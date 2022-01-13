The T-D Top 10 for boys basketball: No. 6 Manchester 'pleasantly content' with young team's start; Steward takes over top spot

T-D boys Top 10
(Through games of Tuesday, Jan. 11)
Rec. Prev.
1. Steward 12-1, 2
2. John Marshall 7-3, 3
3. L.C. Bird 9-1, 1
4. Varina 9-0, 5
5. Benedictine 8-2, 4
6. Manchester 9-0, 6
7. Douglas Freeman 11-1, 8
8. Petersburg 9-3, 9
9. Highland Springs 6-1, 10
10. Glen Allen 7-2, --
No. 6 Manchester 'pleasantly content' with young team's start; Steward takes over top spot
Manchester boys basketball coach Josh Karlson would prefer that his team remain under the radar.
That’s been getting harder to do. After going 12-2 last season with a narrow loss to L.C. Bird in the Region 5B championship game, the Lancers are 9-0 this season and sixth in The Times-Dispatch rankings.
Steward (12-1) takes over the top spot in the rankings after John Marshall’s victory last week over previous No. 1 Bird.
Manchester lost three starters from last year’s squad. While Karlson didn’t think this would be a rebuilding year because of talent and depth, he’s got just two seniors on the roster.
“We’re a good team,” he said. “I just don’t know how good we truly are at this point.
“When we play together, we play well. This bunch is a hungry group. They play hard. But we’re rather young.”
Manchester may get a better read in the next few games. The Lancers were scheduled to play James River (7-1) Wednesday with No. 3 Bird (9-1) on tap Friday and Thomas Dale (7-3) next Tuesday.
Karlson had some anchors with returning starters Dante Kearse (6-foot-3 junior forward) and Jaiden Johnson (junior guard). Makai Byerson, a 6-4 sophomore center who was a role player last year, has “jumped leaps and bounds.”
That trio does a lot of the scoring, with contributions from senior point guard Jamel McDuffie, junior Zion Richardson-Keys, junior Kameron Watts, junior Greyson Carroll and senior Joel Moody, among others.
Kearse “can jump out of the gym,” Karlson said. “He’s got a nice heart about him. He plays hard. I go back and forth between who’s our best defender. It’s either him or Jaiden. He’s kind of our showtime guy. Being able to jump out of the gym, he’s been able to throw it down a couple of times for us.”
Johnson’s game “has blown up for us,” Karlson said. “I know he’s not a senior, but he plays like a senior. He’s stronger this year. He’s quicker. He’s more confident. He’s been good all through the year.”
Johnson said last year’s success – the Lancers had a good JV team as well -- has helped with a winning mentality.
“I don’t want to say I didn’t expect us to be where we are right now, but I’d say I’m pleasantly content about what we’re doing,” he said.
“We still aren’t playing our best basketball. I think the guys would admit to that. There’s lapses. We haven’t been able to put together 32 minutes just yet in our book. But what they’ve done, the growth and the work they’ve put in – they’ve really bought into it. They’re all likeable kids and they’re all buddies with each other.”
