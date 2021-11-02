The 804 Varsity player of the week: Powhatan's Dylan Trevillian

By the numbers: Amid a playoff push in Class 4, Region B, Powhatan and junior quarterback Dylan Trevillian put on a show in a 42-7 rout of rival Midlothian on Friday. Trevillian was 15-of-21 passing for 234 yards and four touchdowns, and he added 19 yards rushing and a score on the ground. The Trojans were 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in last week’s T-D Top 10 before Trevillian and the visiting Indians lit up their foes through the air. All of Trevillian’s touchdown throws went for at least 24 yards, with two going to receiver Ethan Dowdy. Powhatan is now 6-3 with one regular-season game remaining against Cosby (2-7).
On the game plan against Midlo: “They’re a really really good team, they’re all very fundamentally sound. It’s our rival game, so we had a whole lot of energy coming into this week. We hadn’t lost to Midlo in, what, five years? We came into the game with high energy, we practiced hard all week, and we made their jobs hard.”
He said defeating his rival in such a big way made for his favorite game of his career. He also shouted out his offensive line. “I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without them.”
On teammate Mitchell Johnson: Johnson, a senior running back, was the 804 Varsity player of the week earlier in the season. In Friday’s game, Johnson ran for 92 yards and a TD, giving Powhatan a versatile and balanced attack between the two player of the week honorees.
“Mitchell was a big help,” Trevillian said. “A lot of defenses key on Mitchell because he’s such a monster, and that really helps me out in the passing game because we’re balanced. We can beat you in the air and we can beat you in the run, and that helps us win games.”
On the 40-yard touchdown: Trevillian connected with receiver Fisher Hamersley for a long score in the first quarter. Trevillian described the play as a tone-setter. It was a designed play-action fake to Johnson, which lured in the safeties. Hamersley ran a skinny post toward the end zone, and Trevillian “launched” the ball to him for the Indians’ first TD of the game.
“It showed we’re here, we’re ready, and we’re not scared of you because you’re undefeated.”
On the playoff push: After defeating the Trojans, the Indians are seventh in Class 4, Region B, according to the power ratings from the VHSL. The top eight teams from each region make the postseason.
“I think this gives us a lot of confidence and a lot of high energy to keep it going and keep it going for the rest of the year. Beat Cosby, make it to the playoffs, and see where we go from there.”
Model quarterback: He models his game mostly after UNC’s Sam Howell and Cowboys star Dak Prescott. “I love their big-play ability, their big arms. They’re great on and off the field, they can run, they can do it all.
“And they have big hearts, and I love that about them.”
Hobbies: He loves to fish and hunt, along with hanging out with friends and hitting the gym. His favorite spot to fish is at a pond located behind a buddy’s house.
Favorite food: Cheeseburger.
Favorite TV show: “The Office.” The basketball episode from Season 1 stands out for him.
On his playlist: J. Cole is “by far” his favorite artist. “No Role Modelz” is his favorite song from the North Carolina rapper.
If he could travel anywhere in the world: “I would want to travel all the countries in Europe. A little European adventure.”
Readers vote for the player of the week on 804Varsity.com. Here are this week’s results:
Dylan Trevillian, Powhatan, 592
Keshawn Jefferson,
Monacan, 159
Owen Fallon, Collegiate, 159
Quentin Johnson, Matoaca, 96
Jordan Allen, Patrick Henry, 66
— Dylan Garner