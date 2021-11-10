The 804 Varsity player of the week: Varina's Anthony Fisher

By the numbers: In what might’ve the most biggest game in the Richmond area this season, Anthony Fisher delivered two of the biggest plays for Varina in a 7-6 victory over then-No. 1 Highland Springs on Saturday. In a defensive bout, the senior rushed 12 times for 59 yards and the Blue Devils’ lone touchdown. He also picked off a pass in the first half, one of four takeaways for Varina. Varina (8-1) enters the Class 4, Region B playoffs as the third seed and hosts Powhatan (7-3) on Friday.
On the game’s intensity: Four thousand fans attended the East End showdown at Highland Springs.
“We kind of couldn’t ignore it. We’ve all been waiting for this game. We all knew it would come, so we had to embrace it. We tried to focus and let the team know to not let the game become bigger than what it is. At the end of the day, it’s still a football game. Just like we prepared Week 1 through Week 9, we had to prepare the same way.
“… After all the jitters got out after the first play, we just played like Varina plays.”
On the defensive domination: Varina and Highland Springs were both locked in defensively, with very little movement on either side. Fisher and the Blue Devils limited the Springers to just 56 yards of offense to go with the four turnovers.
“Our defense is really good. We have, I would say, the best secondary in the state. We have a lot of good linebackers, a lot of good linemen. I didn’t know it was going to be 7-6, but I knew it was going to be a dogfight, and I knew it was going to come down to whose defense can stop the other team the most.”
On his TD run: Fisher, who simply described himself as an “athlete” on offense, was lined up as the quarterback in a wildcat formation for the first-quarter touchdown. He said the coaches have been experimenting on different places to put him to keep opponents on their heels. He said Highland Springs’ defense was anticipating the run, but Fisher got just enough space from 5 yards out.
“All the holes were closed, and I saw free grass to the outside.”
On his interception: He said the Varina coaches have stressed the cornerbacks giving different looks so that the opposing offense doesn’t know what to expect. It was a third-and-long scenario for the Springers’ offense, and the structure and motion of the play reminded Fisher of something he had seen in film.
“I just played with the down and distance, trusted my coach and just trusted my instincts, and when I saw the ball, I went to go get it. … I was fired up. I’ve been working so hard all season just for moments like this.”
On emotions and honoring a teammate: Fisher said the Blue Devils’ victory was “unbelievable,” especially because they were the underdog. But he said the team was mostly happy to pull out the victory in honor of teammate Jamari Dabney, who has been hospitalized and battling paralysis after suffering a serious injury three weeks ago.
“The saying is, ‘We’re doing it for Mar.’ We know that he’d do anything right now to be out here with us. We know every game, every week, every practice, we make sure we go hard because we can’t take for granted the opportunity we have. “
Fisher said Dabney is doing better by the day, and the team got to talk to him before and after the win. “He was happy. It put a big smile on his face.”
On the playoffs: Fisher and the Blue Devils are locked in on their next matchup in any given week. But he’s confident they can go all the way. “Taking it step by step so we can finish out the season on top. … We’re on the road to the state championship. We’re going to be the first team to do it in Varina history.”
On his playlist: Fisher said he controls the aux cable in the locker room on game days. His go-to hip-hop artists are NBA YoungBoy, Lil Durk, G Herbo and Lil Baby.
Model athletes: As a defensive back, he looks up to Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. He appreciates Ramsey’s aggression and willingness to step up to any challenge and face any receiver. With Mathieu, he relates as someone who might be a little undersized but is still able to “ball with the best of them.”
Special talent: He always remembers phone numbers by heart after learning them once.
Favorite subject at Varina: He’s always been a numbers guy and liked math. He’s in AP calculus this year, which he admitted is “kind of tough.”
Favorite food: He likes Japanese hibachi food. His favorite spots around town are Kabuto and Hibachi Box.
Favorite TV show: Fisher recently watched “Money Heist,” a Spanish thriller series on Netflix. His critical review: “I’m talking 10 out of 10. 100 out of 100. You have to watch it.”
— Dylan Garner