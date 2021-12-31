The 2021 high school football season represented a cherished return to normalcy for many families and student-athletes around the country. But lurking beneath that normalcy was the ever-present fear of COVID infection.

Leading into the season, Carmeshia Jones grappled with a fear of her family being exposed to the virus, but also a desire for her son Kaziyen to experience all the joys and formative experiences synonymous with a normal senior year of high school.

"I’m doing what I can to protect my family, but I want him to go out, it’s his last year, I want him to enjoy football and things of that nature," she said. "So I let him go freely."

Two weeks into the season, those fears were realized. Coach Kevin Tucker's program had to pause its season amid multiple positive cases, and Kaziyen Jones entered the hospital, beginning a fight for his life that left him 55 pounds lighter after nearly a week on a ventilator in the ICU.

"As a coach, you’re trying to do what’s best for your team, but as a father, you’re praying to God he’s going to spare this young man that’s got so much more to live for and just scratching the surface of his young adulthood," Tucker said.

Kaziyen's father, Kevin, was unable to visit his son in the hospital because previous lung surgery had left him at high risk if he contracted COVID.

Before Kaziyen checked in, Kevin's final wish was that his son be home 11 days later, for Kevin's birthday.

“It was hard on me because I couldn’t be there for him, and I couldn't be there for my wife," Kevin Jones said. "I don’t wish that on nobody.”

***

The Jones family moved to Richmond from Hampton Roads when Kaziyen was in the eighth grade. He'd played basketball, baseball and soccer as a young kid, but fell in love with football around the second or third grade.

A mild-mannered teenager, Kaziyen didn't play football his freshman year at Dale because he was shy and didn't know anyone on the team yet. But his sophomore year he started to make friends, among them senior defensive lineman and Virginia Tech recruit Malachi Madison, or "the biggest kid on campus," as Jones described him with a laugh.

Jones made the team, and after a COVID-delayed junior season, was preparing for a senior season he hoped would bring a semblance of normalcy.

Dale played L.C. Bird on Thursday, Sept. 2 in the "Battle of Chester," winning 26-7 in the second game of the season for both teams.

Jones played in the game, and was feeling fine the next morning. Then on Saturday, players got a call saying they needed to quarantine because they may have been exposed to the virus. Dale announced that Sunday its game against Hermitage scheduled for the following Friday had been postponed, beginning a 20-day pause for the Knights program.

Tucker said they had a couple days of practice for vaccinated players only the following week, then got shut down completely. "Several" players started showing symptoms on Monday, Sept. 6, and got tested Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It was scary man," Tucker said.

Tucker's motto is the acronym PFTWC - play for those who came before, play for those who will come after and play for those who cannot.

“That acronym, the kids live by it," he said. "That was our rallying cry this year, and I think it really hit home with our kids when KJ (Kaziyen's nickname) couldn’t play anymore."

Tucker throughout a trying season emphasized with his team the importance of building bonds through the game they loved.

"It wasn’t just a saying that it’s family, the kids really believed it. And they truly, this year, more than any other year I’ve been a part of, the true blood, sweat and tears was as real as it gets," Tucker said.

"Teenagers feel like they’re invincible. To see one of their best friends, their brother, laying in the hospital like that, not being able to respond and being on the ventilator, we talked about just sending him messages of encouragement, that his mom is going to read them to him. He can hear you, he understands and he can use all the support and love we can give. And I do think it made a difference, not only for KJ, but for the team. It helped us heal as an organization, to bring us back together faster."

***

Jones started feeling ill on Sunday, Sept. 5, and developed a fever on Monday. That Tuesday, his family took him to Patient First, where he tested positive for the virus.

The fever intensified after Jones came home to quarantine. Chills, a cough and aches and pains set in. He already suffered from migraines, and those got worse as the virus took hold.

The family tried all the home remedies they could think of, Carmeshia Jones said. Kaziyen had been scheduled to receive his first vaccination shot the same day he tested positive.

Jones was initially hesitant about getting the vaccine and waited. In hindsight, he wishes he'd gotten it earlier when first eligible.

"At the time, I wasn't thinking," he said. "I should've gotten it when I had the opportunity. That was a missed opportunity, and there was a consequence."

Jones' condition worsened, and he was admitted to the ER a week after testing positive.

"He just went downhill from that point," Kevin Jones said.

Doctors put him on oxygen that night. About a 95% to 100% blood oxygen level is considered normal for adults. Carmeshia Jones said her son's was in the 60s and 70s when they got him to the hospital.

Around 2 a.m. the morning after he was admitted, Jones was rushed to the ICU because his oxygen levels were not improving, and doctors had to keep giving him more.

