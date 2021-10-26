The 804 Varsity player of the week: James River's Griffin Newsome

By the numbers: After three years as a defender for James River, senior Griffin Newsome began to play running back for the first time this year. He hasn’t wasted the opportunity. After solidifying himself as an offensive force with some big games, he broke out in a big way last Friday in a 40-20 victory over Clover Hill. He carried the ball 22 times for 261 yards - an average of 11.86 yards per carry - and two touchdowns, far away his best game in his new role.

On the game plan against Clover Hill: I was expecting a good game heading into it. Our game plan was to definitely run the ball and we saw an opportunity with that to run the ball and throw it over the top when we needed to. But the run game was working the whole time. I did not expect 261 yards though, that was pretty crazy.”

He credited the offensive line for the big day. “They blocked their butts off, which they have this whole year, but especially this game.”.