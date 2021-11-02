The 804 Varsity player of the week: Powhatan's Dylan Trevillian

“Mitchell was a big help,” Trevillian said. “A lot of defenses key on Mitchell because he’s such a monster, and that really helps me out in the passing game because we’re balanced. We can beat you in the air and we can beat you in the run, and that helps us win games.”

On the 40-yard touchdown: Trevillian connected with receiver Fisher Hamersley for a long score in the first quarter. Trevillian described the play as a tone-setter. It was a designed play-action fake to Johnson, which lured in the safeties. Hamersley ran a skinny post toward the end zone, and Trevillian “launched” the ball to him for the Indians’ first TD of the game.

“It showed we’re here, we’re ready, and we’re not scared of you because you’re undefeated.”

On the playoff push: After defeating the Trojans, the Indians are seventh in Class 4, Region B, according to the power ratings from the VHSL. The top eight teams from each region make the postseason.

“I think this gives us a lot of confidence and a lot of high energy to keep it going and keep it going for the rest of the year. Beat Cosby, make it to the playoffs, and see where we go from there.”