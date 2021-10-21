The 804 Varsity player of the week: King William's Demond Claiborne

“Me and him train together. We’re together the most. He’s one of my best friends. We do everything together. … He texted me and was like, ‘I have to step up for you.’ I was like, ‘That’s love, baby, go out and get the win.’ So he produced that game. So when we get on the field together, he has my back, I’ve got his back, and I feel like we’re the best duo in the state, honestly.”

"These are the things me and him have prayed for when we’ve worked out. We’ve always set our goals to get recognized by the state. It’s amazing for both of us. We both still talk about it to this day, on how far we've both come.”

On King William's season: “Last year, our season got cut short. So we used that as a chip on our shoulder to show the state and Region 2A that we’re coming, and we're not playing. Right now we’re ranked third in the region, so hopefully we can get up to that No. 1 spot. But if not, we’re going to produce from wherever we’re at in the region."

“Our coaches will bring [last year's season] up in practice, like, ‘Y’all remember that feeling.’ That’s our driving force.”