The only local high school playing fall football, Life Christian, takes on the nation's No. 1 team Saturday

As they prepare for their third game of a season which for a time looked doubtful to occur, Life Christian Academy and coach Charles Scott are just grateful to be on the gridiron.

The Eagles, located in Chester, are one of a select few teams in the state — and the only one in the Richmond area — playing a fall schedule. All of their five games are out of state, and Saturday’s contest against IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.; 3-0) is the latest in a string of elite opponents.

LCA (1-1) lost to Pulaski Academy (Little Rock, Ark.) 31-20 in its season opener Sept. 18 and beat Steele (Cibolo, Texas) 26-14 last Friday. IMG is the No. 1 ranked team in the country, according to the latest Max Preps and USA Today rankings.

“We thank God every day to be blessed with the opportunity to play the game that we love. For me it was important to get my 2021 class the opportunity to have games on film,” Scott said of the decision to play while so many other programs are sidelined because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“So for them to be able to show themselves to colleges, that’s big for us. My primary thing is helping these kids get to college, that’s my No. 1 concern, is getting these guys to college to play the game that they love and get an education.”