Third time's the charm for Mechanicsville with 3-0 victory at Hanover

It’s a simple adage but it’s something Mechanicsville baseball coach Tyler Johnson and Co. preach to the Mustangs often: “Good things will happen when you put the ball in play.”
“That’s been our thing all year,” Johnson said. “Put pressure on teams and good things will happen.”
On Tuesday, those good things came through for Mechanicsville on the road as part of a 3-0 win in Round 3 against Hanover this year.
The Mustangs’ Brett Allen and the Hawks’ Levi Huesman dueled their way to a scoreless tie through four innings, each escaping from jams when they came.
Huesman found himself in another to start the fifth inning, when first baseman Jalen Strattman and center fielder C.J. DiNapoli drew walks to put two on with one out.
Then the Mustangs practiced what they preached.
Right fielder Dallas Hairfield put the ball in play, a tough grounder to shortstop with runners in motion. Hanover’s Owen DeShazo, a Boston College recruit, fielded the ball and decided to go to third base. But the ball flew free as Strattman slid in there.
That bought Strattman, a VMI recruit, enough time to get up, sprint home and break the deadlock. Two batters later, with the bases loaded, shortstop Ethan Serrano brought home two more runs with a double to left field.
And Mechanicsville went on to finish off that 3-0 victory on Hanover’s home turf, handing the Hawks their first loss of the season. The Mustangs fell in both of the teams’ previous two meetings, earlier this month.
“We gained a lot of confidence from those first two games,” Johnson said. “And it showed tonight, with Brett on the mound. He’s our horse, so when he goes out and he’s throwing strikes and our defense is making plays it’s just a matter of time until we put some balls in play and good things happen.”
Allen was strong, and seemed to get even more so as the game went on — which is typical for him, he said, his offspeed pitches improving as innings pass. He went the full seven innings Tuesday and allowed just three hits and four walks. He struck out nine, four of which came in the final three half innings, after Mechanicsville took its lead.
The senior right-hander, who will play at Massachusetts, pitched in both of the Mustangs’ previous two matchups against Hanover, the second in relief. In the first game, on May 4 at Hanover (7-1), he surrendered two early runs. But that was it in an eventual 2-0 loss.
In the second game, on May 14 at Mechanicsville (5-4), he came on in relief in an 11-10 loss in 10 innings.
Allen’s previous experience against Hanover’s lineup was valuable the third time around on Tuesday.
“I’m definitely learning tendencies on their hitters,” Allen said. “But every game is different, so sometimes different pitches are working for me on different days. But [Tuesday] I had everything working.”
His counterpart Huesman matched him to start. But the lefty, who will play at Coastal Carolina, was removed with the bases loaded in the fifth, after Mechanicsville took its 1-0 lead. Marcus Van Alstine relieved him.
Serrano, a junior who will play at VCU, was at the plate. And he smacked his double off Van Alstine, down the third-base line, to bring DiNapoli and Hairfield home.
“Allen was throwing a gem. Knew I had to get some runs in, so just locked in, hit the ball and got it done,” Serrano said.
Mechanicsville and Hanover aren’t done this spring. They’re scheduled to play a fourth regular-season game at Mechanicsville on June 8.
But, for the Mustangs, the third time was the charm. And they’ll hope there’s more where that came from. Johnson said Tuesday’s win will be a huge boost for his group.
“It’s such a great rivalry — and our guys know each other so well — that anytime we beat them it’s awesome,” Johnson said. “They got us the first two times, really could’ve gone either way. But we finally stepped up, we got the job done.”
