory over Clover Hill. He carried the ball 22 times for 261 yards - an average of 11.86 yards per carry - and two touchdowns, far away his best game in his new role.
On the game plan against Clover Hill: I was expecting a good game heading into it. Our game plan was to definitely run the ball and we saw an opportunity with that to run the ball and throw it over the top when we needed to. But the run game was working the whole time. I did not expect 261 yards though, that was pretty crazy.”
He credited the offensive line for the big day. “They blocked their butts off, which they have this whole year, but especially this game.”.
On his second touchdown: James River took the ball with about a minute and a half remaining on the clock before halftime. Despite the dwindling clock, Jacob Hodges and the Rapids coaching staff still entrusted the ball to Newsome on the ground. He broke free and juked an oncoming safety for a 35-yard gain. He quickly followed it up with a 20-yard power play through the middle for his second score of the game with about 30 seconds left until half.
He called that power play up the middle his favorite in the playbook. “I always know the blocking is going to be good on that play, and the holes are always great.”
On the move to running back: Newsome said he played safety in his first three seasons, but his coaches spurred the move to running back after seeing his abilities as a slotback. Certain skills translated well for him to the offensive side. “Speed because as a secondary player, you have to be fast in order to keep up with the receivers. And you also have to be somewhat strong as a safety, I was more of a downhill type of guy. That translated over to the running back position.”
“It’s been awesome. I never really thought something like this would ever happen because I never thought I’d be playing offense. But it’s been awesome, having an explosive performance like this. I just thank my coaches and teammates for allowing me to be this successful.”
Similarities with lacrosse: Newsome plays midfield for the James River lacrosse team. He’s also found skills from that sport are applicable to playing running back. “Change of direction. That translates to running back, like making people miss, juking people out. And the endurance aspect as well. Lacrosse is a lot of running, it’s a big field. And that translates over to running back. Getting 20, 25 carries a game, You have to have a lot of endurance for that.”
Favorite sports memory: James River beat Midlothian twice in lacrosse in the spring. The first victory came on a last-second shot in regulation, and the second came on a last-second goal in double overtime.
Favorite classes and clubs: He gravitates most to math and science classes, and he’s considering studying engineering in college. He and his friends are also part of a Spikeball Club. He said they got really into the game when there wasn’t a lot to do during the pandemic.
Hobbies: He learned how to surf when he was around 10 or 11 years old at his family’s beach house in Hatteras, N.C., and he’s enjoyed it ever since. “Just the adrenaline rush, catching a wave, riding down the base of it is really cool. Seeing through the water. It’s awesome.”
Favorite food: Seafood. His favorite place to get it was Pescados in Chesterfield, but the restaurant closed at the end of 2020.
Favorite book: He’s been reading “Champion Minded,” which helps athletes cultivate a positive mindset and achieve excellence. He said he’ll often read through one of the mini-chapters when he needs some inspiration.
On his playlist: Lately, he’s been hooked on A Boogie wit da Hoodie, a New York rapper. “He’s got a good, chill vibe. Kind of motivating in a way.”
Readers vote for the player of the week on 804Varsity.com. Here are this week’s results:
Griffin Newsome, James River, 1,549
Jashaun Amin, L.C. Bird, 1,343
Andre Greene Jr., St. Christopher’s, 398
Jamarion Chavis, Hopewell, 316
Cody Shelton, Manchester, 184