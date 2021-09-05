 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This weekend's high school football scores, and the Player of the Week poll for Sept. 2-4
0 Comments
alert

This weekend's high school football scores, and the Player of the Week poll for Sept. 2-4

  • 0
Manchester at Highland Springs football

Manchester’s Ty’ee Stephens stiff arms Highland Springs’ Takye Heath during the first half of the high school football game at Highland Springs High School in Henrico, Va., on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

Player of the week:

Vote for the 804Varsity Player of the Week for Sept. 2 and 3

Which of these top performers should win the Player of the Week award?

You voted:

This weekend's scores:

Saturday:

Norfolk Academy 7, Potomac School 0

North Cross 43, Norfolk Christian School 6

Radford 21, Gate City 17

St. Albans, D.C. 33, Bishop Ireton 15

St. Michael 19, Fork Union Prep 7

Trinity Episcopal 21, Bishop McNamara, Md. 8

Va. Episcopal 52, Chincoteague 0

Warwick 24, Bethel 6

Friday:

Albemarle 30, William Fleming 23, OT

Altavista 37, Prince Edward County 0

Appomattox 37, Rustburg 20

Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Roanoke Catholic 6

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 50, Broadwater Academy 16

Brentsville 23, Fauquier 8

Brookville 50, Turner Ashby 0

Brunswick 46, Bluestone 0

Brunswick Academy 62, Richmond Christian 54

Camden County, Ga. 51, Beacon Hill 18

Central - Wise 42, Marion 7

Charlottesville 13, James Monroe 7

Chilhowie 32, J.I. Burton 22

Christiansburg 32, Abingdon 27

Churchland 21, Grassfield 14

Cin. Elder, Ohio 47, Beacon Hill 0

Clarke County 69, Manassas Park 0

Collegiate-Richmond 21, Goochland 0

Craig County 26, Auburn 7

Dinwiddie 52, Heritage-Lynchburg 12

Douglas Freeman 37, James River-Midlothian 9

E.C. Glass 56, Gretna 0

Essex 17, Jamestown 0

Fairfax 20, Langley 10

Floyd County 43, Patrick County 26

Freedom (W) 41, Riverbend 7

Friendship-Edison, D.C. 20, Benedictine 14

GW-Danville def. Amherst County, forfeit

Galax 35, Giles 7

Glenvar 25, Martinsville 7

Graham 34, Tazewell 6

Grayson County 27, Carroll County 22

Hedgesville, W.Va. 14, Warren County 12

Hidden Valley 42, William Byrd 10

Highland Springs 27, Manchester 20

Holston 41, Twin Springs 16

Honaker 49, Castlewood 7

Jefferson, W.Va. 41, Sherando 14

John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 6

K&Q Central 52, Windsor 8

Kenston Forest 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 0

Kettle Run 34, Meridian High School 14

Lakeland 20, Southampton 0

Liberty Christian 45, Bassett 28

Liberty-Bedford 42, Fort Defiance 0

Loudoun County 48, Millbrook 19

Louisa 45, Courtland 20

Luray 13, Buffalo Gap 12

Magna Vista 48, Dan River 12

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 56, Rappahannock County 0

Mountain View 28, Gar-Field 6

Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Blue Ridge School 31

New Kent 16, Colonial Heights 12

North Stafford 14, Woodbridge 6

Northampton 40, Mathews 0

Northumberland 44, Arcadia 0

Northwood 37, Rye Cove 0

Nottoway 42, Greensville County 16

Oakton 30, W.T. Woodson 13

Orange County 20, Culpeper 7

Patrick Henry-Ashland 47, Mills Godwin 20

Paul VI Catholic High School 26, St. John Paul the Great 14

Petersburg 41, Armstrong 6

Portsmouth Christian 54, Isle of Wight Academy 35

Pulaski County 49, Jefferson Forest 16

R.E. Lee-Staunton 50, Covington 26

Riverheads 49, Parry McCluer 0

Spotsylvania 41, Fluvanna 0

St. Annes-Belfield 63, Hargrave Military 12

St. Christopher's 55, Flint Hill School 0

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 12, Bishop O'Connell 0

Strasburg 25, Broadway 21

Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14

Surry County 36, Bruton 14

Sussex Central def. Lancaster, forfeit

Twin Valley 52, Montcalm, W.Va. 6

Virginia High 63, John Battle 0

Warhill 24, Norcom 12

West Springfield 56, Edison 3

Western Albemarle 42, Rockbridge County 7

Western Branch 28, Granby 0

William Monroe 34, Spotswood 21

Wilson Memorial 39, Monticello 7

Woodstock Central 63, Madison County 26

Yorktown 43, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cumberland vs. William Campbell, ppd.

Grundy vs. River View, W.Va., ccd.

Hampton vs. Booker T. Washington, ppd.

Heritage-Newport News vs. Lake Taylor, ccd.

Massaponax vs. King George, ccd.

Nelson County vs. Page County, ppd. to Sep 7th.

Norview vs. Woodside, ppd.

Randolph-Henry vs. Fuqua School, ccd.

Stafford vs. Chancellor, ccd.

Tennessee, Tenn. vs. Pulaski County, ccd.

Thomas Walker vs. Hurley, ppd.

Thursday:

Alexandria City 26, South Lakes 21

Atlee 48, Deep Run 0

Battlefield 21, Patriot 6

Bayside 39, First Colonial 0

Broad Run 49, Dominion 0

Brooke Point 34, Potomac 33

Chantilly 37, Falls Church 7

Currituck County, N.C. 42, Hickory 3

Deep Creek 33, Manor High School 8

George Wythe-Richmond 8, Caroline 6

George Wythe-Wytheville 14, Fort Chiswell 7

Grafton 42, Denbigh 0

Hanover 20, Monacan 7

Heritage (Leesburg) 19, Freedom (South Riding) 14

James Robinson 42, Annandale 0

John Champe 27, Briar Woods 17

Kempsville 28, Frank Cox 12

King William 60, Nandua 7

Lord Botetourt 42, Blacksburg 6

Loudoun Valley 38, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6

Matoaca 45, Clover Hill 0

Midlothian 41, Prince George 40

Milton, Ga. 34, Life Christian 14

Mount Vernon 35, Justice High School 21

Narrows 39, Bland County 0

Northside 20, Cave Spring 12

Ocean Lakes 14, Kellam 12

Osbourn 52, Colgan 0

Park View-Sterling 20, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 14

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 36, Lebanon 14

Phoebus 45, Menchville 6

Powhatan 21, Mechanicsville High School 20, OT

Rural Retreat 35, Eastern Montgomery 0

South County 22, Hayfield 0

Stone Bridge 32, Centreville 7

TJHS 20, Meadowbrook 6

Tallwood 21, Landstown 6

Thomas Dale 26, Lloyd Bird 7

Tuscarora 36, Rock Ridge 0

Unity Reed 22, Colonial Forge 7

Varina 34, Glen Allen 0

West Potomac 30, Wakefield 7

Westfield 30, Washington-Lee 0

Woodgrove 50, Forest Park 47

York 42, Gloucester 0

Yorktown 43, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Eastern View vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.

Salem-Va. Beach vs. Princess Anne, ppd.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News