The 804 Varsity plyer of the week: Douglas Freeman's Bradley Perkins

By the numbers: A senior running back and safety, Bradley Perkins posted 14 carries for 189 yards with two touchdowns Friday in Freeman’s 21-6 win over Mechanicsville (1-2). He added two catches for 19 yards, and even pulled in an interception against the Mustangs. His 80-yard touchdown run got the No. 10 Mavericks (3-0) on the board in the first quarter, and his second score came from 33 yards out in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
On the 80-yarder: Perkins saw one defender to his right and lowered his shoulder. Another came at him from his left side, and both hit him at the same time. They bounced off, and the speedy Perkins, who’s run a good deal of track in his life, “just took off.” Once he got past the safety, he went untouched to the end zone.
“I was just ready. I felt like, before too long, I was going to bust one of those runs,” Perkins said. “I’ve been running the ball pretty well, just haven’t been able to bust a big run. I felt like, as soon as I hit that hole, I was gone.”
On the 33-yarder: Someone clipped Perkins on his way through the line of scrimmage, so he stiff-armed them, did a jump cut, got a good block from junior receiver P.J. Moore to open his way to the end zone.
Defensively: Perkins played a lot of snaps at safety as well, and he picked off a pass during the first half. “I was helping stop the run game too. Our defensive line really stepped up this past game.”
On Atlee: The Mavericks travel to Atlee (3-0) on Friday in a game with Top-10 implications. The Raiders have allowed just 7 points all season.
“We know it’s going to be a big game. We’re excited, we like big games. We’re definitely well prepared, we’ve been studying film, we’ve been getting after it in practice, definitely more intense. We know people are going to be out there. We’re ready to do our thing.”
On overcoming adversity: Perkins has battled through three major injuries in his career at Freeman. He said, after fighting through such adversity just to stay on the field, football is about much more than wins or losses for him.
“It’s awesome, that’s the reason I play football. ... Of course, wins are a great thing to add on. But to really build the memories with your teammates out there, it’s bonds that you’re not going to build in any other sport besides football. Football really is a team sport where if one person isn’t doing their job, the whole team is affected. So when you can get all 11 guys working on the same page, it’s a beautiful thing.”
Goal: “The big thing is trying to get into college. If I can get into college and go somewhere where I’m happy and want to be, be successful later on in my future, that’s my main goal. I want to be happy in my future and go somewhere I want to go.”
Favorite food: Steak, medium rare. “I like it bleeding a little bit.”
Hobby: Perkins enjoys running track but really loves getting up into the mountains with his dad, Asher. They go four-wheel driving, hiking and camping together.
“Not having cell service is a huge part, where you don’t have to be connected to everyone texting you, giving you updates. You just get outside in the wilderness and get to do your own thing, talk about memories with my dad and be able to be free.”
Describes himself as: “I just feel like I’m a humble guy. When I’m in the classroom, I’m quiet, get my work done. When I’m out of school, I hang out with a few friends. I’m not really the guy to go out and talk a whole bunch, do a whole bunch. I just kind of stick to myself and humble myself.”
