The season's final T-D Top 10 for football: Varina takes top spot; Trinity, King William break in

The South team has been practicing at Huguenot High this week, and the North has practiced at Hermitage.

Among the South’s most prominent players are: Region 4B defensive player of the year Keyshawn Burgos; Dinwiddie defensive end and first-team all-region honoree Ben Pfister; Midlothian offensive lineman and first team all-Region 5C selection Declan Harrington; Thomas Dale defensive tackle and Virginia Tech recruit Malachi Madison; Matoaca running back and first-team all-region honoree Quentin Johnson, the area’s leading rusher; Trinity Episcopal quarterback and second-team all-VISAA Division I selection Jack Toscano, a William & Mary recruit; Hopewell standout receiver Jamarion Chavis; Powhatan first-team all-region receiver Ethan Dowdy; and Dinwiddie signal-caller Brenton Hilton.