This weekend's high school football scores, and the player of the week poll for Sept. 10-11

Saturday's games
Blue Ridge School 50, Hargrave Military 13
Booker T. Washington 48, Lakeland 28
Greenbrier Christian 37, Broadwater Academy 28
Hampton 32, Woodside 6
Independence 42, Bishop Ireton 6
John Handley 48, Spotswood 6
The Covenant School 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 24
Trinity Episcopal 37, Collegiate 0
Friday's games
Amelia County 8, TJHS 7
Annandale 42, John R. Lewis 2
Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Norfolk Christian School 14
Atlee 27, Mills Godwin 7
Bassett 56, Dan River 0
Benedictine 28, Woodberry Forest 10
Bethel 32, Gloucester 0
Bland County 28, Rye Cove 14
Broad Run 35, Loudoun Valley 0
Broadway 23, William Monroe 7
Brooke Point 63, Riverside 29
C.D. Hylton 34, Briar Woods 22
Centreville 42, Mount Vernon 0
Chantilly 37, Washington-Lee 6
Charles City County High School 44, Cumberland 0
Chilhowie 32, Narrows 18
Colonial Forge 34, West Potomac 17
Colonial Heights 40, Park View-South Hill 34, 2OT
Covington 20, Alleghany 19
Culpeper 27, Fauquier 7
Deep Creek 23, Hickory 0
Dematha, Md. 42, Episcopal 6
Douglas Freeman 21, Mechanicsville High School 6
E.C. Glass 42, GW-Danville 32
Eastern View 30, Stafford 26
Floyd County 12, Grayson County 6
Fluvanna 24, Buckingham County 18
Frank Cox 17, Bayside 13
Fredericksburg Christian 47, St. Annes-Belfield 7
Freedom (South Riding) 56, Colgan 14
Galax 7, Carroll County 6
Giles 16, George Wythe-Wytheville 13
Glenvar 28, Cave Spring 14
Graham 35, Richlands 0
Green Run 21, Kempsville 13
Grundy 20, Blacksburg 19
Harrisonburg 14, Millbrook 12
Hayfield 27, Falls Church 7
Heritage (Leesburg) 44, Rock Ridge 6
Heritage-Lynchburg 56, Appomattox 13
Hermitage 27, Patrick Henry-Ashland 26, OT
Hidden Valley 42, Northside 7
Highland Springs 45, Prince George 19
Hopewell 35, Norcom 13
J.R. Tucker 20, Meadowbrook 6
James Madison 41, Yorktown 0
James River-Buchanan 23, Parry McCluer 8
James River-Midlothian 28, Cosby 8
James Robinson 57, Justice High School 0
James Wood 34, Pulaski County 33
Kettle Run 35, Brentsville 14
King George 33, Louisa 15
Lafayette 48, Grafton 0
Lake Taylor 53, Currituck County, N.C. 35
Lancaster 44, Mathews 8
Liberty Christian 56, Franklin County 26
Liberty-Bedford 28, Staunton River 0
Lightridge 20, Dominion 7
Loudoun County 50, Potomac Falls 7
Magna Vista 43, Gretna 6
Manchester 63, George Wythe-Richmond 8
Manor High School 30, Great Bridge 7
Martinsburg, W.Va. 58, Sherando 7
Martinsville 34, Eden Morehead, N.C. 18
Matoaca 26, Hanover 7
McLean 16, Edison 13
Menchville 52, Denbigh 7
Meridian High School 35, Madison County 8
Middlesex 35, Windsor 6
Midlothian 41, Clover Hill 14
Monacan 23, Lloyd Bird 13
Mountain View 36, Liberty-Bealeton 13
Nandua 44, Arcadia 6
Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Christchurch 0
New Bern, N.C. 29, Maury 27
New Kent 46, Bruton 6
Norfolk Academy 51, Catholic High School of Va Beach 7
North Stokes, N.C. 20, Patrick County 7
Northampton 0, Surry County 0
Norview 28, Edenton Holmes, N.C. 22, OT
Oakland, Tenn. def. Beacon Hill, forfeit
Oakton 34, Langley 15
Orange County 39, Charlottesville 7
Osbourn 35, Osbourn Park 0
Oscar Smith 57, Grassfield 0
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 30, Albemarle 13
Patriot 29, Forest Park 28
Paul VI Catholic High School 41, Flint Hill School 7
Phelps, Ky. 48, Hurley 6
Powhatan 28, Huguenot 6
Prince Edward County 56, Nelson County 30
Princess Anne 20, First Colonial 14
R.E. Lee-Staunton 29, Page County 15
Radford 43, Fort Chiswell 7
Raleigh Ravenscroft, N.C. 17, North Cross 14
Ravenwood, Tenn. 35, Life Christian 14
Ridgeview 12, Central - Wise 0
Riverbend 52, Courtland 19
Riverheads 62, Lord Botetourt 38
Rustburg 28, Altavista 0
Salem 46, William Fleming 20
Salem-Va. Beach 8, Tallwood 6
St. Christopher's 21, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7
Stone Bridge 38, Freedom (W) 35
Strasburg 21, Warren County 0
Tazewell 22, Mount View, W.Va. 18
Turner Ashby 41, Monticello 0
Tuscarora 42, John Champe 35
Twin Springs 28, Unaka, Tenn. 24
Twin Valley 30, Thomas Walker 0
Union 50, J.I. Burton 20
Virginia High 66, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40
Wakefield 28, W.T. Woodson 14
Warhill 14, Tabb 0
Washington & Lee 26, Rappahannock 6
Waynesboro 43, Fort Defiance 21
Western Branch 23, Nansemond River 0
Westfield 26, George Marshall 20
Woodstock Central 21, East Rockingham 0
Bath County vs. Mountain View High School, ppd.
Blacksburg vs. Amherst County, ppd.
Bluestone vs. Greensville County, ccd.
Brunswick vs. Central of Lunenburg, ppd.
Castlewood vs. Thomas Walker, ppd.
Christiansburg vs. William Byrd, ccd.
Essex vs. King William, ppd.
King's Fork High School vs. Indian River, ppd.
Landstown vs. Ocean Lakes, ppd.
Louisa vs. Massaponax, ccd.
Northumberland vs. Rappahannock County, ccd.
Rockbridge County vs. Wilson Memorial, ccd.
Rural Retreat vs. Grayson County, ccd.
Twin Valley vs. Honaker, ppd.
Woodgrove vs. Potomac, ppd.
