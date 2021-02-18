'They were so resilient': Historic season for L.C. Bird hoops ends in state semis

A historic season for the L.C. Bird boys and girls basketball programs came to an end Wednesday when both Skyhawks teams lost in the state semifinals to defending Class 5 champions from Region A.
The boys fell to Green Run 64-50 despite 9 points on three 3-pointers from senior guard Promyse Ferguson. The girls lost 71-30 to Princess Anne, which will play for its record eighth consecutive state title.
This was the first season in Bird history in which both the boys and girls won regional titles. Girls coach Chevette Waller said the mutual success is extra gratifying given all the unknowns surrounding competition amid the pandemic.
"I was just happy and pleased that we were able to get through the season with everybody healthy," Waller said.
"We grew together and learned never to take little things for granted. I am forever grateful to go through these unprecedented times with these young ladies."
The boys jumped out to a 9-5 lead in the first quarter on the strength of a 3-pointer from the right wing by sophomore guard Yuri Manns (10 points), and a pair of physical post-ups from junior center Keyontae Lewis (10 points).
But a flurry of tough-nosed drives from Green Run senior guard Jacob Cooper (18 points) turned the tide. He drove the length of the floor and finished through contact, converting a 3-point play with 1:36 to go in the first to give Green Run its first lead at 14-11.
Senior wing Elijah Kennedy (27 points) hit the first of his five 3-pointers to close the quarter, and the Stallions never relinquished the lead. Bird hung tough though, cutting the deficit to 54-48 with about four minutes to play when Bryce Blaine (10 points) hit a 3-pointer from the right wing.
But Green Run hit key shots in crunch time to close the contest.
Bird coach Troy Manns said he thought his Skyhawks played relatively well, giving all the credit to Green Run's senior duo. The Stallions also play an extended, pressure-oriented 2-3 zone, which created a swath of turnovers and transition opportunities.
"We knew coming in, they're an experienced team," Manns said. "We had some untimely turnovers, but I thought we played well. We gave ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter. And at that point, we gotta make shots. And they have two seniors that have been to states three years in a row. They did what senior-led teams do, those two guys took over."
Ferguson is Bird's lone senior, and he did all he could to claw the Skyhawks back, hitting key 3-pointers to keep Bird within striking distance whenever Green Run threatened to pull away.
"Promyse has been fantastic this year, did a great job leading us and he's going to have a really good college career as well," Manns said. "We're really gonna miss Promyse."
Lewis (6-foot-8) was perhaps Bird's best weapon on both ends of the floor. Offensively, his size and strength were the most potent antidote to Green Run's zone -- each time he received an entry pass in the post, the extended defense struggled to collapse quick enough to contain him. And defensively, he proved an imposing rim protector, collecting a handful of emphatic blocks.
"Keyontae was fantastic, I felt so bad for Keyontae," Manns said, adding that Lewis struggled with his fitness to begin the season because of a heart condition.
"He's just been working his tail off trying to get himself going. I'm proud of him."
Junior wing Jaden Daughtry scored 8 points, some of Bird's most fluid offensive sets came when playing through the high-low combination of he and Lewis to cut through the heart of the zone.
Daughtry, Blaine, Lewis, Davion Banks, Arbriel Wingfield (3 points) and Darrian Taylor make up a loaded junior class that has Coach Manns already focused on next year.
"It's part of the process. Any state championship, you have to get to states first to see what that experience is like," Manns said. "And then use it the next year to take care of business. So we're focused on next year right now."
On the girls side, freshman first team All-Region honoree Trinity Dale led Bird with 9 points. Waller said Dale has an incredibly bright future ahead of her.
The girls have five seniors - transfer Ta'Nya Outten (first team All-Region), Alexis Miller (third team All-Region), Taliyah Black, Corrianna Archer and Kendal Trinidad.
Outten's transfer prior to this season was "a blessing," Waller said, because "she provided that inside presence for us." Archer has proved a lockdown perimeter defender over the years. Black is a four-year Bird player with length, athleticism and a knack for blocking shots. Waller has used the versatile Miller, another four-year player, all over the court, from the post to the perimeter. And Waller called Trinidad, who played football up until high school, the toughest girl she's had.
At the end of a historic and turbulent season, Waller said finally getting to the finish line "is like a breath of fresh air."
"Most importantly, I wanted the seniors to complete their senior year. So much was taken from them," Waller said, adding that players on both teams had to make unprecedented personal sacrifices in order to keep the group isolated and competing.
"Looking back to Day 1 when it was up in the air, to today, we're just fortunate. It's just a blessing. They were so resilient."
------------------------------------------------------------------------
L.C. Bird 13 10 15 12 - 50
Green Run 17 12 18 17 - 64
LCB: Keyontae Lewis 10, Bryce Blaine 10, Yuri Manns 10, Promyse Ferguson 9, Jaden Daughtry 8, Arbriel Wingfield 3.
GR: Elijah Kennedy 27, Jacob Cooper 18, George Wilson 7, Adriek Gill 5, Jaiden Mcintosh 3, Aidan Darrell 2, Derrick Teele 2.
3-point goals: LCB: Ferguson 4, Blaine 1, Wingfield 1, Manns 1; GR: Kennedy 5, Cooper 1, Gill 1, Mcintosh 1.
