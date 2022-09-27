The VHSL's transgender athletes await potential impact of new Youngkin policy

The Virginia High School League says there have been no changes to its policy on transgender athletes while it waits for resolution on a new directive from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin that, if allowed to stand, would potentially overturn existing rules.

The VHSL executive committee voted unanimously in 2014 to approve participation for transgender athletes, under the condition that the athlete must have undergone sex reassignment, including surgical removal of the external sex organs and the ovaries or testes.

The athlete must undergo hormonal therapy such that it minimizes sex-based advantages in sports competition. Last year, nine transgender athletes were granted permission to compete.

The “2022 Model Policies On The Privacy, Dignity And Respect For All Students And Parents In Virginia’s Public Schools,” which Youngkin's administration released quietly Sept. 16, defines sex as “biological sex" and specifies that student participation in school athletics and activities shall be based on sex.

VHSL director of communications Mike McCall wrote in an email that the league is "still collecting information as are school divisions" in regards to how Youngkin's policy could alter the existing VHSL one.

Youngkin's directive, which does not take effect until after a 30-day public comment period, will go into effect Oct. 27 if approved.

Experts and advocates say the directive is either unenforceable or will be struck down in court because it appears to violate both state and federal law, reported the Washington Post's Rachel Weiner.

McCall said there is no immediate change at the VHSL.

"If (student-athletes have) met the criteria and the district and the VHSL has granted their appeal, they can play in the sport to which they appealed to play," he said.

McCall added that, since the policy was enacted in 2014, the VHSL has heard 28 appeals for transgender athletes to compete in the sport which aligns with their gender identity, with 25 granted and three declined.

Privacy laws prevent the VHSL from divulging details regarding why the three appeals were declined.

"The denials failed to meet the criteria in the policy," McCall said.

In the 2021-22 school year, nine appeals were heard and granted. In 2017-18, seven appeals were heard and granted. The 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years saw four appeals apiece, with two denied in 18-19.

The two appeals heard in 2014-15 were both granted. There were no appeals in 2013-14 or 2016-17. The 2020-21 and 2015-16 school years saw one appeal apiece, with the former granted and the latter denied.

In a Sept. 17 tweet responding to Youngkin's directive, the ACLU of Virginia wrote, “We are appalled by the Youngkin administration’s overhaul of key protections for transgender students in public schools.

"LGBTQ+ students already experience much higher self-harm & suicide rates because of the discrimination they face. This will only make matters worse.”

The VISAA, the state's governing body for private school athletics, does not have an explicit policy on transgender athletes. But its rules and guidelines does have a section labeled "Gender" which states:

"If a school maintains separate teams in the same sport for girls and boys during the school year, regardless of the sports season, girls may not compete on boys’ teams, and boys may not compete on girls’ teams. If a school maintains only a boys’ team in a sport, girls may compete on the boys’ team.

"Boys may not participate on a girls’ team in any sport. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the Executive Committee determines that boys’ opportunities for participation in athletics have been limited in the past, boys may participate on a girls’ team, unless the sport involved is a contact sport."

Existing VHSL policy on transgender athletes

Virginia High School League rules and regulations allow transgender student-athlete participation under the following conditions:

A. A student-athlete will compete in the gender of their birth certificate unless they have undergone sex reassignment.

B. A student-athlete who has undergone sex reassignment is eligible to compete in the reassigned gender when:

1. The student-athlete has undergone sex reassignment before puberty, or

2. The student-athlete has undergone sex reassignment after puberty under all of the following conditions:

a. Surgical anatomical changes have been completed, including external genitalia changes and gonadectomy.

b. Hormonal therapy appropriate for the assigned sex has been administered in a verifiable manner and for a sufficient length of time to minimize gender-related advantages in sports competition.

c. If a student-athlete stops taking hormonal treatment, they will be required to participate in the sport consistent with their birth gender.

C. A student-athlete seeking to participate as a result of sex reassignment must access the VHSL eligibility appeals process.