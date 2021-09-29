The 804 Varsity player of the week: King William’s Jayveon Robinson

By the numbers: Robinson, a senior quarterback and linebacker/strong safety, had a hand in seven touchdowns in a 58-19 victory over Washington & Lee. The 5-foot-11 185-pounder had four TDs rushing (11 carries, 148 yards) and three TDs passing (5 of 9, 101 yards). For the season, Robinson has 366 yards rushing and seven TDs on 20 carries and is 16 of 28 passing for 224 yards, with five TDs and one interception. On defense, he has 21 tackles, two forced turnovers and a blocked kick.

Breaking out: King William running back Demond Claiborne understandably gets a lot of attention as an ACC recruit (Wake Forest). Cavaliers coach Scott Moore said his team also has other good athletes such as Robinson. “I love running quarterbacks, and I love to see him run,” he said. “But the kid’s got a gun for an arm, too. … I like to see him get some recognition. I’m glad he is because he’s a talented athlete in his own right.”

Waiting for an opportunity: Robinson always has been a quarterback, but as a sophomore, he was behind senior quarterback Lance Alfonso and moved to wide receiver. “I always looked up to him and tried to learn from him stuff that I could take to my game, and when the time came, just make the most of my opportunity,” Robinson said. That time was supposed to be in his junior season that was delayed to last spring, but COVID-19 shortened King William’s season to three games. So Robinson really hasn’t been able to show college recruiters his capabilities. “I feel like this year is extremely important,” he said. “I’ve just got to go out there and try to give it 150% every game. I just try to make every game my best game.”