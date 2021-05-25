Third time's the charm for Mechanicsville with 3-0 victory at Hanover

And Mechanicsville went on to finish off that 3-0 victory on Hanover’s home turf, handing the Hawks their first loss of the season. The Mustangs fell in both of the teams’ previous two meetings, earlier this month.

“We gained a lot of confidence from those first two games,” Johnson said. “And it showed tonight, with Brett on the mound. He’s our horse, so when he goes out and he’s throwing strikes and our defense is making plays it’s just a matter of time until we put some balls in play and good things happen.”

Allen was strong, and seemed to get even more so as the game went on — which is typical for him, he said, his offspeed pitches improving as innings pass. He went the full seven innings Tuesday and allowed just three hits and four walks. He struck out nine, four of which came in the final three half innings, after Mechanicsville took its lead.

The senior right-hander, who will play at Massachusetts, pitched in both of the Mustangs’ previous two matchups against Hanover, the second in relief. In the first game, on May 4 at Hanover (7-1), he surrendered two early runs. But that was it in an eventual 2-0 loss.

In the second game, on May 14 at Mechanicsville (5-4), he came on in relief in an 11-10 loss in 10 innings.