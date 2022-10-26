'The joy and pride of Northside': Dennis Parker Jr. commits to NC State as John Marshall boys basketball celebrates state championship

Blue banners proclaiming "the joy and pride of Northside" hang along the walls of John Marshall High, and that communal identity was on full display Wednesday inside the Justices' auditorium where 2021-22 All-Metro player of the year for boys basketball Dennis Parker Jr. announced his commitment to play college ball in the ACC at NC State.

Surrounded by family, friends, teachers, administrators, coaches and teammates, Parker Jr. revealed his decision amid a packed auditorium as Jayem simultaneously held its ring ceremony honoring the 2021-22 Class 2 state championship team.

The four-star, 6-foot-6, 200-pound small forward with a silky scoring acumen picked the Wolfpack out of a Final Three that also included Georgetown and Oklahoma State. He held offers from Kansas, VCU and Texas A&M, among other top programs, per 247Sports.

As a junior, Parker averaged 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.9 steals for the Justices, who went 22-4 and easily won the state title.

"Me and (NC State) Coach (Kevin) Keatts had a great relationship," Parker Jr. said of what drew him to Raleigh. "It was a tough decision, me and my family had lots of late-night talks. ... I'm just blessed by God to be in this position that I'm in right now."

Parker Jr.'s parents, Dennis Sr. and Andrea Parker, sat beside him, as did Justices coach Ty White, who also runs Team Loaded, the Richmond area's preeminent AAU team.

Much of Parker Jr.'s development can be credited to White and godfather Milton Bell, the 1988 All-Metro player of the year who is close friends with fellow Jayem alumnus Dennis Parker Sr.

Upon standing up to unveil red NC State garb hidden beneath a John Marshall track suit, Parker Jr. embraced his father and shook White's hand as a smoke machine blew clouds into the air above them and lights danced over the Class 2 championship banner hanging on the wall behind the family.

But it was a particularly long embrace with his mother that drew an emotional response from the few hundred attendees.

"They've just been with me since the day I was born," Parker Jr. said of the support from his parents. "They always wanted me to achieve my dream, and they watched me do it with their own eyes."

Parker Jr., also a Times-Dispatch / Sports Backers Scholar-Athlete, is the No. 6-ranked student in his class with a 3.875 GPA. A school counselor spoke about his laid back, humble and respectful demeanor, responsibility and work ethic.

Parker Jr.'s advice to younger athletes aspiring to reach similar heights?

"Stay focused and be who you are."

Parker Jr. is one of seven honors and scholar athletes on a Justices team that last spring won its second Williams Mullen Community Impact Award since 2019 for the plethora of community service activities and campaigns White's program engages in.

Richmond public schools school board representative Dr. Shonda M. Harris-Muhammed spoke toward the end of the ceremony, saying "everybody in the city wrapped their arms around this team."

"We are celebrating the joy and pride of Northside today," added City Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert.

"It was great, them guys are some jokesters, I love them all," Parker Jr. said of the opportunity to announce his college choice while celebrating a state championship with his teammates. "I just appreciate them because they helped me get better."