The T-D Top 10 for boys basketball: No. 6 Manchester 'pleasantly content' with young team's start; Steward takes over top spot

Steward (12-1) takes over the top spot in the rankings after John Marshall’s victory last week over previous No. 1 Bird.

Manchester lost three starters from last year’s squad. While Karlson didn’t think this would be a rebuilding year because of talent and depth, he’s got just two seniors on the roster.

“We’re a good team,” he said. “I just don’t know how good we truly are at this point.

“When we play together, we play well. This bunch is a hungry group. They play hard. But we’re rather young.”

Manchester may get a better read in the next few games. The Lancers were scheduled to play James River (7-1) Wednesday with No. 3 Bird (9-1) on tap Friday and Thomas Dale (7-3) next Tuesday.

Karlson had some anchors with returning starters Dante Kearse (6-foot-3 junior forward) and Jaiden Johnson (junior guard). Makai Byerson, a 6-4 sophomore center who was a role player last year, has “jumped leaps and bounds.”

That trio does a lot of the scoring, with contributions from senior point guard Jamel McDuffie, junior Zion Richardson-Keys, junior Kameron Watts, junior Greyson Carroll and senior Joel Moody, among others.