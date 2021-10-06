The 804 Varsity player of the week: Powhatan's Mitchell Johnson

By the numbers: Powhatan’s Mitchell Johnson, a senior running back and linebacker, was trusted to carry the load in a critical game against Monacan last Friday. He received 29 carries and powered his way to 202 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He also made an impact in the passing game, taking a screen pass 53 yards to the house in the second quarter to give the Indians a lead they wouldn’t relinquish again. Powhatan, which had lost three consecutive games to Monacan by at least two scores, secured a 39-28 victory at home. Powhatan (4-1) plays James River (4-2) this Friday.

On the game plan against Monacan: “Going in, we knew they were going to be a tough team. We owed them for the last few years. We had a little bit of a grudge. We just wanted to play hard, keep the screens from happening. That’s how they beat us before, they’re really fundamentally sound. … Being able to shut out those screens from happening is a big thing that helped us win.”

Powhatan forced a Monacan fumble on the opening kickoff, which Johnson said gave the Indians an immediate spark. “That was incredible. Having that momentum from the beginning, that really set us up.”