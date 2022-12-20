The final high school football Top 10 of 2022

Final T-D Top 10 of 2022

Ranking. Team (Record, preseason ranking)

1. Highland Springs (15-0, 2)

2. Dinwiddie (15-0, 7)

3. Trinity Episcopal (11-0, 3)

4. Manchester (11-2, 8)

5. Thomas Dale (10-2, 5)

6. Varina (10-2, 1)

7. L.C. Bird (9-4, N/R)

8. Midlothian (9-2, N/R)

9. Hanover (9-3, N/R)

10. Benedictine (8-4, 9)

Springers, Generals, Titans steal

the show

For one area to produce three unbeaten state champions in the same season is a rare feat.

The Springers made it six state titles in program history and five Class 5 crowns in the past eight years after head coach Loren Johnson's dominant program ascended the mountain top once more following a short drought on the heels of four consecutive titles in 2015-2018.

The Generals captured their second state championship in program history, and first since 2013 in addition to a slew of runner-up finishes in 2000, '08 and '16. For a program that has under head coach Billy Mills been among the area's most consistent since Mills took the helm in 2005, a return to the promised land was a long time coming.

Though, if you ask those within the program, they'd admit that going into the season, they thought they were still a year away from reaching such heights as they ascended in 2022, a scary prospect when looking ahead to 2023.

And on Pittaway Dr., Titans head coach Sam Mickens and a historic senior class built perhaps the most dominant VISAA outfit the Richmond region has ever seen, comparable to Russell Wilson's Collegiate teams.

Looking ahead

Though Trinity graduates a few of its standard bearers including cornerback and Virginia Tech recruit Cam Fleming, Naval Academy-bound receiver Trai Ferguson and William & Mary pledge Elijah Rainer, a linebacker and quarterback of the defense, make no mistake -- the two-time reigning VISAA Division I champs are here to stay, and have plenty of returning talent to build around.

The same is always true for Highland Springs, which routinely seems to retool in no time and in 2023 will be built around rising senior quarterback Khristian Martin and rising junior linebacker Brennan Johnson.

Dinwiddie brings back quarterback Harry Dalton, who will be a junior after accounting for 60 touchdowns to surpass the Central Virginia single-season record of 56 set by Dinwiddie’s Adam Morgan.

And the Titans have talented building blocks like rising sophomore receiver Davion Brown, rising junior quarterback Taegan Logan and rising senior safety Zahir Rainer.

However historic 2022 was for Highland Springs, Dinwiddie and Trinity, it's hard to see much of a drop-off on the horizon for the area's undefeated champs, a group that has some wishing for a Richmond area playoff to decide who truly ruled the 804 in 2022.

Hawks, Lancers, Skyhawks defy

expectations

Among the area's biggest risers this were Sam Rogers' Hanover and Troy Taylor's L.C. Bird, both programs that entered the fall unranked, in addition to Tom Hall's Manchester, began the season at No. 8 before rebounding from an early loss to Highland Springs and making an inspired run to the Region 6A championship.

In just his third season leading the Hawks, Rogers appears to have built a special culture at Hanover, which proved one of the area's more tenacious teams. The graduation of talismen Cole Elrod, Beau Sahnow and Grady Fahed will be a task to overcome, but nobody's counting out Rogers' Hawks after how they battled in 2022.

Likewise, Taylor looks to have built a strong foundation of success at Bird, traditionally one of the area's elite program that had before 2022 struggled through a few below-its-standards seasons. VMI recruit Jashaun Amin departs, as does running back Alvin Townes-Fox and tackle Devin Ford. But back Tae Lowe, receiver Rashad Lewis and D-end Moosh Ramadan lead a strong group of returners for a Skyhawks outfit that should enter 2023 with higher expectations than its seen in years.

And Manchester, a routinely strong program that Hall has led since 1999, took time to grow and jell with some young pieces at key positions. But once the Lancers figured it out, they hit their stride and then some, reeling off 11 consecutive wins and pushing Western Branch to the brink in a hard-fought 21-14 region final loss.

Manchester loses all-region offensive lineman Kenny Walz and standout receiver Ty'ee Stephens. But Region 6A defensive player of the year Makai Byerson will return for his senior year at defensive end, as will standout first-team all-region linebacker Alazha Lewis, first team all-region defensive back Jaden Plantin and sure-handed receiver Kyree Richardson.

Plus the Lancers played two underclassmen, freshman Landen Abernethy and sophomore Jason Wright, at quarterback all year. With so much talent and experience coming back, expectations are sure to be high for Manchester entering 2023.

North's Breon Gunnell celebrates Gracyn Ross' touchdown runb during the Big River Rivalry high school football all-star game at Randolph-Macon's Day Field Saturday, December 17, 2022. South's Kelvotay Carso carries the ball during the Big River Rivalry high school football all-star game at Randolph-Macon's Day Field Saturday, December 17, 2022. South's Shawn Shaw passes the ball during the Big River Rivalry high school football all-star game at Randolph-Macon's Day Field Saturday, December 17, 2022. North's Marquis Vincent sacks South's Cooper Meads during the Big River Rivalry high school football all-star game at Randolph-Macon's Day Field Saturday, December 17, 2022. North's Aziz Foster-Powell makes a touchdown run during the Big River Rivalry high school football all-star game at Randolph-Macon's Day Field Saturday, December 17, 2022. The North's Marquis Vincent (left) and Cincere Hicks celebrate Vincent's sack of South quarterback Cooper Meads during the Big River Rivalry All-Star Football Game at Randolph-Macon's Day Field on Saturday. The pair were part of a dominant effort by the defensive line in the North's victory.