The only local high school playing fall football, Life Christian, takes on the nation's No. 1 team Saturday

As they prepare for their third game of a season which for a time looked doubtful to occur, Life Christian Academy and coach Charles Scott are just grateful to be on the gridiron.
The Eagles, located in Chester, are one of a select few teams in the state — and the only one in the Richmond area — playing a fall schedule. All of their five games are out of state, and Saturday’s contest against IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.; 3-0) is the latest in a string of elite opponents.
LCA (1-1) lost to Pulaski Academy (Little Rock, Ark.) 31-20 in its season opener Sept. 18 and beat Steele (Cibolo, Texas) 26-14 last Friday. IMG is the No. 1 ranked team in the country, according to the latest Max Preps and USA Today rankings.
“We thank God every day to be blessed with the opportunity to play the game that we love. For me it was important to get my 2021 class the opportunity to have games on film,” Scott said of the decision to play while so many other programs are sidelined because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“So for them to be able to show themselves to colleges, that’s big for us. My primary thing is helping these kids get to college, that’s my No. 1 concern, is getting these guys to college to play the game that they love and get an education.”
Junior starting quarterback NaQuari Rogers is out injured, and Scott said he won’t return until the spring, when LCA is hoping to play seven local games. Fellow junior Shain Hoover has stepped in to fill Rogers’ shoes under center — Hoover completed 15 of 17 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Steele.
“He’s looking spectacular in practice, he finished the Texas game well, he’s confident, the team has trust in him,” Scott said of his second-string signal caller.
A backfield trio features for the Eagles’ offense — junior Anthony Turner (14 carries, 76 yards, TD; 1 rec., 75 yards, TD against Steele), senior Treshawn Mason (6 carries, 37 yards; 1 rec., 6 yards) and eighth-grader Michael Dabney Jr. (3 carries, 34 yards; 2 rec., 27 yards, TD).
“We’ve got a good little rotation going,” Scott said of his backfield. “And they play for each other, they love each other. I love that committee.”
Scott said Dabney Jr. is a special talent with a bright future. He’s a natural running back, but sometimes lines up in the slot and gets involved in the screen game.
“We’ll all be hearing a lot from him for the next five years,” Scott said.
On the defensive side of the ball, senior linebacker and Tennessee commit Aaron Willis headlines, he had five tackles, one for loss in Texas. Junior linebacker Reid Pulliam was the Eagles leading tackler last weekend with nine stops.
In the secondary, sophomore safety Antonio Cotman had five tackles and forced a fumble against Steele and already has a pair of interceptions this season.
Of Saturday’s game at IMG, Scott said his Eagles are excited about the opportunity to showcase themselves against the nation’s best. The sides played last year, and Life Christian led 16-14 at halftime, but ultimately lost 43-16 after Rogers went down injured.
“My guys are ready to play, they’re excited about the opportunity, once again playing on a national stage will pay huge dividends,” Scott said.
In an unorthodox season, Scott said that has been the most redeeming takeaway thus far for he and his team — they’re grateful because, while so many are sidelined, they play on. And they play on against the best of the best, on a stage where standout performances won’t go unnoticed.
“Colleges from all the across the country are seeing them play on the big stage so they know that they can play on the Division I level because of the guys they’re playing against and how they perform in those type of games,” Scott said.
“It (the IMG game) is a great opportunity for the team, a great opportunity for the program. If we can go in there and steal a win, it’ll be a great situation for us.”