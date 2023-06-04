The Times-Dispatch and Sports Backers present the 2023 Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominees

The high school seniors recognized here by The Times-Dispatch and Sports Backers were nominated by area schools for excellence on the playing field and in the classroom. Because spring sports are still in progress, many of these athletes will pick up more postseason honors.

From the 89 athletes listed below and the monthly Scholar-Athlete winners who were seniors, 10 girls and 10 boys were chosen to receive college scholarships. Scholarship money totaling $64,500 will be awarded Monday at the Scholar-Athlete banquet at the Jefferson Hotel, which will be live streamed on Richmond.com.

The top boy and girl will receive $5,000 each. Two runners-up will receive $3,500 apiece. The remaining eight boys and eight girls will receive $2,500 scholarships.

Finalists Alli Crytser of Hanover and Grayson Ramsey of Maggie Walker were eligible because they were selected as Scholar-Athletes of the Month during the year. The winners and runners-up will be announced at the 7 p.m. banquet that will feature guest speaker Billy McMullen, an All-Metro wide receiver while at Henrico High. McMullen, who also played at Virginia and in the NFL, is a motivational speaker and consultant for the Billy Mac Foundation.

The finalists announced earlier in The Times-Dispatch are denoted by asterisks. Many of these scholar-athletes will earn more spring sports postseason honors that won’t be announced until after publication deadlines.

Sports Backers will present two $2,500 need based memorial scholarships: the Cheryl L. Oliver to Jaineisa Pearson of Thomas Jefferson and the Raymond D. Patterson to Cameron Allen of Open/Huguenot.

Williams Mullen will present the fifth Community Impact Team Award ($2,500).

Armstrong

LAMIKA HARRIS

Sport: Volleyball, basketball, softball

Athletic achievements: Six letters earned in volleyball, basketball and softball; leader on and off the field of play.

Academic achievements: Class valedictorian with a 4.9 GPA; dual enrollment courses in the Early College Scholar program; member of Wildcat 3.0 Club; volunteer at Soul Ice Inc.

College: Old Dominion

LEONTE OULAHI

Sport: Football, basketball, track, soccer

Athletic achievements: Earned a total of 11 letters in multiple sports; played wide receiver and defensive back; caught 48 passes for 789 yards and 9 touchdowns; first-team all-Region 3A.

Academic achievements: Member National Honor Society, Wildcat 3.0 Club and Men Sharpen Young Men; 3.77 GPA.

College: William and Mary

Atlee

**LORA CHANDLER

Sport: Field hockey, lacrosse, track

Athletic achievements: Hockey captain; first-team all-region 4B; second-team All-Metro and all-state; scored winning goal in region title game and VHSL quarterfinal; starter and team captain in lacrosse; indoor and outdoor all-region and all-state honors in the pole vault.

Academic achievements: 4.37 GPA taking Honors, AP and IB courses; member National Honor Society and BETA Club; Hanover Scholar; Scholar-Athlete of the Month (Nov.); sports medicine assistant at Atlee sporting events.

College: Rhodes (field hockey)

KEVIN MILLER

Sport: Lacrosse

Athletic achievements: First-team all-region and All-Metro as a sophomore; captain and first-team all-region, all-state and All-Metro; U.S. Lacrosse all-American and led the Raiders to the VHSL Class 4 championship in junior year; senior captain; on path to set scoring and assist records. .

Academic achievements: Principal’s List three years; Principal’s Leadership team; AP and IB courses; 4.1 GPA; member of DECA.

College: Christopher Newport (lacrosse)

Benedictine

BEN MARKS

Sport: Soccer, lacrosse

Athletic achievements: Four soccer letters, four lacrosse letters and three indoor soccer letters; captain both sports.

Academic achievements: Class valedictorian with 4.56 GPA; member National Honor Society; First Honors four years; Headquarters Company Commander.

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot

CLAIRE BAILEY

Sport: Volleyball

Athletic achievements: Lettered in volleyball and earned two “Club 59” student-athlete awards; champion rider for Battlefield Horse Show Association.

Academic achievements: Member National Honor Society; 3.77 GPA; member Crochet Club.

College: Longwood

DAVID MANN

Sport: Football, golf, basketball

Athletic achievements: First-team all-state defensive line and tight end; VISFL Div. II player of the year; first-team all-conference and Virginia Colonial Conference champions in golf for first time in 50 years; two-time second-team all-conference in basketball.

Academic achievements: Vice president National Honor Society; 3.52 GPA; member of journalism and drama clubs.

College: Shenandoah (football, golf)

Clover Hill

KATIE MORTON

Sport: Soccer, field hockey

Athletic achievements: Lettered in soccer four times, one year for field hockey; four-year starting center midfielder; one of the team leaders in assists and minutes played.

Academic achievements: Salutatorian of the class with a 4.84 GPA; vice president of National Honor Society and member of math (officer), English and Spanish honor societies; AP Scholar with distinction; BETA Club; member Chesterfield County Youth Citizen Board.

College: U.S. Naval Academy

ANDREW BENNETT

Sport: Cross country, track

Athletic achievements: Four letters each in cross country and indoor and outdoor track; 12-time all-region, four-time all-state performer; second-team All-Metro XC and indoor track; team was VHSL Class 5 indoor runner-up; Class 5 indoor 4 x 800 champions.

