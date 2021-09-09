The 804 Varsity player of the week: Midlothian’s Ashby Berry

By the numbers: Berry, a junior running back/linebacker, scored a touchdown rushing, two touchdowns receiving and a touchdown on defense in a 41-40 victory over Prince George. The 5-foot-10 175-pounder had 12 carries for 73 yards and caught three passes for 107 yards. On defense, he took a ball from a runner and carried it about 35 yards for a TD, had four tackles and a sack and blocked a punt. “He was an exhausted young man on the way home from Prince George on that long bus ride,” Midlothian coach Matt Hutchings said.
On the strip-6: As time was running out in the first half, Berry said he hit the ballcarrier from the side and “punched down on the ball. I felt it move a little bit. I just knew they were back deep and there was no time left, so I just tried to rip it out, and it came out.”
“Scoring on offense is one thing,” he said. “It was right at the end of the half, so it got everyone kind of up.”
The state championship that almost wasn’t: Berry won the Class 5 state wrestling title last season at 170 pounds. It almost didn’t happen. “A kid I wrestled in regionals tested positive for corona like a day or two later,” Berry said. “So I got a close contact and was out for two weeks. The state tournament got pushed back because [of weather]. The day it got pushed back to was the first day I was able to come back.”
Berry has been wrestling since the first grade. “My uncle won state titles in high school [in Pennsylvania], and my dad and other uncles all wrestled too.” His brother, Knox, now a sophomore, finished second at 126 pounds. Knox had an interception that ended Prince George’s last possession.
A third sport: Berry went from wrestling to football to lacrosse in the rearranged seasons during the winter and spring. “A bunch of my friends started playing [lacrosse in fifth grade], so I was like yeah, I’ll try that. I ended up liking it a lot.”
Favorite sport: “There’s nothing like playing football. It’s just so much fun.”
Hobby: “I like hanging out with my friends on the weekends, whenever I can really, whether it’s playing golf or anything like that.”
Goal: “The No. 1 goal right now is I want to play college football.”
Favorite food: Tacos
Describes himself as: “As a person I just go with the flow. As a player, when it’s time to go, it’s time to go. I don’t really like to mess around too much.”
