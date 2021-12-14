The season's final T-D Top 10 for football: Varina takes top spot; Trinity, King William break in

The final T-D Top 10 for football
Rec. Prv.
1. Varina 13-1 2
2. Highland Springs 10-4 3
3. Patrick Henry 10-3 5
4. Dinwiddie 9-1 1
5. Hermitage 9-3 9
6. Matoaca 9-2 4
7. Manchester 7-3 8
8. Trinity Episcopal 8-3 —
9. King William 13-1 —
10. James River 7-5 10
Others receiving votes: Thomas Dale (7-3)
Voters: Zach Joachim, Weldon Bradshaw, Lily Betts, Tim Pearrell, Gary Hess, Gary Criswell
Big River Rivalry set for Saturday at noon
The Big River Rivalry high school football all-star game will be played Saturday at noon at Hermitage High’s Chester E. Fritz Stadium.
The annual contest, hosted by the Touchdown Club of Richmond, pits North of the River vs. South of the River and draws some of the area’s top players from 45 local schools. Tickets are $10 and available at events.ticketspicket.com.
The South team has been practicing at Huguenot High this week, and the North has practiced at Hermitage.
Among the South’s most prominent players are: Region 4B defensive player of the year Keyshawn Burgos; Dinwiddie defensive end and first-team all-region honoree Ben Pfister; Midlothian offensive lineman and first team all-Region 5C selection Declan Harrington; Thomas Dale defensive tackle and Virginia Tech recruit Malachi Madison; Matoaca running back and first-team all-region honoree Quentin Johnson, the area’s leading rusher; Trinity Episcopal quarterback and second-team all-VISAA Division I selection Jack Toscano, a William & Mary recruit; Hopewell standout receiver Jamarion Chavis; Powhatan first-team all-region receiver Ethan Dowdy; and Dinwiddie signal-caller Brenton Hilton.
The North features Region 4B offensive player of the year Anthony Fisher, who led Varina to a Class 4 championship; Hermitage two-way lineman Andrew Lee, a first-team all-Region 5C honoree on both sides of the ball; Glen Allen linebacker and Richmond recruit Zach Chambers; Highland Springs defensive back and Region 5C defensive player of the year Quanye Veney; Douglas Freeman quarterback and first-team all-Region 5C selection Owen Fallen; Patrick Henry quarterback and Region 4B first-teamer Jordan Allen, as well as his top weapon, all-region receiver and James Madison recruit Jayden Mines; Deep Run linebacker Kendall Hummer; and Goochland defensive back C.J. Towles.
All-Metro team to publish after Christmas
The 2021 All-Metro football first and second teams, as well as an honorable mentions list, are expected to be published the week after Christmas. Other fall sports All-Metro teams for girls and boys volleyball, golf, cross country and field hockey are expected to be published in a similar time frame.
— Zach Joachim