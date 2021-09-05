This weekend's high school football scores, and the Player of the Week poll for Sept. 2-4

Player of the week:
Vote for the 804Varsity Player of the Week for Sept. 2 and 3
Which of these top performers should win the Player of the Week award?
This weekend's scores:
Saturday:
Norfolk Academy 7, Potomac School 0
North Cross 43, Norfolk Christian School 6
Radford 21, Gate City 17
St. Albans, D.C. 33, Bishop Ireton 15
St. Michael 19, Fork Union Prep 7
Trinity Episcopal 21, Bishop McNamara, Md. 8
Va. Episcopal 52, Chincoteague 0
Warwick 24, Bethel 6
Friday:
Albemarle 30, William Fleming 23, OT
Altavista 37, Prince Edward County 0
Appomattox 37, Rustburg 20
Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Roanoke Catholic 6
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 50, Broadwater Academy 16
Brentsville 23, Fauquier 8
Brookville 50, Turner Ashby 0
Brunswick 46, Bluestone 0
Brunswick Academy 62, Richmond Christian 54
Camden County, Ga. 51, Beacon Hill 18
Central - Wise 42, Marion 7
Charlottesville 13, James Monroe 7
Chilhowie 32, J.I. Burton 22
Christiansburg 32, Abingdon 27
Churchland 21, Grassfield 14
Cin. Elder, Ohio 47, Beacon Hill 0
Clarke County 69, Manassas Park 0
Collegiate-Richmond 21, Goochland 0
Craig County 26, Auburn 7
Dinwiddie 52, Heritage-Lynchburg 12
Douglas Freeman 37, James River-Midlothian 9
E.C. Glass 56, Gretna 0
Essex 17, Jamestown 0
Fairfax 20, Langley 10
Floyd County 43, Patrick County 26
Freedom (W) 41, Riverbend 7
Friendship-Edison, D.C. 20, Benedictine 14
GW-Danville def. Amherst County, forfeit
Galax 35, Giles 7
Glenvar 25, Martinsville 7
Graham 34, Tazewell 6
Grayson County 27, Carroll County 22
Hedgesville, W.Va. 14, Warren County 12
Hidden Valley 42, William Byrd 10
Highland Springs 27, Manchester 20
Holston 41, Twin Springs 16
Honaker 49, Castlewood 7
Jefferson, W.Va. 41, Sherando 14
John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 6
K&Q Central 52, Windsor 8
Kenston Forest 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 0
Kettle Run 34, Meridian High School 14
Lakeland 20, Southampton 0
Liberty Christian 45, Bassett 28
Liberty-Bedford 42, Fort Defiance 0
Loudoun County 48, Millbrook 19
Louisa 45, Courtland 20
Luray 13, Buffalo Gap 12
Magna Vista 48, Dan River 12
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 56, Rappahannock County 0
Mountain View 28, Gar-Field 6
Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Blue Ridge School 31
New Kent 16, Colonial Heights 12
North Stafford 14, Woodbridge 6
Northampton 40, Mathews 0
Northumberland 44, Arcadia 0
Northwood 37, Rye Cove 0
Nottoway 42, Greensville County 16
Oakton 30, W.T. Woodson 13
Orange County 20, Culpeper 7
Patrick Henry-Ashland 47, Mills Godwin 20
Paul VI Catholic High School 26, St. John Paul the Great 14
Petersburg 41, Armstrong 6
Portsmouth Christian 54, Isle of Wight Academy 35
Pulaski County 49, Jefferson Forest 16
R.E. Lee-Staunton 50, Covington 26
Riverheads 49, Parry McCluer 0
Spotsylvania 41, Fluvanna 0
St. Annes-Belfield 63, Hargrave Military 12
St. Christopher's 55, Flint Hill School 0
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 12, Bishop O'Connell 0
Strasburg 25, Broadway 21
Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14
Surry County 36, Bruton 14
Sussex Central def. Lancaster, forfeit
Twin Valley 52, Montcalm, W.Va. 6
Virginia High 63, John Battle 0
Warhill 24, Norcom 12
West Springfield 56, Edison 3
Western Albemarle 42, Rockbridge County 7
Western Branch 28, Granby 0
William Monroe 34, Spotswood 21
Wilson Memorial 39, Monticello 7
Woodstock Central 63, Madison County 26
Yorktown 43, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cumberland vs. William Campbell, ppd.
Grundy vs. River View, W.Va., ccd.
Hampton vs. Booker T. Washington, ppd.
Heritage-Newport News vs. Lake Taylor, ccd.
Massaponax vs. King George, ccd.
Nelson County vs. Page County, ppd. to Sep 7th.
Norview vs. Woodside, ppd.
Randolph-Henry vs. Fuqua School, ccd.
Stafford vs. Chancellor, ccd.
Tennessee, Tenn. vs. Pulaski County, ccd.
Thomas Walker vs. Hurley, ppd.
Thursday:
Alexandria City 26, South Lakes 21
Atlee 48, Deep Run 0
Battlefield 21, Patriot 6
Bayside 39, First Colonial 0
Broad Run 49, Dominion 0
Brooke Point 34, Potomac 33
Chantilly 37, Falls Church 7
Currituck County, N.C. 42, Hickory 3
Deep Creek 33, Manor High School 8
George Wythe-Richmond 8, Caroline 6
George Wythe-Wytheville 14, Fort Chiswell 7
Grafton 42, Denbigh 0
Hanover 20, Monacan 7
Heritage (Leesburg) 19, Freedom (South Riding) 14
James Robinson 42, Annandale 0
John Champe 27, Briar Woods 17
Kempsville 28, Frank Cox 12
King William 60, Nandua 7
Lord Botetourt 42, Blacksburg 6
Loudoun Valley 38, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6
Matoaca 45, Clover Hill 0
Midlothian 41, Prince George 40
Milton, Ga. 34, Life Christian 14
Mount Vernon 35, Justice High School 21
Narrows 39, Bland County 0
Northside 20, Cave Spring 12
Ocean Lakes 14, Kellam 12
Osbourn 52, Colgan 0
Park View-Sterling 20, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 14
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 36, Lebanon 14
Phoebus 45, Menchville 6
Powhatan 21, Mechanicsville High School 20, OT
Rural Retreat 35, Eastern Montgomery 0
South County 22, Hayfield 0
Stone Bridge 32, Centreville 7
TJHS 20, Meadowbrook 6
Tallwood 21, Landstown 6
Thomas Dale 26, Lloyd Bird 7
Tuscarora 36, Rock Ridge 0
Unity Reed 22, Colonial Forge 7
Varina 34, Glen Allen 0
West Potomac 30, Wakefield 7
Westfield 30, Washington-Lee 0
Woodgrove 50, Forest Park 47
York 42, Gloucester 0
Yorktown 43, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Eastern View vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.
Salem-Va. Beach vs. Princess Anne, ppd.