Academic achievements: Member of National Honor Society, German Honor Society, BETA Club and Debate Club; 4.4 GPA.

College: Virginia Tech

Collegiate

TAYLOR DOMSON

Sport: Volleyball, diving, golf

Athletic achievements: Captain of volleyball, swimming and diving team and inaugural season of girls’ golf team; four letters each in volleyball and in diving; member of two LIS volleyball and two LIS swim and dive championships and two VISAA swim and dive titles; two-time first-team all-LIS, and second-team all-VISAA and All-Metro in volleyball.

Academic achievements: Cum Laude Society, 4.48 GPA; Scholar-Athlete of the Month (Oct.); co-chair Darr Davis Investment Advisory Board; peer tutor.

College: UCLA

ELI PETTY

Sport: Lacrosse, football

Athletic achievements: Defenseman/long stick for lacrosse and defensive end for football; four letters in lacrosse and two in football; all-Prep League, first-team all-VISAA and All-Metro and all-American in lacrosse.

Academic achievements: Vice president Sports Broadcasting Club; self-taught guitar player; 4.31 GPA.

College: Virginia (lacrosse)

Colonial Heights

BROOKE HARTMAN

Sport: Softball, field hockey

Athletic achievements: Four letters in softball and three letters in field hockey; first-team all-region pitcher as a junior; surpassed 100 strikeouts, two-time softball team captain; most improved in field hockey.

Academic achievements: Member National Honor Society and English and Technical honor societies; 4.0 GPA; Student Council Association; DECA; Colonial Volunteer Service Award; Homecoming Court.

College: UNC Wilmington

RYAN AYI-BANAH

Sport: Track, cross country

Athletic achievements: Four-year letterman in outdoor track; two letters in indoor and one in cross country; first-team all-region in 4 x 200 (school record); second-team all-region in 300 (school record).

Academic achievements: 4.06 GPA; member National Honor Society and English Honor Society; BETA Club; participant in the Virginia State Summer Transportation Institute program.

College: Virginia Tech

Cosby

MARIAH PAULUS

Sport: Field hockey, lacrosse

Athletic achievements: Four letters earned in field hockey and three in lacrosse; field hockey captain; leading scorer on field hockey team all four years; two-time first-team all-region; first-team All-Metro and member all-Chesterfield team.

Academic achievements: Member of National Honor Society and art honor society; yearbook; student ambassador; Varsity Club; 4.3 GPA.

College: James Madison

GRIFFIN ANDREWS

Sport: Swimming

Athletic achievements: Four-year letterman and two-year captain; region meet qualifier in 100 freestyle and 100 breast; received team Titan Award.

Academic achievements: Member of National Honor Society; president of Science Honor Society; BETA Club; 4.3 GPA.

Deep Run

SIDNEY WALTERS

Sport: Cross country, track, soccer

Athletic achievements: Three-time first-team All-Metro in cross country; more All-Metro, all-state and all-region honors in cross country and track; runner-up in Class 5 XC meet; two letters in soccer; region champions in 2022.

Academic achievements: Member National Honor Society and Spanish and science honor societies; AP Scholar; AP Capstone Diploma recipient; 4.41 GPA.

College: Virginia Tech (XC, track)

DAVID BONJO

Sport: Soccer

Athletic achievements: Team captain in senior year; starter at left wing after playing left back for two years; first-team all-region and all-state and second-team All-Metro as a junior; first-team all-region and region team champion in sophomore year.

Academic achievements: Honor roll every semester; 4.29 GPA; member of DECA; certified soccer referee.

College: Virginia Tech

Dinwiddie

LAUREN PARHAM

Sport: Basketball, volleyball, softball

Athletic achievements: Eleven letters in her primary sports; also received letters for indoor and outdoor track; two-year team captain in basketball; volleyball captain; first-team all-region outfielder last spring.

Academic achievements: Honor roll; Principal’s Scholar; dual enrollment; 4.1 GPA; member National Honor Society; senior class vice president.

College: Virginia State

**QUENTIN MANKIN

Sport: Football, wrestling

Athletic achievements: Four-year letterman in football and wrestling; three-year starter at defensive back; two-year captain; first-team all-region and all-state DB; region and state champions; four-year starter and three-year captain as wrestler; 103 career victories; region runner-up; fifth place in state.

Academic achievements: Four-year Scholar Athlete Award and Principal Scholar Award; 4.2 GPA; member National Honor Society; volunteer youth wrestling coach and referee.

College: Randolph-Macon (football)

Douglas Freeman

BRIDGET WILSON

Sport: Lacrosse

Athletic achievements: Scored five goals and had two assists as Freeman won the Region 5C championship; Class 5, Region 5C and All-Metro player of the year last spring; Mavericks won state championship; first-team all-region and All-Metro as a sophomore; multiple all-American honors.

Academic achievements: Dual enrollment classes; honors Sports and Entertainment Marketing; club lacrosse coaching and teaching; 3.4 GPA.

College: James Madison

JASON ABBEY

Sport: Football

Athletic achievements: First-team All-Metro and all-region defensive lineman (edge rusher) and second-team all-state; Freeman MVP; 57 solo tackles, 16 for losses including nine sacks; blocked a kick and recovered ball for a touchdown.

Academic achievements: Honors courses; AP computer science; 3.34 GPA; member Athletes Worshipping Christ and Black Student Union.

