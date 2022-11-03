Thomas Dale and Dinwiddie have combined for 839 points and have yielded just 167. Do the offenses or defenses rule in this clash of unbeatens?

The closest game for the Dinwiddie football team this season was close for three quarters but like all the rest at the end: a 41-13 victory over Hopewell.

And that’s a little bit of a concern for Generals coach Billy Mills as his team collides with Thomas Dale in a battle of 9-0 teams Friday at Dinwiddie (7 p.m.).

“We’ve had some easier games,” Mills said. “Those are kind of scary sometimes. You don’t know if you’re getting better, and you worry about what’s going to happen when you do face that defense that it’s not so easy.

“I’d much rather find that out in Game 10 than Game 1 of the playoffs. The experience one way or the other is going to benefit us.”

That’s the way both coaches are approaching the showdown. While finishing the regular season unbeaten is a target, more important may be getting feedback from the kind of high-caliber squad their teams might face as they go separate ways in the playoffs.

The Generals are in a three-way fight with Varina (9-0) and King George (9-0) for the top seed in Class 4, Region 4B. Dinwiddie, sitting in second, could end up anywhere from the No. 1-3 seed depending on its outcome and Varina, which played unbeaten Highland Springs Thursday.

The Knights hold the second seed in Class 6, Region A behind two-time defending state champ Oscar Smith (8-0) of Chesapeake. A win would leave Dale as at least the two seed, with the possibility of moving up to the top line if Phoebus (9-0) can take down Oscar Smith. A loss could leave the Knights in a points fight with Manchester (8-1) for the second seed.

“This is our first game in the playoffs,” said Dale coach Kevin Tucker, who noted he has emphasized the “old school” goal of winning a Central District championship instead of seedings.

“Like we told our kids, we are playing a team that’s going to be possibly playing for a state championship [in Class 4]. We’ve got to make sure we come ready to play. It’s a first step to hopefully playing Dec. 10, getting to that state championship game [in Class 6].”

With high-scoring offenses, both teams have pretty much rolled to this point. The Knights have been tested twice – a 28-23 victory over Matoaca, and a 32-21 victory over rival L.C. Bird last week.

The teams have combined for a staggering 839 points. Dinwiddie averages 50.6. Thomas Dale averages 42.7.

“Wow,” Mills said. “I don’t if I can handle giving up that many points.”

So he and Tucker expect … possibly a lower-scoring game?

Dinwiddie allows 5.6 points per game. Dale yields 13.

“I think both offenses are going to have some hiccups … because we’re playing better defenses than we’ve seen,” said Tucker, who is hoping to have most of his offensive linemen back from flu.

“Last week playing L.C. Bird got us really ready for that playoff run, for the Dinwiddies, because we played a top 10 defense. … We found a way to sneak out 32, and hopefully our offense can do the same thing this week.”

The teams are similar offensively in their run-pass option schemes. Dale junior quarterback Ethan Minter (6-foot-2, 188 pounds) has thrown for 1,316 yards (14 touchdowns, two interceptions) and run for 656 and nine TDs. Back Brandon Rose (5-11, 200) has 1,179 yards rushing and 23 TDs. Minter has spread the ball to several targets: Nick Tyree (21 catches, 476 yards, four TDs), Jacob Seaborne (18-329, three TDs), Christian Lyons (17-237, two TDs) and Donovan Woods (14-144, one TD).

Dinwiddie’s igniter is 15-year-old sophomore quarterback Harry Dalton (6-0, 195), who through eight games had run for 826 yards and 13 TDs and had thrown for 1,182 yards and 20 TDs (six interceptions). Raphael Tucker (5-11, 190) gives the Generals a second running threat (678 yards, 13 TDs). Christian Drumgoole and Marquis Smith each had six TDs receiving.

“Dalton, he’s the truth,” Tucker said. “He gets the ball in his hands in the open field, he’s dangerous.”