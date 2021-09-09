The 804 Varsity player of the week: Midlothian’s Ashby Berry

By the numbers: Berry, a junior running back/linebacker, scored a touchdown rushing, two touchdowns receiving and a touchdown on defense in a 41-40 victory over Prince George. The 5-foot-10 175-pounder had 12 carries for 73 yards and caught three passes for 107 yards. On defense, he took a ball from a runner and carried it about 35 yards for a TD, had four tackles and a sack and blocked a punt. “He was an exhausted young man on the way home from Prince George on that long bus ride,” Midlothian coach Matt Hutchings said.

On the strip-6: As time was running out in the first half, Berry said he hit the ballcarrier from the side and “punched down on the ball. I felt it move a little bit. I just knew they were back deep and there was no time left, so I just tried to rip it out, and it came out.”

“Scoring on offense is one thing,” he said. “It was right at the end of the half, so it got everyone kind of up.”