College: Virginia Tech

George Wythe

DEBBIE GOMEZ-RIVERA

Sport: Volleyball

Athletic achievements: Letter winner and team captain; leads by example.

Academic achievements: 4.13 GPA; member of National Honor Society; member of forensics team; member Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; finished third in Omega Psi Phi fraternity talent hunt.

College: Richard Bland

TASHAUN WILLIAMS

Sport: Football, basketball, track

Athletic achievements: Team captain recorded an abundance of all-purpose yards; scored six touchdowns and was in on 80 tackles; team captain in basketball and track.

Academic achievements: Honor roll; Honors and AP classes; recognized for perfect attendance; 3.35 GPA; Share the Air project.

College: Brevard or VSU

Glen Allen

RHYS CAPLINGER

Sport: Soccer

Athletic achievements: Starter at goalkeeper; sidelined by a torn ACL in 2021, she was first-team all-region and second-team all-state and All-Metro and region goalkeeper of the year in 2022; senior-year captain; state qualifier in outdoor track..

Academic achievements: 4.4 GPA; member of National Honor Society and science honor society; Battle of Classes; Future Medical Professions of America.

College: Seton Hill (soccer)

**RILEY IRMEN

Sport: Volleyball, soccer

Athletic achievements: Three-year starter (libero) and two-year captain; team went 62-3 in those three years and 49-0 to win back-to-back Class 5 state titles; first-team all-region three times; first-team all-state and All-Metro twice; region, state and All-Metro player of the year; two-year varsity starter and captain for soccer team.

Academic achievements: Member of National Honor Society and math and science honor societies; 4.47 GPA; member Cash Money Club.

College: Virginia Tech

Goochland

LAURA LEE BALDWIN

Sport: Volleyball, softball, lacrosse

Athletic achievements: Four-year letter winner volleyball; three letters in softball; one letter in tennis; Wintergreen Competitive ski team (third place in U18 for Southern Alpine Racing Association.

Academic achievements: 4.66 GPA; member National Honor Society and art (president) and Spanish (president) honor societies; Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School associates degree from J. Sargeant Reynolds CC.

College: Virginia

TYLER BLACK

Sport: Football, track

Athletic achievements: Four-year letterman in football; second-team all-state punter two times; first-team all-district and all-region punter and placekicker twice; second-team All-Metro; five letters in indoor/outdoor track; multiple pole vault titles at district, region, state and All-Metro levels; school and Region 3B record holder in pole vault (14-0 indoors and outdoors).

Academic achievements: Member National Honor Society; 4.04 GPA; Military Officers Association of America Award for Marine Corps JROTC.

College: Wake Forest (football)

Hanover

JULIA CUOZZO

Sport: Softball

Athletic achievements: Pitched perfect game on senior night; Hawks were undefeated in regular season; pitched team to VHSL Class 4 and Region 4B titles in 2022; region, state and All-Metro player of the year; two-time first-team All-Metro; repeat accolades to come.

Academic achievements: Member Latin Club and Hawks Connection; 3.6 GPA.

College: Virginia (softball)

COLE ELROD

Sport: Football, baseball, basketball

Athletic achievements: Four-year letterman in football and baseball; two letters in basketball; outfield starter for reigning Class 4 champions; second-team All-Metro and all-region in football; team captain in football and baseball; school record for single game receiving yards.

Academic achievements: Member National Honor Society, BETA Club and DECA; 4.26 GPA.

College: James Madison

Henrico

MADISON WILSON

Sport: Wrestling

Athletic achievements: Four letters earned; team captain; MVP Award; fourth place VHSL Girls’ Championships; second place boys districts; fifth place boys regional.

Academic achievements: Advanced diploma graduate; AP Scholar, Honor Roll; 4.42 GPA; member National Society of High School Scholars Honor Society; trains and fosters rescue dogs for Critter Cavalry Rescue.

College: Emory and Henry (wrestling)

**DALLAS GARDNER

Sport: Track, volleyball

Athletic achievements: First-team all-region indoors in 500m and 55 hurdles; first-team all-state in 500; first-team all-region outdoors in 400m; ranked No. 2 in Virginia in 300 hurdles and No. 80 nationally; five-time UCI BMX World Championships qualifier; two-time cruiser national champion currently ranked No. 4 in U.S.; two-year starter in volleyball.

Academic achievements: 4.3 GPA; member National Honor Society and science honor society; Senior Class Council historian; BETA Club historian; Captains Leadership Council.

College: Southern California

Hermitage

EDEN RAMIREZ

Sport: Track, volleyball

Athletic achievements: Three-time all-region indoors; all-state; top 15 in state in 55m; team captain in volleyball; won shot put in Region 5C meet.

Academic achievements: Member National Honor Society, Technical Honor Society, Quill and Scroll and BETA Club; 4.05 GPA; staff member on Herm TV.

College: Virginia State

**QUINN GREEN

Sport: Cross country, track

Athletic achievements: His 1,600 time of 4:14.94 outdoors is the fastest time run in VHSL Class 5 since 2016; Class 5 state champion in the 1,000m indoors; Region 5C outdoor champion in the 800 and 3,200; two-time all-region and state qualifier in cross country.

Academic achievements: AP Scholar; member of National Honor Society and math and social studies (vice president) honor societies; 4.23 GPA; member of Herm TV; Eagle Scout.

