'This is my city': Billups, Varina romp to Class 4 title as Blue Devils become first Richmond-area school to win football, basketball titles in same school year

The proclamation from star wing Alphonzo Billups rang loud and clear amid the coronation for Varina boys basketball.

"This is my city," Billups yelled before thousands of onlookers Thursday afternoon at the Siegel Center after slamming home an alley-oop to punctuate a 17-2 third-quarter run, which proved the knockout blow for the Blue Devils in their 61-35 win over Loudoun County in the Class 4 championship.

Billups, a VCU recruit, finished with 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals, plus four emphatic dunks which surely herald things to come for the future Ram playing on what already felt like his home floor.

"Just a blessing, to share it with these guys, it's our last game," Billups said when asked what it felt like to play on his future college floor, gesturing to teammates sharing the podium with him.

"As a senior, it feels good to win a state championship, it's a blessing. I've got to thank God."

Varina bullied an undersized Captains outfit all afternoon, outrebounding Loudoun County 47-25, largely thanks to the physical post play of senior forward Amari Baylor, a defensive lineman on the football field who is committed to VMI.

Varina coach Kenneth Randolph told Baylor before the game it was his opportunity to stand up.

"One of our Achilles' heels this season has been rebounding, despite our size," Randolph said. "We watched a lot of film, one of their biggest things was second-chance points. In this game, I spoke on the keys to the game being energy, effort, rebounding and running. We did all four today."

In addition to Baylor, quarterback / guard Myles Derricott (4 points) and slotback / guard Anthony Fisher (2 points) were key pieces to the Blue Devils' Class 4 football state title in December.

The energy from their championship run on the gridiron transferred to the hardwood, Baylor and Randolph said.

"It was just a brotherhood, we knew after football we just had to come bring the energy," Baylor said.

Varina became the first Richmond-area school to win football and basketball state titles in the same school year, said athletics director Kevin Adams.

"Foremost, it's just talent in the East End," Randolph said when asked what makes Varina such a hub for talent in both sports, adding that he himself went to East End rival Highland Springs, which will play for a Class 5 championship Friday.

"That has to do with a family atmosphere and genuine love for whatever sport it is. ... I know it's Springer vs. Blue Devil, but the love isn't any different. We all share the same East End."

Senior guard Christian Carden finished with 11 points on a series of elusive drives through the lane. Sophomore guard Kennard Wyche scored 9 and added four assists, showing off standout handles and decision making beyond his years, most notably tossing the alley-oop to Billups off the backboard.

Loudoun County led by as many a 3 points during an initial first-quarter surge. But Billups had an emphatic block and pair of 3s from the wing to put Varina in control up 20-9 at the end of the first.

Loudoun battled back in the second as Varina went cold from the field, and a buzzer-beating 3 from the top of the key cut the deficit to 24-19 going into halftime.

Then came the hammer blow, as Varina scored the first 17 points of the second half. The Blue Devils ramped up the defensive pressure, forcing sloppy turnovers with constant, suffocating on-ball pressure.

Carden hit a 3 from the right wing, Wyche had a pretty up-and-under finish, Billups threw down a couple dunks and Baylor played bully ball as the Blue Devils pulled away.

At that point, Varina's Route 5 flag was flying high on the baseline adjacent to its bench, and the Siegel Center hummed with excitement from a navy blue-clad fanbase that's becoming accustomed to lifting championship trophies and filling its gym with banners.

"I'd like to thank God, family, Varina faculty, staff, administrators, coaching staff, but more importantly the players," Randolph said.

"Big kudos to Loudoun County, they fought well. ... I'm just grateful that we are victorious today. The kids did a great job."

----------------------------------------------------------------

Loudoun County 9 10 2 14 - 35

Varina 20 4 19 18 - 61

LC - West 6, Boyers 2, Fitzpatrick 5, Daughtrey 1, Alexander 12, Griffin 4, Celentano 2, Penberthy 2, Bonamassa 1. Totals: 12 7-10 35

Var - Carden 11, Wyche Jr. 9, Billups 18, Baskerville 3, Baylor 10, Derricott 4, A. Fisher 2, Harris 1, J. Fisher 3. Totals 22 11-18 61

3-point goals - LC: Alexander 2, Fitzpatrick, Griffin; Var: Billups 3, Baskerville, Carden, Wyche.