The 804 Varsity player of the week: Varina's Anthony Fisher

By the numbers: In what might’ve the most biggest game in the Richmond area this season, Anthony Fisher delivered two of the biggest plays for Varina in a 7-6 victory over then-No. 1 Highland Springs on Saturday. In a defensive bout, the senior rushed 12 times for 59 yards and the Blue Devils’ lone touchdown. He also picked off a pass in the first half, one of four takeaways for Varina. Varina (8-1) enters the Class 4, Region B playoffs as the third seed and hosts Powhatan (7-3) on Friday.

On the game’s intensity: Four thousand fans attended the East End showdown at Highland Springs.

“We kind of couldn’t ignore it. We’ve all been waiting for this game. We all knew it would come, so we had to embrace it. We tried to focus and let the team know to not let the game become bigger than what it is. At the end of the day, it’s still a football game. Just like we prepared Week 1 through Week 9, we had to prepare the same way.

“… After all the jitters got out after the first play, we just played like Varina plays.”

On the defensive domination: Varina and Highland Springs were both locked in defensively, with very little movement on either side. Fisher and the Blue Devils limited the Springers to just 56 yards of offense to go with the four turnovers.