College: William and Mary

Highland Springs

SAMARIA JACKSON

Sport: Basketball, softball

Athletic achievements: Four-year letter winner in both sports; member of 2020 VHSL Class 5 basketball championship team; first-team all-region power hitter in softball in 2022, team captain for three years.

Academic achievements: Advanced College Academy associate degree in business administration through J. Sargeant Reynolds; 4.1 GPA; Girl Scout.

College: N.C. Central (softball)

ELIJAH TILLMAN

Sport: Baseball

Athletic achievements: Four-year letterman in baseball; all-region performer and two-year captain.

Academic achievements: Honor Roll; Advanced College Academy associate degree in business administration through J. Sargeant Reynolds; 4.2 GPA; member of National Honor Society and BETA Club.

Hopewell

**ALEXIS EDMONDS

Sport: Basketball

Athletic achievements: Four-year letter winner and starter in basketball; four-year captain; Region 3A basketball player of the year (2020); all-region and all-state first-team all four years; third-team All-Metro; career averages: 13 points, 8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Academic achievements: 4.46 GPA ranks fifth in the class; Associate of Science degree from Richard Bland Community College; member of National Honor Society (treasurer) and BETA Club; Student Council Association; DECA secretary; member FBLA and FCCLA.

College: Bridgewater (basketball)

MASON CUMBIE

Sport: Football, track, baseball

Athletic achievements: Four letters in football, three in track and two in baseball; starting QB threw for 3,115 yards and 37 TDs and rushed for 1,470 yards and 15 TDs in his career; 2019 team was Class 3 state champions; Class 3 state and region champ in 55 hurdles and 110 hurdles in 2022.

Academic achievements: Member of National Honor Society; 3.9 GPA; member of Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

College: Buffalo (football)

Huguenot

BRESHAUNA MILLER

Sport: Track, cross country

Athletic achievements: Four-year letter winner in cross country and indoor and outdoor track; has produced personal best times in her events during the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Academic achievements: 3.94 GPA; volunteer for Special Olympics Big Feet and Little Feet meets.

College: VMI (track)

STEPHAN FOWLKES

Sport: Football, basketball, baseball

Athletic achievements: Four-year letter winner in football and basketball; three letters in baseball and took up the shot put in his senior season; played eight positions during football; team captain for basketball.

Academic achievements: 3.94 GPA; four-year member of the school band plays trumpet.

College: VMI (football)

James River

LILY GRACE HESTER

Sport: Basketball, field hockey, lacrosse

Athletic achievements: Four-year letter winner in cross country and in track and field; Region 6A runner-up in cross country; second-team All-Metro; 1,600 and 3,200 national qualifier; first-team all-county runner of the year; school record holder in 3,200.

Academic achievements: Member of National Honor Society and BETA Club; 4.74 GPA; Most Valuable Rapid (outstanding character and sportsmanship); Captain’s Council member.

College: Virginia Tech (cross country)

OWEN RILEY

Sport: Football, baseball

Athletic achievements: Defensive back was in on 64 tackles, returned two interceptions for touchdowns, forced two fumbles, caught two TD passes; pitched 27.2 innings with 2.53 ERA, 24 strikeouts and 11 walks as a junior.

Academic achievements: Member Spanish Honor Society; BETA Club; 4.52 GPA; Captain’s Council; Spikeball Club.

College: VMI (baseball)

John Marshall

JAEDYN COOK

Sport: Basketball

Athletic achievements: Two-time first-team all-region and player of the year; twice named all-state first team; second-team All-Metro; forward averaged 18 points, 7 blocks and 3 steals per game; MVP at two tournaments; scored more than 1,000 points.

Academic achievements: Scholar-Athlete of the Month (Jan.); 4.3 GPA; member National Honor Society; participates in Justice Steam League (after school enrichment and tutoring program).

College: East Carolina (basketball)

**DENNIS PARKER JR.

Sport: Basketball

Athletic achievements: Two-time region, state and All-Metro player of the year; first-team all-region, all-state and All-Metro two years; surpassed 1,000 career points; MVP in four tournaments; Justices rolled to third VHSL Class 2 state title in four years, were undefeated and declared Max Preps national champions.

Academic achievements: 5.0 GPA ranks fifth in the class; member National Honor Society; member of Virginia Union Trio program.

College: N.C. State (basketball)

J.R. Tucker

**KAITLIN RUSSELL

Sport: Swimming

Athletic achievements: VHSL champion in 1,650 freestyle; second-team All-Metro in the event; region champion in 100 breast; school record holder for 200 IM; three-year letter winner.

Academic achievements: International Baccalaureate program; 4.4 GPA; member National Honor Society and French Honor Society (secretary); BETA Club; A/B Honor Roll; three-time USA Swimming Scholastic all-American.

College: Auburn (swimming)

JUSTIN HELBERG

Sport: Baseball, volleyball

Athletic achievements: Two-time letter winner and team captain in volleyball; first-team all-region twice; second-team All-Metro and all-state; led Region 5C in kills; set school record for kills; three-year letter winner in baseball; team captain.

Academic achievements: Associate degree in social sciences through J. Sargeant Reynolds dual enrollment program; 4.2 GPA; member National Honor Society and math honor society; medical internship with Dr. Cole Hawthorne of RVA Pediatrics; time away from school is devoted to taking care of his father who has cerebral palsy.

