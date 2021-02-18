'They were so resilient': Historic season for L.C. Bird hoops ends in state semis

A historic season for the L.C. Bird boys and girls basketball programs came to an end Wednesday when both Skyhawks teams lost in the state semifinals to defending Class 5 champions from Region A.

The boys fell to Green Run 64-50 despite 9 points on three 3-pointers from senior guard Promyse Ferguson. The girls lost 71-30 to Princess Anne, which will play for its record eighth consecutive state title.

This was the first season in Bird history in which both the boys and girls won regional titles. Girls coach Chevette Waller said the mutual success is extra gratifying given all the unknowns surrounding competition amid the pandemic.

"I was just happy and pleased that we were able to get through the season with everybody healthy," Waller said.

"We grew together and learned never to take little things for granted. I am forever grateful to go through these unprecedented times with these young ladies."

The boys jumped out to a 9-5 lead in the first quarter on the strength of a 3-pointer from the right wing by sophomore guard Yuri Manns (10 points), and a pair of physical post-ups from junior center Keyontae Lewis (10 points).