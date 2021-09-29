The 804 Varsity player of the week: King William’s Jayveon Robinson

By the numbers: Robinson, a senior quarterback and linebacker/strong safety, had a hand in seven touchdowns in a 58-19 victory over Washington & Lee. The 5-foot-11 185-pounder had four TDs rushing (11 carries, 148 yards) and three TDs passing (5 of 9, 101 yards). For the season, Robinson has 366 yards rushing and seven TDs on 20 carries and is 16 of 28 passing for 224 yards, with five TDs and one interception. On defense, he has 21 tackles, two forced turnovers and a blocked kick.
Breaking out: King William running back Demond Claiborne understandably gets a lot of attention as an ACC recruit (Wake Forest). Cavaliers coach Scott Moore said his team also has other good athletes such as Robinson. “I love running quarterbacks, and I love to see him run,” he said. “But the kid’s got a gun for an arm, too. … I like to see him get some recognition. I’m glad he is because he’s a talented athlete in his own right.”
Waiting for an opportunity: Robinson always has been a quarterback, but as a sophomore, he was behind senior quarterback Lance Alfonso and moved to wide receiver. “I always looked up to him and tried to learn from him stuff that I could take to my game, and when the time came, just make the most of my opportunity,” Robinson said. That time was supposed to be in his junior season that was delayed to last spring, but COVID-19 shortened King William’s season to three games. So Robinson really hasn’t been able to show college recruiters his capabilities. “I feel like this year is extremely important,” he said. “I’ve just got to go out there and try to give it 150% every game. I just try to make every game my best game.”
Unfinished business: King William’s spring season ended in the playoffs because of COVID protocols. That has served as motivation for the returning players, Robinson said. This year has been about “getting better every day,” he said. “We’re looking forward to continue to bring our team together and make a run for the state championship.”
Three-sport athlete: Robinson plays baseball (center fielder) and basketball (wing guard). Football, though, is his main focus.
Describes himself as: “I think I give 100%. I think I’ve got pretty good instincts. And I’m aggressive. I just feel like I’m a very physical-type player.”
Goals: “My main focus is I want to play college football and then work my butt off and then someday hopefully play in the NFL.”
Future plans: “I want to go into the sports field, maybe like a sports broadcaster or a sports trainer.”
Hobby: “I love to bike ride.”
Favorite food: Spaghetti
Something people may not know: “I love dogs.”