College: Elon

King William

NATALIE REID

Sport: Volleyball, softball

Athletic achievements: Three-year letter winner in each sport; 0.900 career fielding percentage.

Academic achievements: Dual enrollment at Rappahannock Community College; will enter college as a sophomore; 3.94 GPA; member National Honor Society (treasurer) and DECA.

College: South Carolina

TRENTON JOHNSON

Sport: Football, basketball

Athletic achievements: Three letters in football (defensive lineman), three in basketball, one in baseball; captain for football and basketball; school record holder for most forced fumbles in a season.

Academic achievements: Honor roll; dual enrollment classes; 3.7 GPA; member National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (treasurer); all-academic in each sport.

College: Virginia Tech

L.C. Bird

PARAH SHAW

Sport: Cheer

Athletic achievements: School and all-county cheer for football; team captain and all-region for basketball.

Academic achievements: 4.82 GPA ranks third in the class; member National Honor Society, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, DECA and FBLA; Student Advisory Council.

College: William and Mary

LOGAN BENTON

Sport: Baseball

Athletic achievements: Three-year letterman and starter; midseason stats included a home run, 14 RBI and11 hits.

Academic achievements: Class valedictorian with 4.93 GPA; member National Honor Society; physical and occupational therapy co-student of the year; National Society of High School Scholars Award.

College: Hampden-Sydney (baseball)

Maggie Walker GS

**CAMERON UNICE

Sport: Softball, track and field

Athletic achievements: Eight letters in track and two letters in field hockey; first-team all-region and second-team all-state in field hockey; won 300 hurdles and pole vault at Region 3B outdoor meet; multiple all-region, all-state and All-Metro champion in the pole vault; set region indoor meet record of 10’6”.

Academic achievements: 4.59 GPA; AP Scholar with Distinction; dual enrollment classes; member National Honor Society and Spanish, science and math honor societies; We the People competition team national champions (2023).

College: Davidson (pole vault)

**CHRISTIAN WALSH

Sport: Volleyball, tennis

Athletic achievements: Class 4 state player of the year, region POY and first-team All-Metro in volleyball; member of Class 3 state champion tennis team in 2022; team captain in both sports.

Academic achievements: 4.57 GPA in AP and dual enrollment classes; member National Honor Society; captain of SABR (Society for American Baseball Research) team (math modeling competition); member Bring Chance 2 Mind (mental health focus).

College: Virginia

Manchester

ELLIE NUCKOLS

Sport: Field hockey, track and field

Athletic achievements: Four-year letter winner in three sports; team captain for field hockey and both tracks; qualifier for 2022 New Balance Nationals in pentathlon; all-county and past All-Metro in field hockey.

Academic achievements: 4.3 GPA in honors, dual enrollment and AP classes; member National Honor Society and English and math honor societies; BETA Club.

College: Christopher Newport (track, hockey)

ZION RICHARDSON-KEYS

Sport: Basketball, track

Athletic achievements: Two-time letter winner in basketball and track; selected to play in 804 All-Star basketball game; all-county track team member; 110m and 300m hurdles, long jump and triple jump.

Academic achievements: A-B honor roll all four years; 3.8 GPA; arts community center volunteer.

College: Undecided

Matoaca

KATHLEEN PAPIERNIK

Sport: Swimming, cross country, track

Athletic achievements: Four-year letter winner in swimming and cross country and three letters in track (distance running); holds four school records in swimming; team captain swimming and cross country.

Academic achievements: Member National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Technology Student Association; 4.6 GPA; president Matoaca Book Club.

College: Ithaca (swimming)

**JACK POLINO

Sport: Swimming, volleyball, tennis

Athletic achievements: Earned 12 letters combined in his three sports; two-time second-team all-region in volleyball; captain of all three teams.

Academic achievements: Class valedictorian with 4.87 GPA in honors, dual enrollment and AP classes; member National Honor Society; first place in Website Design at FBLA regionals; Show Choir best performer and grand champion in separate competitions; president Technology Student Association.

College: Virginia

Meadowbrook

TINI WHITERS

Sport: Cheer

Athletic achievements: Varsity cheer for football and basketball for four years; FAME All-Star athlete.

Academic achievements: Honor roll student four years; cheer and dance coach; Majorette team; Gymnastics coach at Manchester YMCA; Sewing Club at Binford Middle School.

College: Old Dominion

DEMETRIUS WILKINS

Sport: Track, basketball

Athletic achievements: Two-year letter winner in each sport.

Academic achievements: Honor roll all four years; 4.0 GPA; member of Future Business Leaders of America and Distributive Education Clubs of America.

College: Virginia State

Mechanicsville

**ALLYSON LIVESAY

Sport: Gymnastics, softball, cheer

Athletic achievements: All-Metro gymnast of the year; three-time All-Metro first team; finished second all-around at region meet and was runner-up in all-around competition at VHSL meet; set school record for all-around score; four-year letter winner in gymnastics and softball; two letters in competition cheer.

Academic achievements: Member National Honor Society and Spanish and journalism (Quill and Scroll) honor societies; Hanover Scholar; 4.4 GPA taking dual enrollment, AP and International Baccalaureate classes; student in EMT program.

College: East Carolina

AARON MAXIE

Sport: Baseball, football

Athletic achievements: First-team All-Metro and all-region and second-team all-state in baseball as a junior; holds school record for batting average (.534); competed in Commonwealth Games; four-year letter winner in football.

