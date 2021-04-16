Thomas Dale accustomed to underdog perception as it goes into Class 6, Region A title game

An underdog with your team unbeaten?

Thomas Dale (6-0) is used to the perception this season, coach Kevin Tucker said, and takes on the role again in Saturday's Class 6, Region A championship game against Oscar Smith in Chesapeake.

The Tigers (6-0) have outscored opponents 322-6. Indian River claims the only points. Trailing 45-0, it scored on an 8-yard touchdown pass with 1:09 remaining in the first half – and celebrated, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

Oscar Smith’s closest games? Grassfield twice lost 48-0.

"We’ve been the underdog all year. Other than two games, I think we were the underdog. That’s just because of the youth we have on this team,” said Thomas Dale coach Kevin Tucker, whose squad has 15 seniors. "That’s where our advantage comes from because these young guys don’t realize hey, man, Thomas Dale was supposed to be rebuilding this year.”

Oscar Smith has built itself into one of the standards in the state. After winning state titles in 2011 and ’08, the Tigers have been runner-up in five of the past seven seasons.