Carmeshia Jones needed a negative test result to be in the hospital, and was out getting one when doctors called to tell her they'd placed her son on a BiPap ventilator. Kaziyen needed high-flow oxygen because pneumonia and resulting mucus were impeding his breathing. He was on the ventilator for six or seven days, the family said.

Doctors considered a feeding tube because Kaziyen had barely eaten anything in a week, his mother said. He was 17 years old, so he was treated on the pediatric floor. But Carmeshia said he was the largest patient there and needed adult-sized equipment, which complicated treatment.

Kevin Jones said Kaziyen entered the hospital at about 325 pounds and came home 10 days later at 270.

"During that time I would text Coach Tuck and let him know [Kaziyen is] up, to have the team kind of cheer him on. Because he was looking bad, when we first got there, you couldn't even see his eyes," said Carmeshia Jones, who attended her son's hospital bed virtually the entire stay.

"He needs some type of motivation from somewhere. So I would have random people text him, the team was good about a group chat, Coach Tuck made sure they kept him in his prayers, he had the team reach out to him so he could have some type of motivation, something to look forward to when he wakes up.”

Kaziyen's oxygen levels improved gradually until doctors were able to take him off the ventilator, then off oxygen, and eventually send him home on Sept. 23, a day before his father's birthday.

Upon seeing him in-person for the first time since entering the hospital, Kevin Jones hugged his son, told him he loved him, and together they celebrated the birthday.

***

Kaziyen had to stay home and recover for weeks more after leaving the hospital, though he was able to start attending games beginning with the Knights' Sept. 24 matchup with Matoaca, the program's first since pausing activities after the game against L.C. Bird.

"Normally, I’m the one that keeps the energy, basically the heart of the team," Kaziyen Jones said. "With no me, everybody’s quiet, but with me everybody’s hype. We always have to do something to get our energy up, and that’s what I love about football.”

When he was back in the stands for the Matoaca game, Kaziyen wanted to go down to the sidelines, touch the ball and dap up his teammates. But his mother asked for caution, so they kept their distance and didn't stay the whole time. The family gradually worked back toward normalcy, with Kaziyen making regular hospital visits to get blood work done and check his progress with cardiology appointments.

Doctors cleared him toward the end of October, and Kaziyen was able to attend his senior night.

Through it all, Kevin Jones said the communication with his team and community was what lifted Kaziyen's spirit and enabled him to persist. Kaziyen said virtual learning wasn't too hard, but he wasn't truly happy again until he could physically return to his classmates, teachers and teammates.

“The communication really helped me because I have something to come home to," Kaziyen Jones said.

"Not only do I have family, but I was also thinking about football the whole time — what are my teammates doing, how are they doing? Talking to some of them almost every single day. They would check up on me every day, along with all my other friends.”

Here, Kaziyen turned to his 11-year-old sister Kazlyen, sitting beside him, and smiled at her.

“And then my little sister back here, always crying on the phone," he said with a gentle smile.

"I told her I was going to be OK and that I was coming home, and she believed it.”

***

Carmeshia Jones works at a hospital, so she's seen first-hand the effects of COVID on patients and health care workers alike.

When asked if, in hindsight, she'd still allow her son to go to in-person classes and play football despite everything he went through, she said she would.

"For him to contract COVID, I was upset. But the way [the school] handled it eased my mind a lot. It’s unfortunate and they can’t help it," she said. "During that time, I feel like you have to get to some sense of normalcy. To put them back out there was a good decision, they took all the precautions they were supposed to. But unfortunately some things are out of our control.”

Jones' battle with COVID-19 wasn't the only instance of trauma stemming from the virus the Thomas Dale football family endured this season -- quarterback Ethan Minter's father, Tony, died from COVID-19 in early October.

Tucker said amid a season filled with such trauma and loss, it was impossible not to at times question whether it was wise to be there in the first place -- playing football, taking in-person classes, shaking hands, bumping fists, working out.

"Because of the simple fact that you’re seeing your kids, you’re seeing your parents come down with this stuff," he said.

"But at the same time, the other half of you is saying 'What about the mental wellbeing of your kids, being back in school, back into somewhat of a normal life?'"

Tucker's program took every possible precaution along the way in terms of masks and social distancing, and he said he even had other coaches ask for advice on best protocols and practices to handle outbreaks.

In hindsight, the coach came to the same conclusion as the mother -- at a certain point, normalcy has a price.

"For a year and a half, their lives were shuttered. And for a teenager, their emotional health is a big part of their physical health," Tucker said.

"To be locked away from their friends for a year and a half, to not be in school, to not be playing, that took a toll on those kids. It took a toll on us adults as well. But at the same time, as you see the kids back out there smiling, laughing, you see the light at the end of the tunnel. You see that social interaction that we as humans need.

"We were trying to do it as safe as possible.”