Academic achievements: Member of National Honor Society; member of DECA and competed in club’s business competitions; 4.1 GPA.

College: Christopher Newport (baseball)

Midlothian

**ARMELLE WORREL

Sport: Tennis

Athletic achievements: Three-year letter winner and MVP playing No. 1 singles and doubles; second-team All-Metro and reached region singles semifinals as a junior; team captain.

Academic achievements: 4.94 GPA ranks No. 5 in the class; member National Honor Society and science, English, social studies and math honor societies; state qualifier for VHSL Public Forum debate; volunteer/foster for Richmond Animal League.

College: Virginia

CONNER REID

Sport: Soccer, basketball

Athletic achievements: Four-year letter winner in soccer and three letters in basketball; second-team all-region in soccer and basketball; four appearances in Elite Club National League championships.

Academic achievements: 4.68 GPA; member National Honor Society and science, math, English and business honor societies; Future Business Leaders of America member.

College: VMI (soccer)

Mills Godwin

KYLEE CARROLL

Sport: Basketball, lacrosse

Athletic achievements: Two-year letter winner in each sport; third-team all-region in basketball; second-team all-region lacrosse; captain for both teams; selected to play in RVA Lax Senior Classic lacrosse all-star game.

Academic achievements: Selected “Most Valuable Eagle” by students and staff; member National Honor Society; 4.39 GPA; second place in public speaking at Educators Rising state competition; president Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

College: Virginia Tech

ROHAN KURUP

Sport: Tennis

Athletic achievements: Four-year letterman played No. 2 singles the last three years; led team to region runner-up and state semifinals as a junior.

Academic achievements: 4.6 GPA ranks sixth in the class; AP Scholar with distinction; member National Honor Society and Spanish, science and math honor societies; Principal’s Scholar; plays piano and violin; Piano National Guild Award recipient.

College: Virginia

Monacan

**CARLEIGH DILLMAN

Sport: Swimming

Athletic achievements: Helped Chiefs win fourth VHSL Class 4 title in five years; placed third in 100 butterfly, seventh in 100 backstroke, won 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays; three-time regional champion in butterfly; VHSL co-record holder for 200 medley relay (fly leg, 1:45:35), team captain; four-year letter winner; Chief Award recipient.

Academic achievements: 5.01 GPA ranks sixth in the class; Scholar-Athlete of the Month (February 2023); member National Honor Society.

College: George Mason (swimming)

ADAM LUCAS

Sport: Soccer, cross country, track

Athletic achievements: Four-year soccer letterman, two letters each in cross country and indoor track; captain of soccer team.

Academic achievements: Compiled 4.7 GPA taking AP, dual enrollment and honors classes; member National Honor Society; U.S. Air Force ROTC scholarship (will be officer upon graduation).

College: Virginia

New Kent

AUBREY HYNDSHAW

Sport: Volleyball, basketball

Athletic achievements: Four-year letter winner; all-region 3A four times; first-team All-Metro and second-team all-state twice; three letters in basketball; first-team all-district as a senior.

Academic achievements: Honor roll four years; 4.06 GPA; Diversion, Equity and Inclusion Club.

College: Richard Bland of W&M (volleyball)

**PATRICK JORDON

Sport: Wrestling

Athletic achievements: Three-time VHSL state champion; All-Metro Wrestler of the Year; two-time first-team All-Metro; 47-3 with 88 pins this year; 127-19 career record; Class 3A/4A Wrestler of the Year at 145 pounds.

Academic achievements: Ranked seventh in the class with 4.45 GPA; Scholar-Athlete of the Month (Dec.); multiple AP, dual enrollment and honors classes; all-A honor roll; junior class president..

College: VMI

Patrick Henry

OLIVIA JOYCE

Sport: Cross country, track

Athletic achievements: Lettered multiple times in cross country and indoor and outdoor track; state meet qualifier.

Academic achievements: Honor roll student; 4.0 GPA; member National Honor Society, Science Honor Society and DECA; senior class secretary; vice president 4-H Club; .

College: George Mason (track)

ANDREW SENFIELD

Sport: Cross country, track

Athletic achievements: Two-year letter winner in cross country, indoor and outdoor track; 4 X 800 champion at 2022 VHSL outdoor meet; second-team All-Metro as a senior; fourth place in VHSL 1,600 indoors.

Academic achievements: 4.28 GPA; BETA Club; National Federation of Music Clubs Piano Festival competitor.

College: George Mason (XC, track)

Petersburg

BRIANNA SMITH

Sport: Track, cheer, golf

Athletic achievements: Lettered in three sports; five athletic achievement awards (3 in track, 2 in golf).

Academic achievements: Salutatorian of class with 4.2 GPA; member National Honor Society; Petersburg Athletic Leadership Council.

College: N.C. A&T

CHRISTOPHER FIELDS JR.

Sport: Basketball, volleyball

Athletic achievements: Two-time second-team All-Metro and first-team all-region in basketball; scored more than 1,000 career points; as a junior was VHSL Class 3 and region 3A player of the year and first-team all-state and all-region; two letters in volleyball.

Academic achievements: Honor roll; member of Athletic Leadership Council; “Next Play” t-shirt brand CEO.

College: Undecided

Powhatan

CHESED RUSSELL

Sport: Volleyball

Athletic achievements: Three-year starter and senior captain played opposite, middle blocker and outside hitter.

Academic achievements: 4.3 GPA; member National Honor Society and English and art honor societies; Best Buddies Club (special education students); staff reporter for The Arrowhead (online newspaper); two mission trips to Puerto Rico.

College: Bluefield (volleyball)

LANDON GIBBS

Sport: Football, wrestling, lacrosse

Athletic achievements: Outside linebacker earned four letters, senior captain, led team in tackles, was defensive MVP, started in Big River Rivalry game; injuries curtailed senior season in wrestling; his five victories were by pins, including a 15-second pin; two-year starter at midfield in lacrosse.

Academic achievements: Honor roll all four years; 4.24 GPA; member of math and science honor societies; member Leftovers Club.

College: Virginia Tech

Prince George

ELLA WARREN

Sport: Field hockey, soccer

Athletic achievements: Four-year letter winner and starter in field hockey; first-team all-region; finished career as second-leading goal scorer in school history.

Academic achievements: 4.45 GPA ranks eighth in the class; member National Honor Society and French Honor Society; dual enrollment at Richard Bland.

College: James Madison

DAVANTE ANDERS

Sport: Track, basketball

Athletic achievements: State runner-up in high jump; high jump all-American; two-time all-state; two-year letterman in basketball; third-team all-region.

Academic achievements: Dual enrollment; DECA vice president for events; school social media publisher.

College: Norfolk State

St. Catherine’s

HAMPTON TURTON

Sport: Track

Athletic achievements: Multiple time all-LIS, all-VISAA and All-Metro for indoor 55m, 300, 500 and 4 x 400 and outdoor 100, 200, 400 and relays; won VIS outdoor 200; helped teams win LIS and VIS titles in both seasons; has been two-season runner of the meet on both levels; two team captain.

Academic achievements: IMPACT Award recipient, community service with Saturday Academy and 100-4-100.

College: Elon (track)

St. Christopher’s

**MASON STANLEY

Sport: Fencing

Athletic achievements: Member Jovanovic Fencing Club; Designated USA Cadet Travel Team; first-team all-American; represented U.S. at Cadet, Junior and Senior World Cups; made top 16 in four national events.

Academic achievements: AP Scholar with Honors; High Honors every semester; 4.4 GPA; singer in Glee Club; member of Beaux Ties (a capella) and Saints Singers (honors chorus with St. Catherine’s); volunteer with Richmond SPCA.

College: Notre Dame (fencing)

St. Gertrude

**ERIN WOODSON

Sport: Basketball, tennis, lacrosse

Athletic achievements: Two-year first-team all-VISAA, all-LIS and All-Metro; MVP of all tournaments Gators played in this year; scored 867 points (88 3-pointers) as a senior and 2,015 career points; season-high of 43 points came against Hanover where she starred as a freshman; in one year of tennis she was 19-7 in singles and team MVP; also earning first lacrosse letter.

Academic achievements: Valedictorian of the class with a 4.59 GPA; Scholar-Athlete of the Month (Dec.); high honors all three years; Model Judiciary; Gator Aide.

College: Purdue Fort Wayne (basketball)

Steward

**GATES FOX

Sport: Basketball, lacrosse

Athletic achievements: Played on two state champion basketball teams and one state champion lacrosse team; eight letters between the sports; two-time second team all-VISAA in basketball; team captain in both sports; scored more than 1,000 career points and grabbed more than 500 rebounds.

Academic achievements: 4.83 GPA; Presidential Scholar; Headmaster’s List; member National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society; Ray Tate Scholar-Athlete; PADI Emergency Rescue Certified Diver; Battle of the Brains team.

College: Miami (FL)

SAM ROBERSON

Sport: Soccer, basketball, baseball

Athletic achievements: Four-year letter winner in all three sports, four-year starter in soccer and baseball, three years in basketball; three-year captain; school record holder with 118 goals in soccer; two-time state player of the year, four-time TCIS player of the year, first-team all-state, all-conference and All-Metro; TCIS all-tournament team in

Academic achievements: Honor Roll; Headmaster’s List; 4.2 GPA; Ray Tate Student-Athlete.

College: Campbell (soccer)

Thomas Dale

RIANNA PIERCE

Sport: Track

Athletic achievements: First-year track athlete as a senior; distance runner, team leader and motivator.

Academic achievements: Class valedictorian (out of 607) with 5.03 GPA in Center for the Arts; member National Honor Society; hair and make-up leader for spring musical for second year in a row.

College: UCLA

CONNER SPEARS

Sport: Baseball

Athletic achievements: Four letters in baseball; two-year captain; leads team in hitting.

Academic achievements: Member National Honor Society; 4.1 GPA; leader of the Thomas Dale “Knightmare” student section.

College: Roanoke (baseball)

Thomas Jefferson

JAINEISA PEARSON

Sport: Volleyball

Athletic achievements: Four-year starter and letter winner; averaged 6 blocks and 2 aces per game.

Academic achievements: 4.1 GPA ranks 10th in class; International Baccalaureate student; member of Key Club and TJ Live Club; lifeguard for Richmond parks and recreation.

College: Virginia State

DOMINIQUE WILLIAMS

Sport: Football, baseball

Athletic achievements: Two-year starter and letter winner at tight end and defensive end; 11 catches 180 yards, 40 tackles, 3 sacks; baseball center fielder has 2 home runs in senior season.

Academic achievements: International Baccalaureate classes; 4.03 GPA; Scholar and Honor roll; member of DECA; started his own baking business (DST Bakery).

College: J. Sargeant Reynolds

Trinity Episcopal

AUGUST GREGORY

Sport: Soccer, volleyball

Athletic achievements: Team captain and only senior on team is two-time all-LIS in soccer; midfielder scored 27 goals and had 14 assists; captain of volleyball team.

Academic achievements: All International Baccalaureate and AP classes; 4.53 GPA; Headmaster’s List four years; president outdoor sports club; Spanish Club officer.

College: Wake Forest

QUENTIN ‘TRAI’ FERGUSON

Sport: Football, basketball, track

Athletic achievements: Earned eight varsity letters; two-year captain, all-Prep League and all-VISAA wide receiver; caught game-winning touchdown pass and two-point conversion in overtime in 2021 VISAA Division I championship game.

Academic achievements: Headmaster’s List for eight semesters; 3.9 GPA; volunteer at the ASPCA of Greater Richmond.

College: U.S. Naval Academy (football)

Varina

JILLIAN SISK

Sport: Track, cross country

Athletic achievements: School record holder in indoor 1,600, 3,200 and 1,000m, and outdoor 1,600 and 3,200; all-region and second-team All-Metro in cross country; multiple all-region honors and an all-state recognition in the indoor 1,600; first female from Varina to qualify for cross country state meet since 1996.

Academic achievements: Member National Honor Society and Quill & Scroll; 4.12 GPA in Center for Communications and Media Relations; Student Advisory Club.

College: VMI (XC, track)

KENNETH FAISON

Sport: Football

Athletic achievements: First-team all-region and second-team All-Metro cornerback.

Academic achievements: Member National Honor Society; 3.7 GPA.

College: Virginia State (football)

Veritas

LUCAS CHUIDIAN

Sport: Golf, soccer

Athletic achievements: Five-time letter winner (4 golf, 1 soccer); captain; one-time all-state selection.

Academic achievements: 5.0 GPA weighted; founded string trio The Sunrise Trio; three-year member of Senior Regional Orchestra; VSGA-VIP golf scholarship recipient; Goochland County Fire and Rescue EMT; finalist in National Moot Court competition; violin teacher.

College: Richmond

PAST SCHOLAR-ATHLETE WINNERS

1987: Antoinette Lucas (Collegiate); Travan Jasper (John Marshall)

1988: Rita Lynn Gilman (Patrick Henry); Buddy Omohundro (Clover Hill)

1989: LaTara LeSure (Thomas Dale); Chris Ogburn (Highland Springs)

1990: Missy Roberts (Midlothian); Jeff White (Meadowbrook)

1991: Cheryl Taylor (Petersburg); Travis Miller (Thomas Dale)

1992: Kim Townes (Highland Springs); Maurice Watkins (Petersburg)

1993: Nicole Conner (Varina); Sean Archer (Thomas Jefferson)

1994: Paola Leal (Mills Godwin); Gray Broughton (Collegiate)

1995: Kelly Miller (St. Gertrude); Ben Armstrong (Thomas Dale)

1996: Susan Larson (Douglas Freeman); Colin Ducharme (Freeman)

1997: Katie Tracy (James River); Pope Hackney (St. Christopher’s)

1998: Kimberly Kopecko (Midlothian); Joel Moxley (Douglas Freeman)

1999: Carmen Farmer (Varina); Adrian Austin (Matoaca)

2000: Caroline Harvey (Atlee); Jay Woodson (Powhatan)

2001: Jeannie Addison (TJ/Governor’s School); Bo Greenwood (Goochland)

2002: Jane Beall (James River); John Piersol (Maggie Walker GS)

2003: Shannon Reeves (Prince George); Andre Ingram (Highland Springs)

2004: Emily Michalek (L.C. Bird); David Hearington (Hopewell)

2005: Jasmine Major (Hermitage); Phillip Deane (Varina)

2006: Katie Doswell (St. Catherine’s); Roger Bothe (Thomas Dale)

2007: Brittney Grove (Deep Run); Chris Hulbert (Thomas Dale)

2008: Amarachi Eseonu (MWGS); Clarke Gottwald (St. Christopher’s)

2009: Kristin Carpenter (Hanover); Ben DeJarnette (Atlee)

2010: Lizzie Powell (Patrick Henry); Collin Christovich (Powhatan)

2011: Anna Spiers (Maggie Walker GS); Thomas Stephens (Collegiate)

2012: Siobhan Rigby (Maggie Walker GS); Todd Wharton (Deep Run)

2013: Sarah Thornhill (Douglas Freeman); Jack Roberts (James River)

2014: Daisy Banta (Maggie Walker GS); Tommy Mulroy (Midlothian)

2015: MacKenzie Kerr (Douglas Freeman); Matt Novak (Deep Run)

2016: Emma Call (Maggie Walker); Noah O’Neill (St. Christopher’s)

2017: Alyse Armentrout (Atlee); Dillon Powell (Midlothian)

2018: Lexi Long (Deep Run); Matthew Whelan (J.R. Tucker)

2019: Molly Grube (Manchester); Corvell Poag (Armstrong)

2020: Mary Caroline Heinen (Maggie Walker GS); Walker Wallace (St. Christopher’s)

2021: Ellie Horner,(St. Catherine’s); Michael Bourne (Cosby)